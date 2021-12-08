Larita “Ashleigh” Chastain

Mrs. Larita “Ashleigh” Chastain , age 38 of Cedartown passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Ashleigh was born February 22, 1983 in Rome, Georgia to Lynn and Lou Ella Wells Chastain. She was a proud member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church where she loved to sing.

She was a talented actor and loved to draw. Her favorite holiday was Christmas celebrating the birth of Jesus and spending time with her family.



Ashleigh was preceded in death by her father, Lynn Chastain and grandparents, John & Zona Wells and James and Geraldine Chastain.



Ashleigh is survived by her mother Lou Ella Chastain; brother, Anthony Chastain and his wife Megan; her companion, Justin McGraw; her fur-baby Sophie. She is also survived by, 3 nieces, 1 nephew, several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.



Funeral services will be held Monday, December 6, 2021, 2:00 PM in the chapel of Smith & Miller Funeral Home with Brother Mark Fogarty officiating. Interment will follow at Polk Memory Gardens.



The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers: Robert Hodnett, Kelvin Garmon, John Baldwin, Reginald “Bubba” Oliver, Blake Oliver, Kerry Eason, Dalton Eason, and Tyler Eason.



The family will receive friends, Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Smith & Miller Funeral Home.



The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Larita “Ashleigh” Chastain.





