ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cancer drug specialist Clinigen latest big UK firm to be taken private

By Julia Kollewe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APqJZ_0dHDL0Qa00
Clinigen looks set to be taken private less than a decade after it was floated on the London stock market.

The cancer drug specialist Clinigen has agreed to a £1.2bn takeover deal from a London-based investment firm, becoming the latest big British company to be taken private.

Triton Investment Management has offered to pay 883p a share for the company, whose main product is the acquired cancer medicine Proleukin.

Clinigen, which is based in Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, said its board had recommended the offer to shareholders, which include the New York hedge fund Elliott Management, with a 7.6% stake.

The news sent Clinigen’s share price soaring by up to 15% in early trading, though they later settled at at 901p, up 10.2%.

Elliott declined to comment. It has been reportedly demanding a break-up of Clinigen, but never made its demands public – unlike the pressure it has applied to the drugmaker GSK and the energy firm SSE.

The hedge fund first publicly disclosed a 5.2% stake in Clinigen on 10 September when the share price was 659.5p – meaning it has made a significant gain on its holding since.

Clinigen does not develop medicines itself, but acquires the rights to medicines from drug developers, produces them via contract manufacturers, and distributes them around the world. A growing part of its business is offering services to other biotech and pharmaceutical firms, such as selling their drugs around the world and running clinical trials for them. The group works with 34 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

There has been a flurry of private equity buyouts in recent months. The supermarket group Morrisons was bought for £7bn by the US firm Clayton, Dublier & Rice, which beat off SoftBank-owned Fortress Investment in a head-to-head auction.

David Cox, an analyst at the investment bank Panmure Gordon, has said that the takeover approach of Clinigen was inevitable after its shares fell earlier this year, when it warned sales of its cancer drugs would be lower than expected because of the coronavirus pandemic. This has mainly hit sales of Proleukin, which is given at hospitals as an IV drip or injection.

Clinigen, which employs more than 1,000 people in 14 countries, was created by Peter George from the merger of three healthcare businesses in 2010. He floated the company on the London stock market two years later. George cashed in part of his stake for £16.5m in 2016 but retained a 3% holding at the time. It is unclear whether he still owns Clinigen shares today.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Cancer#Softbank#Hedge Fund#Uk#British#883p#Elliott Management#Gsk#Sse#Business Today#Guardian Business#Businessdesk#Morrisons#Clayton Dublier Rice#Fortress Investment
aithority.com

21Shares Strengthens Leadership Team With Industry Specialist For UK And Israel

Strategic new hire build on the company’s continued momentum. 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, has appointed Alex Pollak as head of its UK and Israeli businesses. In this role he will be responsible for developing the 21Shares footprint locally to meet growing investor appetite for crypto solutions across both markets.
BUSINESS
commercialintegrator.com

d&b Acquires XR Production Specialist Firm

German audio technology and solutions company d&b has announced an acquisition of UK-based audiovisual, lighting and media firm White Light that specializes in extended reality technology. According to a press release, d&b solutions is the service-based part of d&b’s business, which includes the manufacturing arm, d&b audiotechnik. The service business...
BUSINESS
investing.com

UK pharmaceutical firm Clinigen agrees to $1.6 billion take-private deal

(Reuters) - Clinigen on Wednesday agreed to be bought by UK-based Triton Investment Management in a deal that values the pharmaceutical services group at about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), making it the latest British company to go private. Last week, Clinigen confirmed advanced talks with the private-equity firm over...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
pymnts

Today in Payments Around the World: UK Enforces New Listing Rules for Exchanges; Big Tech Firms’ EU Woes Far From Over

Today in payments around the world, the U.K. enforces new listing rules for exchanges, and Big Tech firms’ EU woes are far from over. Plus, Berkshire Hathaway's Munger agrees with China’s crypto ban, Moody’s acquires two European KYC firms, Lids goes international with London stores and Brazil cements its position as an epicenter of LATAM digital innovation.
ECONOMY
theiet.org

Investment in sustainable UK tech firms surges in 2021

UK start-ups that are tackling some of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals have now reached £2bn in annual investment, up from £1.7bn last year, new figures have shown. According to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), impact tech firms have seen a 127 per cent increase...
BUSINESS
spglobal.com

Private equity firms keen on UK midtier banks, but deals prove elusive

Private equity firm The Carlyle Group ended talks over a possible offer for Metro Bank, but analysts believe more suitors could come forward. Source: John Keeble/Gerry Images News via Getty Images Europe. Private equity firms have set their sights on midtier U.K. banks, but a divergence over valuations has stymied...
BUSINESS
petproductnews.com

Private Equity Firm Invests in Carnivore Meat Co.

Arbor Investments, a specialized private equity firm that focuses exclusively on investing in food, beverage and related industries, has invested in, and partnered with ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food manufacturer Carnivore Meat. The transaction marks the fourth platform investment for Arbor Fund V. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
INDUSTRY
dronedj.com

Walmart-backed drone delivery firm DroneUp acquires UTM specialist AirMap

DroneUp, a drone services provider that US supermarket chain Walmart has invested in, has taken another significant step toward advancing safe last-mile drone deliveries. The Virginia-based startup has acquired AirMap, a leading airspace management software provider for drones. The news of the acquisition comes on the heels of Walmart announcing...
SOFTWARE
Inside Indiana Business

FDA Approves ‘Illuminating’ Drug for Spotting Cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new imaging drug, developed by a Purdue University researcher, that can help spot tumors during surgery with the use of fluorescent technology. Cytalux is marketed by West Lafayette-based On Target Laboratories Inc. and was created by Dr. Philip Low, an icon in Indiana’s life sciences sector. The FDA approved the drug for early detection of ovarian cancer, one of the leading causes of gynecological cancer deaths.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Guardian

The Guardian

77K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy