ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Roku, YouTube Ink New Deal, Bringing YouTube TV Back to Streaming Platform

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BD76a_0dHDKq3E00

After a bitter, public, months-long dispute, Roku and Google have come to terms on a new multi-year distribution agreement, which covers both YouTube and YouTube TV .

The new deal will return the YouTube TV app to Roku’s store, and will keep the main YouTube app from being pulled from the platform (the companies had warned that the app would be pulled from Roku’s store on Dec. 9 if they couldn’t come to terms).

“Roku and Google have agreed to a multi-year extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV,” a Roku spokesperson tells The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform.”

“We’re happy to share that we’ve reached a deal with Roku to continue distributing the YouTube and YouTube TV apps on Roku devices,” A youTube spokesperson said. “This means that Roku customers will continue to have access to YouTube and that the YouTube TV app will once again be available in the Roku store for both new and existing members. We are pleased to have a partnership that benefits our mutual users.”

YouTube TV, which is the streaming service’s pay-TV offering, had been pulled from Roku in April after a distribution dispute between the companies escalated and spilled into the public view.

Roku alleged the tech giant wanted to manipulate search results and force the company to use chips that could raise the cost of its hardware. YouTube responded by calling those claims “baseless and false” and that “Roku requested exceptions that would break the YouTube experience and limit our ability to update YouTube in order to fix issues or add new features.”

The dispute between Roku and Google underscores the complex relationship between streaming content providers and streaming distribution platforms . While in the legacy cable business carriage fee disputes would sometimes keep channels off of cable platforms, in streaming those disputes can be more complex, involving shared advertising, data, or other factors.

And when the players are involves are the largest streaming distribution platform (Roku) and the largest free streaming video company (YouTube), the stakes are particularly high.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Wants to Own Online News About Its Content, Too

Netflix is aiming to boost its growing editorial efforts with the launch of a new website titled Tudum, the name being a further riff on the sound that accompanies the company’s logo when subscribers open the streaming site. The new website shares its name with what the company billed as a “global fan event” that took place in September. It offered exclusive first looks and interviews covering its series and films, and was broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels, Twitter and Twitch. The Tudum website marks a new push into the world of publishing by the streaming giant, which already runs several editorial...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Time Takes Person of the Year Reveal to YouTube

For years, Time used the reach of broadcast TV to unveil its annual Person of the Year. For 2021, however, the magazine and media brand now owned by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynne Benioff, will be taking the big reveal to YouTube. Time‘s video production division, Time Studios, will produce the special, which will premiere Monday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 a.m. ET on Time’s YouTube Channel. Last year, Time unveiled its Person of the Year in a primetime special on NBC and, for a number of years before that, did so on NBC’s Today show. The move from TV to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Courtney Thorne-Smith Was Grateful Norm Macdonald Destroyed ‘Chairman of the Board’ on Conan O’Brien’s ‘Late Night’

Not only was Courtney Thorne-Smith not mad at Norm Macdonald for making a mockery of her upcoming film Chairman of the Board during a classic 1997 interview on Late Night With Conan O’Brien, she was grateful. The actress was a recent guest on an episode of Inside Conan: An Important Hollywood Podcast where she was asked about the moment, since it had gone viral after the shocking, heartbreaking death of Macdonald in September. The late comic-actor had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Thorne-Smith, who was there that time to promote the soon-to-be-notorious Carrot Top...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Roku Tv#Tv Apps
Phone Arena

YouTube TV arrives on Xfinity Flex

Comcast’s Internet customers will be happy to know that YouTube TV is now available on the Xfinity Flex. Starting today, new and existing YouTube TV customers can access the service on Flex by saying “YouTube TV” into the Xfinity Voice Remote or by clicking on the new YouTube TV app.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Headlines

YouTube TV Adds Two New Channels Without Raising Prices

For a while, every time YouTube TV announced it had added new channels, that also included a price increase. But that’s not the case today, as it adds two new channels. Today, YouTube TV added The Game Show Network and GetTV, and you can get them for the same $65/month price.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Zacks.com

ROKU Surges on YouTube Kiss n' Makeup

ROKU - Free Report) bulls woke up to some great news on Wednesday and got to enjoy a nearly 20% surge in shares. The stock opened at $236 and made its way to $260 after lunch time on word that Google made nice and decided to let YouTube remain on the streaming platform.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
thestreamable.com

Free Streaming Service Globi Launches, Features 500 Hours of International Titles

If you’re looking for ways to stream more content for free or cheap, there’s a new streaming service to try out! Globi, a free streaming service dedicated to international content has officially launched. It offers both linear and video-on-demand streaming. At launch, the platform features over 500 hours of award-winning content from around the world. Most of Globi’s library is available to stream exclusively on the platform and comes from more than 20 different countries across the globe.
TV & VIDEOS
Phone Arena

Roku and Google finally resolve YouTube dispute: a new deal is struck

After an arguably needless period of a court dispute over a contract extension, Roku and Google have finally found mutual ground to step on, just a day before the deadline. Google had threatened to take away the YouTube app from Roku’s platform if no agreement was reached. The situation...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Black Friday Roku deals are back and prices start at $19

Amazon had so many Roku deals available for Black Friday 2021, we almost lost count of them. Now, amazingly, all the hottest sales are back ahead of Christmas 2021! Every popular Roku model is on sale right now. Incredibly, prices start at just $19 for the wildly popular Roku Express HD. Before you pick up that model, however, you should take a few moments to look through the rest of today’s great deals. You can actually upgrade to a brand new Roku streaming media player with 4K streaming and HDR for just $10 more! Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player...
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Comcast Launches YouTube TV for Xfinity Broadband Customers

It’s another case of the streaming wars making strange bedfellows: Comcast announced that starting today, Google’s YouTube TV is now available on Xfinity Flex, the cable giant’s video platform for broadband-only customers. YouTube TV, of course, is directly competitive with Comcast’s Xfinity TV — but like other cable operators, Comcast is increasingly a broadband-first provider. As of the end of the third quarter, Comcast reported 29.4 million residential broadband customers (up 281,000 for the period) and 17.8 million video subs (down 382,000 sequentially). YouTube TV joins Dish’s Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV as pay-TV options available on Xfinity Flex, while...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wsau.com

YouTube stays on Roku devices as companies strike multi-year deal

(Reuters) – YouTube and Roku Inc announced on Wednesday a multi-year pact to end a battle that dragged for months over accusations of anti-competitive conduct and threatened to strip the internet’s biggest video streaming service from tens of millions of TV devices. “Roku and Google have agreed to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
New Haven Register

Roku, Google Reach Long-Term Deal for YouTube and YouTube TV

Roku and Google have buried the hatchet, announcing a multiyear extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV apps on the Roku streaming platform. The companies reached the agreement just days before their previous deal covering YouTube on Roku was set to expire Dec. 9. In April 2021, Roku’s deal to distribute YouTube TV expired and Roku removed the app from its channel store at the time (while the YouTube TV service remained accessible through the main YouTube).
BUSINESS
TheWrap

YouTube TV Returns to Roku as Google Strikes New Multiyear Deal

YouTube TV will return to Roku, as YouTube owner Google and Roku have struck a new multiyear deal. “Roku and Google have agreed to a multi-year extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV,” Roku said in a statement Wednesday. “This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WebProNews

Roku and Google Settle YouTube TV Spat, Agree to Multi-Year Deal

Roku and Google have settled their spat over YouTube TV, agreeing to a multi-year deal that will keep YouTube TV on the platform. Roku and Google have been at odds since April over terms for renewing their agreement for YouTube TV streaming. Google wanted access to more customer data than Roku was willing to give.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
howtogeek.com

Last Chance: Download YouTube for Roku Before It’s Gone

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digitial Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy