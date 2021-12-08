ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK

Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-09 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 22:59:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-13 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wind chills of 40 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY THROUGH THOMPSON PASS * WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. The combination of very cold temperatures and strong winds will likely drive wind chills down to 40 below zero during the day Sunday persisting through most of Monday. Strong winds could transport snow and abruptly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will steadily increase through Sunday morning. While warning level gusts are not expected for the town of Valdez at this time, gusts to 55 mph will be possible. No new snowfall is expected with this system, but any transportable snow could easily be blown around. Be prepared for sudden reductions to visibility less than one half mile through the pass.
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-13 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING ALONG THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA COAST * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Along the Kuskokwim Delta Coast. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to as low as one quarter mile at times. Arctic air temperatures combined with the wind will cause wind chills to be as low as 35 degrees below zero which could frostbite in as little as 10 to 15 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is anticipated to overspread the Kuskokwim Delta Coast Monday morning peaking sometime in the afternoon with gradually improving conditions through the evening hours. There remains uncertainty as to exactly how far inland the precipitation advances. Therefore, this watch is just for the Kuskokwim Delta Coast at this time.
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 02:06:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Use caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains. This includes the Chief Joseph Scenic Highway. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Enhanced blow over risk for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 04:59:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wind chills of 40 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING THROUGH THOMPSON PASS * WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. The combination of very cold temperatures and strong winds will drive wind chills down to 40 below zero today and even further to near 50 below zero tonight into Monday. Strong winds could transport snow and abruptly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will continue to steadily increase this morning. While warning level gusts are not expected for the town of Valdez at this time, gusts to 55 mph will be possible. No new snowfall is expected with this system, but any transportable snow could easily be blown around. Be prepared for sudden reductions to visibility less than one half mile through the pass.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 20:17:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Calhoun, Clarendon, south central Sumter and southeastern Orangeburg Counties through 900 PM EST At 816 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Alcolu to 6 miles north of Branchville. Movement was east at 35 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Manning, Holly Hill, Summerton, Bowman, Elloree, Alcolu, Santee State Park, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Santee, Eutawville, Paxville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, Rimini, Stumphole Landing, Brogdon, Eautaw Springs, Blounts Landing, Low Falls Landing and St. Paul. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 152 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 127. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Warning issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-12 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Erie LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Significant lakeshore flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads closed and low lying property including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated near the lake. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West winds of 35 to 45 knots, gusting up to 55 knots across Lake Erie have resulted in elevated water levels across the far eastern lakeshore. Water levels at Erie, PA as of 545 PM LST are currently 71.3 inches above low water datum and is expected to continue to rise. Current waves are approximately 15 to 19 feet high, adding to the onshore flow of water. At the time of this warning, Presque Isle State Park and McClelland Park are both closed due to high winds and water.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
CBS Sacramento

‘Winter Storm Warning;’ Heavy Snow Expected In Truckee From Saturday Evening Through Tuesday Evening

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A winter storm warning is in effect, with heavy snowfall expected in Truckee from Saturday evening through Tuesday night, said the National Weather Service. A total snowfall of one to four feet of snow is expected, with three to six feet expected in altitudes above 7,000 feet. Additionally, Sierra ridge winds could exceed 100 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in lower elevations. With this warning in effect, experts advise travelers to be careful and even recommend avoiding travel if possible. “If you don’t have to come this way, it would be better, or if you could just hold off...
TRUCKEE, CA

