Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity PERIODS OF HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW OVERNIGHT AND AGAIN LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY Snow levels across Trinity County will range from 2500 to 3500 feet tonight, lowest near and north of Highway 299, and will support accumulating snow at Buckhorn Summit, Oregon Mountain Pass, as well as portions of Highway 36. A foot or two of snow is likely at Scott Mountain Summit. There will be a relative lull in precipitation Sunday into Sunday night, with snow levels in the 3000 to 4000 foot range. Another round of heavy precipitation will arrive late Sunday night into Monday, followed by falling snow levels that will aid in additional heavy snow for elevations above 3500 feet in Trinity County and 2500 feet in eastern Humboldt and Del Norte County. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 7 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch above 3500 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible, with over a foot likely at Scott Mountain Summit. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM PST early this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible along high elevation portions of Highways 3 and 299, with slippery, snow- covered roads and poor visibility.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO