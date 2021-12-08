ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWAT team called in after man pulls gun on ex-girlfriend in Albany Park home: Police

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY PARK - The SWAT team responded to a domestic incident between a man and woman in Albany Park Tuesday night,...

Related
9 parked car windows smashed in Lincoln Park: Police

LINCOLN PARK - Nine car windows were smashed in Lincoln Park late Wednesday, the Chicago Police Department said. According to police, officers responded to a call of criminal damage in the 2400 block of North Stockton Drive around 11:20 p.m. When officers arrived, police say they found that nine parked...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albany Park#Police#Swat Team#After Man#Swat
Amazon truck stolen at gunpoint in Lake View

CHICAGO - An Amazon truck was stolen in Lake View Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 3700 block of North Marshfield. At about 1:45 p.m., Chicago police said a 27-year-old man was delivering packages when he was approached by a male offender. The offender produced a firearm and demanded...
CHICAGO, IL
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday morning after police found him lying unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 20-year-old was found by police just after midnight lying on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Maplewood Avenue, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to...
CHICAGO, IL
Man on sidewalk fatally shot near Chinatown elementary school

CHICAGO - The Chinatown neighborhood is reeling after a 71-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near an elementary school. A small group gathered outside the Chinese Christian Union Church and then walked around the block to the scene of the unspeakable crime. "Pray for hope and healing for...
Woman, 27, shot while standing inside Lawndale home

CHICAGO - A woman was struck by gunfire Monday night while standing inside her home in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 27-year-old was standing inside her home around 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue when bullets came through the window and struck her in the shoulder, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
