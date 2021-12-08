ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

State lawmakers advance COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban

By The Associated Press
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEuNF_0dHDJ0dq00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A panel of South Carolina lawmakers has advanced a proposal to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates for state and local government employees, contractors and public school students.

The bill considered Tuesday by a House Ways and Means subcommittee would effectively make such vaccine mandates illegal for first responders as well.

School districts wouldn’t be able to require students to get the shots and private employers wouldn’t be allowed to fire employees who don’t get inoculated.

The House expects to bypass its typical rules and take up the bill at Thursday’s special session just hours after it’s expected to pass the full Ways and Means Committee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

SC Trucking Association says it opposes bill prohibiting employers from setting their own COVID-19 vaccine policies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Trucking Association said it opposes a new House bill that prohibits employers from setting their own workplace COVID-19 vaccination policies. The bill, H.3126, was passed by the South Carolina House Ways and Means Committee. It was amended to prohibit businesses owners from setting their own vaccination policies for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

State House, Senate districts OK’d in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina state senators have approved new districts for the Senate and House, but legal challenges from civil rights groups are almost certain before filing begins in March for the 2022 elections. The Senate voted 41-2 in favor of its lines Tuesday, and the House approved its own districts on a […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Health
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV unveils special commemorative license plate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) unveiled a special license plate available to motorists. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the 250th Anniversary Revolutionary War plate will be available to all South Carolina vehicle and motorcycle owners. “The 250 Commission’s mission is […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

State legislators looking to change way short-term rentals are regulated in South Carolina

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – State legislators are proposing a change to the way short term rentals are handled and regulated across the State of South Carolina. Some local leaders say regulations shouldn’t come from the state government and instead should only be made locally. If approved, the bill would prevent local governments like Mount […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Ap#A House Ways And Means#House#Ways And Means Committee#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Rep. Nancy Mace introduces bill to end testing on dogs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina House Representative Nancy Mace introduced legislation on Thursday to end federal animal testing on dogs. The Preventing Animal Abuse and Waste (PAAW) Act of 2021 prohibits the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from conducting or supporting research that could lead to “death, irreversible damage, […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC official talks omicron, increased surveillance efforts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the new omicron COVID-19 variant detected in 19 states, South Carolina health officials are working to monitor the strain. Dr. Jane Kelly is the South Carolina Assistant State Epidemiologist. She said DHEC has increased their surveillance when it comes to looking for new variants and new cases. She told News […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charges dropped against DD2 board member Barbara Crosby

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday rescinded his suspension of Dorchester District 2 board member Barbara Crosby. It comes after the solicitor for the First Judicial Circuit announced charges against Crosby were dismissed and indictment disposed of. An executive order signed by Gov. McMaster said Crosby would be reinstated to the Dorchester […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WCBD Count on 2

State scholarship to cover tuition, fees for many Trident Tech students in Spring

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new workforce training scholarship program will allow for many Trident Technical College students to take class without paying tuition and fees this coming Spring semester. Governor Henry McMaster announced the Workforce Scholarships for the Future pilot program in November as a way to address South Carolina’s labor shortage. The […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy