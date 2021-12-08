Jalen Miller bringing energy off Rutgers bench

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 1) The ‘Unlike Agholor’ Award: Jalen Reagor. Over the years, we’ve seen Eagles receivers suffer game-wrecking drops, like Riley Cooper in the playoffs against the Saints, Nelson Agholor against the Falcons, or J.J. Arcega-Whiteside against the Lions. Reagor took it to a new level on Sunday, when he dropped TWO potential game-winning touchdowns. On the first one, at least he had a defender draped all over him. On the second one, I mean holy crap, catch the freaking ball.Reagor had two catches for 31 yards against the Giants, which was actually his third-most productive game of the season. There will be no shortage of fans who think Reagor should just be cut. Spoiler: That’s not happening. But it’s probably time to sit him down, at least for a game or two.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO