ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jalen Miller bringing energy off Rutgers bench

By Bobby Deren
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRutgers basketball debuted a new player in its previous two games as freshman point guard Jalen Miller got the first run of his college career. He played six minutes in a 74-64 win over Clemson and followed up with 13 minutes in a blowout loss to Illinois. With guard Geo Baker...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jaden McDaniels playing off Minnesota's bench on Saturday night

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. McDaniels will play with the Timberwolves' second unit after Taurean Prince was picked as Saturday's starter in Philadelphia. In a matchup against a Sixers' team ranked 24th in defensive rating, our models project McDaniels to...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Morning’s Cowboys News

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be pulling out all stops for Sunday afternoon’s big divisional game against the Washington Football Team. According to reports out of D.C., Jerry Jones’ team pulled an interesting move ahead of Sunday afternoon’s showdown. “As if the Cowboys couldn’t be any more...
NFL
New York Post

Rutgers holds off Clemson in Big Ten/ACC Challenge game

Ron Harper Jr. scored 23 points and snared nine rebounds as Rutgers held off Clemson, 74-64 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game on Tuesday night in Piscataway, N.J. The Scarlet Knights held an eight-point advantage at the break, 33-25, and Harper turned in a three-point play in the first minute of the second half to push the lead to 11, but Clemson battled back to get within a point, 45-44 with 12:25 left. Harper answered with a pair of 3s to fuel an 8-2 burst.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
aseaofred.com

Isiah Warfield providing energy spark off bench for young Flames

Isiah Warfield entered the Liberty program amid much fanfare as the highest rated recruit in school history. The 6’5″ wing from Pennsylvania, racked up the accolades in high school as he averaged over 25 points per game during his junior season. He was rated as a three-star prospect with offers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bowman embracing role off the bench

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers have gotten something from pretty much everyone in their first six games. Head coach Greg Gard has played just about everybody. At least nine players have earned minutes in the last four contests against Providence, Texas A&M, Houston and Saint Mary’s. On paper, the reserves haven’t produced an overwhelming amount, particularly in the way of points. But they’ve been important over a 5-1 start that has the Badgers ranked 23rd in the Associated Press Top 25.
COLLEGE SPORTS
numberfire.com

Jarred Vanderbilt starting for Minnesota on Wednesday, Josh Okogie coming off the bench

Minnesota Timberwolves center Jarred Vanderbilt is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vanderbilt will get the start on Wednesday with Josh Okogie moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 26.0 minutes against Washington. Vanderbilt's Wednesday projection includes 6.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8...
NBA
numberfire.com

Moses Brown coming off the bench for Dallas on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks center Moses Brown is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Brown will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dwight Powell entering the starting five. Our models expect Brown to play 12.7 minutes against the Mavericks. Brown's Wednesday projection includes 4.6...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Pikiell
fightingillini.com

Plummer, Illini Bring Dominant Offense in Win Over Rutgers

Highlights | Press Conference | Photo Gallery | Box Score (PDF) Alfonso Plummer scored over 20 points for the fourth consecutive night as the Fighting Illini opened up Big Ten play with a 86-51 win over Rutgers. Plummer was a force all around the court on Friday night, creating his own shots in the lane, sinking threes and making every free throw attempt.
COLLEGE SPORTS
numberfire.com

Hornets' Nick Richards coming off the bench on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Richards will return to the bench on Wednesday with PJ Washington entering the starting five. The Hornets implied team total of 111.0 points is the second-highest team total on Wednesday's main slate,...
NBA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

WR Anthony Miller making his Steelers debut; DL Isaiah Buggs benched

CINCINNATI — Anthony Miller, a second-round pick of the Bears in 2018, will make his Steelers debut Sunday afternoon against the Bengals. Miller was signed to the practice squad last month, and he was elevated to the 53-man roster on Saturday night. Miller, who has 139 career receptions and 12...
NFL
numberfire.com

76ers' Matisse Thybulle to come off bench Monday versus Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers did not include Matisse Thybulle in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Thybulle will come off the bench with Danny Green entering the starting lineup. Green had been dealing with a hamstring issue recently, but is healthy enough to start for tonight's game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Basketball#Purdue
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Multiple calls to bench Jalen Reagor

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 1) The ‘Unlike Agholor’ Award: Jalen Reagor. Over the years, we’ve seen Eagles receivers suffer game-wrecking drops, like Riley Cooper in the playoffs against the Saints, Nelson Agholor against the Falcons, or J.J. Arcega-Whiteside against the Lions. Reagor took it to a new level on Sunday, when he dropped TWO potential game-winning touchdowns. On the first one, at least he had a defender draped all over him. On the second one, I mean holy crap, catch the freaking ball.Reagor had two catches for 31 yards against the Giants, which was actually his third-most productive game of the season. There will be no shortage of fans who think Reagor should just be cut. Spoiler: That’s not happening. But it’s probably time to sit him down, at least for a game or two.
NFL
numberfire.com

Wayne Ellington coming off the bench for Lakers on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Wayne Ellington is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Ellington will move to the bench on Friday with LeBron James back in the starting five. Our models expect Ellington to play 14.9 minutes against the Clippers. Ellington's Friday...
NBA
NBC Sports

Giants pick off Jalen Hurts, remain up 3-0 at halftime

If Giants co-owner John Mara gets a warmer reception from fans at Sunday’s halftime ceremony honoring Michael Strahan, he can thank his team’s defense for the crowd’s good mood. The Giants picked off Jalen Hurts twice, including on the final play of the half when the Eagles were on the...
NFL
numberfire.com

Robin Lopez coming off Magic's bench on Monday night

Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez is not starting in Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Lopez will play with Orlando's second unit after Mo Bamba was chosen as Monday's starter in Philadelphia. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 121.5 minutes this season. Lopez is averaging 0.80 FanDuel points and 0.30 field...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Delaware County Daily Times

College Basketball: Ross runs off bench, leads Rowan past Cabrini

Marcellus Ross came off the bench to score 19 points and grab 11 rebounds as Rowan upended Cabrini College, 80-71, Monday night. Rowan prevailed despite five double-figures scorers for the Cavaliers and the Profs shooting 8-for-43 (18.6 percent) from 3-point range. Ryan Byars (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Joshua Jones (10 points, 15 rebounds) led Cabrini (4-5). Also for the Cavs, Christian Lane (Bonner-Prendergast) had 15 points and four rebounds, while Donoven Mack and Billy Warren scored 10 points apiece.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
numberfire.com

Leandro Bolmaro coming off the bench for Minnesota on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Leandro Bolmaro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Bolmaro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Patrick Beverley back in the starting five. Our models expect Bolmaro to play 20.5 minutes against the Jazz. Bolmaro's Wednesday projection includes 6.3...
NBA
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Alabama 'a fragile team' heading into game against Cincinnati, Paul Finebaum says

No. 4 Cincinnati made history as the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff, and the Bearcats received a tough matchup against No. 1 Alabama in the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve. The Crimson Tide played its best game of the season against Georgia in the SEC Championship, but Paul Finebaum said on the ESPN College Football Podcast that he thinks Alabama could have gotten a better matchup in the semifinals.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

39K+
Followers
272K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy