Chicago P.D. Boss, Jesse Lee Soffer Preview Halstead's Dilemma: 'No Good Options' for Him in Fall Finale

By Keisha Hatchett
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
Wednesday’s Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10/9c) might as well be called the “Kobayashi Maru” because Jay Halstead is in a nightmarish, no-win scenario.

North’s unscrupulous proposition to the Intelligence detective in the Nov. 10 episode left him with two options: work with the FBI agent to bring down his mentor Voight, or refuse… and he, his fiancé Upton and Voight all go down.

This week’s fall finale, aptly titled “A Way Out,” will see Halstead and Voight strategize on a way out — if there even is one — as the investigation into Roy’s death comes to a close.

“This is one of those Chicago P.D. episodes with no good options,” showrunner Gwen Sigan tells TVLine of Halstead’s situation. “It’s not going to be an easy decision for him to make. He’s gone through quite a struggle with Voight this season. Neither option would be clean and easy for him.”

Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Halstead, says the Chicago cop is struggling because “he loves Hailey, but he loves Voight, too… All of his Spidey senses are going, ‘Some of this is really wrong, and we can’t keep living like this. So how do we fix it? How do we change it?’ There might be a real part of him that wants to turn Voight in, that thinks maybe that would be the right thing, no matter how much you love the guy or how good he is for Chicago.”

Voight and Upton also have a lot to shoulder, including the “consequences, the realities of what’s happened, the guilt, the instinct to make it all better,” according to Sigan. All three will be “affected by the decisions they end up making, and certainly the fallout on the other side.”

TVLine

TVLine

