“Red Table Talk” Exclusive Clip: What Would YOU Do If You Accidentally Killed Someone? [VIDEO]

By thatsmybiz
 3 days ago

“Red Table Talk” gets REALLY REALLY REAL today!

Source: Red Table Talk / Facebook Watch

We’ve got an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of “Red Table Talk” airing later today! The episode is focuses on accidental killings, exploring how people who are involved in fatal accidents, such as the ‘Rust’ on-set shooting, can overcome their trauma and heal.

When news broke that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally wounded during an on-set shooting involving Alec Baldwin, the world was stunned, saddened and outraged, but thousands of people could relate all too well. Can you imagine being the person who caused a fatal accident? How would you cope with the guilt and shame? Meet an actor who shot his brother, a psychologist who tragically killed an eight-year-old boy and a math teacher who took the life of a Veteran. In this emotional RTT, for the first time, people who have caused unimaginable tragedies come forward to share the steps they’ve taken to overcome their anguish and trauma.

In the clip below, Jennifer Eikenhorst, a woman who fatally struck and killed a motorcyclist, offers advice to the Baldwin family about how to be there for Alec following the ‘Rust’ shooting.

Check out the clip below:

How utterly devastating! Can you imagine how difficult it must be to cope and process taking the life of an innocent person? Would you lean on your faith to help heal afterward? Would you try to forget? Make amends with the loved ones of the person killed? Do you think your family would be there for support? Your friends? What if someone you knew or loved was responsible for a fatal accident? Could you be there for them the way Jennifer described? Could you catch someone else’s tears every day for a year?

Such tragic scenarios really require us all to be mindful of our every move as well as how we judge and empathize with others!

Tune in for an all new episode of “Red Table Talk” on Wednesday, December 8 at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Facebook Watch.

ALLBLK’s ‘LACE’ Exclusive Clip: Lacey Confidently Confirms She Can Get Her Very Special Client Out Of Jail

On the season finale streaming now, we see Lacey meeting with her incarcerated client; her mother. Her mom's lost her final appeal to be released and it sounds like the matriarch is subsequently losing hope. "Hey, I'm fine, you did what you could," says Lace's mom. "Don't beat yourself up, it'll take a lot more than losing an appeal to get me down." Lace, however, won't hear it. "Mama, listen to me," says Lace. "You will not serve the remainder of this sentence, I'm getting you out of here. Whatever it takes---you just be strong."
TV SERIES
