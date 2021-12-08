ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Inquiry into No 10 party will look at only one date, despite allegations of multiple gatherings

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4ASh_0dHDH1S900

The inquiry ordered by Boris Johnson from cabinet secretary Simon Case will look only at allegations of a Downing Street party on 18 December last year and not into wider claims of gatherings on other dates, No 10 has said.

And a Downing Street spokesperson said that the civil service chief has been given no deadline to deliver his verdict on the explosive claims.

While No 10 said the prime minister wanted answers as quickly as possible, the spokesperson said that it was for Mr Case to decide how long his probe should take.

The Daily Mirror article which initially reported that a Christmas party took place in No 10 on 18 December also gave details of a second bash on 27 November to say farewell to a departing aide, which  Mr Johnson is alleged to have attended.

And a third party allegedly took place on 13 November, the day of the departure of Mr Johnson’s former top aide Dominic Cummings.

Asked whether Mr Case would be free to inquire into these allegations, a No 10 spokesperson said: “He has been asked to establish the facts of any events on the 18th.”

Downing Street refused to say whether Mr Case himself was at any party at No 10 on the evening of the 18 December.

And spokespeople declined to confirm whether the prime minister himself now believes that a party in fact took place.

They would also not say whether Downing Street stands by official statements made over the last week that no party took place and that Covid rules were observed at all times.

“You have our previous statements,” said a source. “Now the prime minister has asked the cabinet secretary to establish the facts.

“While that is ongoing it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to discuss details.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson pictured hosting Downing Street Christmas quiz ‘in clear breach of Covid rules’

Boris Johnson has been pictured hosting a Christmas quiz in Downing Steet last December in “a clear breach” of his own government’s Covid rules.An image obtained by the Sunday Mirror shows the prime minister sitting with two colleagues underneath a portrait of Margaret Thatcher as he reportedly read out questions to staff over video.Sources told the newspaper the quiz was held on 15 December, while London was under tier 2 restrictions which banned social mixing. Staff were invited to take part online but dozens reportedly chose to do so from No 10 instead.One insider told the Sunday Mirror that in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer should go easy on Boris Johnson – exaggerated politeness is more politically effective

The most effective form of attack is courtesy. Many Labour supporters naturally want Keir Starmer to go over the top, with metaphorical bricks and bottles, to condemn the worst prime minister ever as a lying liar who lies all the time. They think it is not proper opposition if it doesn’t reflect their fury at what the bad person in No 10 is doing to the country.I think they are mistaken. Not for the Machiavellian reason that Boris Johnson is so useless that it is now in Labour’s interest to keep him in office. That kind of calculation is...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM accused of ‘culture of disregard’ for Covid rules as quiz photo emerges

Boris Johnson has been accused of presiding over a “culture of disregard for the rules” after a picture emerged of him taking part in an online Downing Street quiz flanked by colleagues.The image, reported by the Sunday Mirror, shows a screen with the Prime Minister sitting in front of a laptop in the No 10 library.One of his colleagues is draped in tinsel.Downing Street said the Conservative Party leader had “briefly” taken part “virtually” in the quiz.The Sunday Mirror reported the event happened on December 15.The Prime Minister briefly took part virtually in a quiz to thank staff for their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Standards adviser seeks clarification from Boris Johnson over flat investigation

Lord Geidt demanded clarification from No 10 after an Electoral Commission investigation into the refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s flat raised concerns the Prime Minister may have misled the standards adviser.Labour has called for the ministerial standards adviser to reopen his investigation into the funding of the lavish renovations over “inconsistencies” between his report and a damning ruling from the Electoral Commission.Downing Street did not deny suggestions Lord Geidt had been angered by the watchdog’s report raising doubts about the Prime Minister’s denial that he knew a Tory peer was behind donations for the works costing more than £112,500.But it was...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Calls grow for new probe of PM’s luxury flat refurb amid Tory revolt over ‘plan B’

An ex-standards chief has joined opposition parties in calling for further investigations to be opened into Boris Johnson’s luxury revamp of his Downing Street flat.The move comes after the prime minister was accused of lying to his own ethics adviser, Christopher Geidt, about donations spent on the redecorations.A report by the Electoral Commission suggested that Mr Johnson had personally sought more funds for the project, despite later telling Lord Geidt that he was not aware of the payments.Sir Alistair Graham, a former chair of the committee of standards in public life, said the matter should be investigated, while Tory...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Christmas quiz wasn’t a party as there was no alcohol, says Tory minister

A Cabinet minister has defended leaked images of Boris Johnson hosting a Christmas Quiz in Downing Street during lockdown– arguing that it was within the rules.Nazhim Zahawi, who was vaccines minister at the time of the event, said the gathering could not have been a party because no alcohol was present.In images reported by the Daily Mirror the prime minister can be seek flanked by colleagues covered in tinsel – but Mr Zahawi claimed the gathering broke no rules because "they work with him"."What do we see in that picture? We see a prime minister on a virtual quiz night...
U.K.
The Independent

Jack Doyle: Boris Johnson’s top communications adviser ‘was at party in No 10’, report says

Pressure on Boris Johnson over Downing Street parties has been stepped up after it emerged that his top communications adviser handed out awards to staff on the night of an alleged Christmas do. No 10 head of communications Jack Doyle gave a thank you speech to press office workers on 18 December last year, the date of a party with alcohol food and a secret Santa believed to have been attended by as many as 50 people in breach of Covid restrictions.Labour said that Mr Doyle’s presence, first reported by ITV News, exposed the investigation being carried out...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Covid
US News and World Report

Party Furore Deepens for Britain's Johnson, Spokesman Was at Lockdown Gathering

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced mounting pressure on Friday after his Conservatives lost their poll lead over Labour and it was revealed that his communications chief attended a festive gathering in Downing Street during a lockdown last year. Johnson, who won a landslide victory in a...
POLITICS
BBC

Christmas parties row: Three gatherings to be investigated by top civil servant

An official investigation into government staff parties is to focus on three events that took place last year. Downing Street parties on 27 November and 18 December, and at the education department on 10 December will be examined for Covid rule breaches. Paymaster General Michael Ellis said any potential criminality...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Sobbing Allegra Stratton resigns after leaked Downing Street party video

Boris Johnson’s former press secretary Allegra Stratton has resigned from her government role after being filmed joking about a Christmas party at Downing Street. Ms Stratton sobbed as she announced that she is stepping down as the PM's spokesperson on Cop26 less than 24 hours after the footage was leaked to ITV.
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson asked if there will be inquiry into alleged No 10 parties

Boris Johnson was asked if there will be an inquiry into the No 10 parties he attended to which he replied with "people in this building have stayed within the rules". Metropolitan Police have said they will not investigate allegations that Covid restrictions were broken at a party at 10 Downing Street on 18 December 2020.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ministers plan sweeping changes to local government as part of levelling up agenda, leaked paper reveals

The government plans to radically alter local government in England, replacing it with a single-tier mayoral-style system, according to a draft of the government’s levelling up white paper seen by The Independent.The document – marked “Official Sensitive” – states the government is setting out a “new devolution framework for England” based on a model of a directly elected leader “over a well-defined economic geography”. The ambition is to strip back layers of local government and replace them with a single-tier system, as in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, but the government is already braced for a backlash to the...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM facing largest rebellion of his premiership over Plan B Covid measures

Boris Johnson is facing what could prove to be the largest rebellion of his premiership, with more than 60 Conservative MPs said to be against the imposition of extra coronavirus measures. The Prime Minister announced on Wednesday he would be triggering his winter Plan B protocols in a bid to...
WORLD
The Independent

Conservatives select candidate for Southend West by-election

The Conservative candidate in the by-election contest to find a successor to murdered Conservative MP Sir David Amess has said she will “work tirelessly to carry on his legacy”.The fatal stabbing of Sir David during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15 deprived Southend West of its long-standing MP.Barrister Anna Firth was selected as the Tory candidate for the by-election by Conservative members in Southend West on Saturday.Ms Firth, a councillor in Sevenoaks District Council, said: “It is an honour to have been selected as the Conservative candidate for Southend West by local members.“I want...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

375K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy