Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan

This week on Blanket Fort Radio Theater's production of "The Undaunted Women of Nanking," the refugees continue to find comfort in church services as the weather worsens. Minnie assists refugee women in attempting to locate their missing husbands and sons. She and Shui-fang have a disagreement, but unexpected mail brings joy.
Tonight, we meet a very kind and intelligent young lady looking for a family to love. Kelly enjoys listening to music, bike riding and coloring. She says she’d love to be around kids her age. Here’s this week’s Grant Me Hope.
It's that time of year to grab some hot cocoa, don your coziest sweater and put on some festive tunes. Whether you're dealing with holiday heartbreak or reuniting with loved ones after an uncertain two years, there's music for everyone this season. Associated Press journalists sampled a variety of albums,...
Yes, I’ve watched the trailer for the Home Alone reboot. No, I will not be watching the whole film. No, I will not be discussing it here. I’m not going to dunk on a child actor or even on Aisling Bea, who I think is one the funniest comedians of her generation. But I will say that I’m sure the reviews for this movie are speaking for themselves, and that’s all there is on the matter.
Tasha shines brightest when everything has been stripped away. The Chicago musician’s dreamy, fragile songs about intimacy and reminiscence are often given color when she’s fronting her band, who can make her spellbinding voice sound even more so with just the smallest touches. She is also the type of songwriter whose talents are especially apparent when she’s working by herself: Performing solo, she plays guitar so softly that the instrument seems to reel in her voice with a gravitational pull. It’s a fitting atmosphere for an artist who writes so often about the very state of being alone: singing into a void that someone left behind and trying to whisper them back.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Music is a hot topic these days, especially with the three-part Beatles documentary “Get Back” now streaming on Disney +. It’s archival footage that gives music lovers a close-up view of the creative process rarely seen. Syracuse University music industry professor Todd Herreman has lived it....
Finding Your Roots Season 8 is bursting with reveals, including family mysteries solved and long-hidden secrets uncovered for Pamela Adlon, Regina King, Rebecca Hall, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, and more! Mark your calendars for an all-new season starting on Tuesday, Jan 4 at 8/7c on PBS.
The Poshard Foundation's annual Christmas toy giveaway is helping bring the holidays to abused and neglected children. " This year, co-founder Jo Poshard said around 500 children will get gifts, and the foundation has around 2,000 toys to give away, to ensure each child gets at least three presents. Poshard...
Jxdn has released a deluxe version of his debut album, Tell Me About Tomorrow. The expanded set, available now for digital download, features four previously unreleased new songs, including an original holiday tune called "Christmas Sucks." Fittingly, jxdn just dropped a cover of Blink-182's "Happy Holidays, You Bastard" last month.
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Research has shown that long periods of sitting can lead to a number of health concerns, such as metabolic disorders or obesity and its associated conditions. In addition to health concerns, there are physical issues like tight muscles and tendons that cause pain and stiffness. Sitting for extended periods of time, especially with poor posture, can cause tailbone tenderness and pain, making sitting even more painful. Sitting puts a lot of pressure on the tailbone. Over time, this may damage the tissues and possibly injure the bones.
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary I was eleven. I was invited to try out for the Christmas community choir. A lady visited our church to conduct the auditions. I had been practicing for three weeks, learning the lyrics to “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” My father, the welder, took me to the […]
Heather Dubrow says it was "no big deal" when her daughter Max came out to her as bisexual last year. Now Max is sharing how her mom's supportive reaction to her news moved her to share her own story publicly. "I think having a supportive reaction and letting your kid...
The Phantom of the Opera is back inside Universal’s heart.
The studio is tackling a reimagining of its famous cinematic horror story with a modern musical update, picking up a spec titled Phantom by John Fusco.
Emmy- and Grammy-nominated producer Harvey Mason Jr. and singer-songwriter slash EGOT recipient John Legend will produce alongside Mike Jackson, Legend’s partner at production banner Get Lifted Film Co. The company’s Ty Stiklorius will executive produce.
Phantom of the Opera, written in 1909 and 1910 by Gaston Leroux, told the tale of a masked murderer who stalks a Paris opera house and tragically falls in love with a...
Eight years later and Prince William is still cringing about his viral karaoke moment with Taylor Swift. On Monday (Dec. 6), Apple Fitness+ released the latest episode of their “Time to Walk” series featuring the Duke of Cambridge. William spoke about the 2013 palace charity event where both Swift and Bon Jovi were set to perform. Somehow, William ended up on stage performing a song that he didn't even know the words to.
It begins as a low, steady hum before twisting to urgent whispers, growing louder, tugging for more attention: Go ahead, buy just one more item; slip into one more coffee shop; numb yourself on social media. You deserve to be happy. So you go for it: tossing a few more...
SMITHS STATION, AL (WRBL) – One Smiths Station family has quite the story to tell as they welcomed their baby girl. At 39 weeks and three days, Baby Evie, made plans to enter the world, plans a little different from what mom and dad anticipated. 7-pounds and 7-ounces, on December 7th, Baby Evie Eiland made […]
