Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan

Tasha shines brightest when everything has been stripped away. The Chicago musician’s dreamy, fragile songs about intimacy and reminiscence are often given color when she’s fronting her band, who can make her spellbinding voice sound even more so with just the smallest touches. She is also the type of songwriter whose talents are especially apparent when she’s working by herself: Performing solo, she plays guitar so softly that the instrument seems to reel in her voice with a gravitational pull. It’s a fitting atmosphere for an artist who writes so often about the very state of being alone: singing into a void that someone left behind and trying to whisper them back.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO