U.S. Fleet Forces holds change of command, welcomes 43rd Commander

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, U.S. Fleet Forces (USFFC) held a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) at Naval Station Norfolk.

Adm. Daryl Caudle was named the Commander of USFFC replacing Adm. Christopher Grady after more than three years in command.

“Adm. Grady’s leadership and innovation have brought to bear the full capability of the U.S. Navy in support of deterring our adversaries and assuring our allies and partners like never before,” said Adm. Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command. “His visionary strategic approach is exactly what we need as we posture the joint force to meet today’s global challenges. I have full confidence that Adm. Caudle will pick up the ball and move it down the field.”

Grady, a native of Newport, Rhode Island, a career surface warfare officer and a 1984 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, assumed command of USFFC in May 2018.

He has been nominated by the White House to serve as the next Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Grady emphasized that he is confident leaving the command in the best hands, “I have had the privilege of working with Daryl now for the past 12 years- and I can say without hesitation, as these two esteemed officers here have mentioned, there is no better qualified officer to lead USFFC into the future than him.”

Caudle, a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and a graduate of North Carolina State University, joins the USFFC team after wrapping up his tour as the commander, U.S. Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet. Caudle is the 43rd commander of USFFC.

“Admiral Grady’s warfighting vision at Fleet Forces transformed our approach to fleet readiness, operationalized our team to support two Combatant Commanders, and protected our homeland in the maritime domain,” said Caudle. “I’m truly honored to continue to build on the successes of the Fleet Forces team, continuing to ensure our fleet is ready to bring lethality and integrated deterrence anytime, anywhere across the globe.”

USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping and employing more than 125 ships, 1,000 aircraft, and 103,000 active duty service members and government employees.

