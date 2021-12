CEO & Co-Founder of Project Canary, the energy sector ESG data platform and uncompromising certification technology. Would you accept a loan with an estimated interest rate from your bank? What if your employer estimated your paycheck each month? Now let's raise the stakes and talk about greenhouse gas emissions. The future of our planet is at stake. Your home and your way of life are at stake. Future generations are at stake. Did you know that most companies are estimating their emissions and that the error rate could be as high as 40%? Knowing what we stand to lose, are you willing to accept estimates on emissions?

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO