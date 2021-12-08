ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

State House, Senate districts OK’d in South Carolina

By The Associated Press
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWwaX_0dHDCNbp00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina state senators have approved new districts for the Senate and House, but legal challenges from civil rights groups are almost certain before filing begins in March for the 2022 elections.

The Senate voted 41-2 in favor of its lines Tuesday, and the House approved its own districts on a 96-14 vote last week.

The new maps didn’t make wholesale changes in the districts drawn a decade ago. But some changes were inevitable after South Carolina added nearly 500,000 people in the 2020 U.S. Census while still having 24 of its 46 counties lost population.

The Legislature plans to finalize its proposal for U.S. House districts when they return for their regular session in January.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV unveils special commemorative license plate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) unveiled a special license plate available to motorists. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the 250th Anniversary Revolutionary War plate will be available to all South Carolina vehicle and motorcycle owners. “The 250 Commission’s mission is […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Trucking Association says it opposes bill prohibiting employers from setting their own COVID-19 vaccine policies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Trucking Association said it opposes a new House bill that prohibits employers from setting their own workplace COVID-19 vaccination policies. The bill, H.3126, was passed by the South Carolina House Ways and Means Committee. It was amended to prohibit businesses owners from setting their own vaccination policies for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

State legislators looking to change way short-term rentals are regulated in South Carolina

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – State legislators are proposing a change to the way short term rentals are handled and regulated across the State of South Carolina. Some local leaders say regulations shouldn’t come from the state government and instead should only be made locally. If approved, the bill would prevent local governments like Mount […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Rep. Nancy Mace introduces bill to end testing on dogs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina House Representative Nancy Mace introduced legislation on Thursday to end federal animal testing on dogs. The Preventing Animal Abuse and Waste (PAAW) Act of 2021 prohibits the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from conducting or supporting research that could lead to “death, irreversible damage, […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State House#Legislature#Columbia#Ap#U S Census#U S House#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Famous actors from South Carolina

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston city leaders to discuss vaccination reward program for qualified employees

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston City Council is expected to discuss a vaccination reward program for city employees during a meeting Thursday night. Mayor Keith Summey is expected to propose the program to the city council for those who have complied with the city’s vaccination mandate. The monetary amount of that award will […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Drought conditions increasing across South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 30 counties across South Carolina are inching closer to drought conditions, including Berkeley, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee upgraded the drought status to “Incipient Drought” for 34 counties across the state. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy