The Most Mispronounced Words of 2021 Include “Cheugy,” “Dogecoin,” and “Chipotle”

river1037.com
 3 days ago

A company called U.S. Captioning does the subtitles for live events on TV. They also do an annual list of the most mispronounced words of the year. They polled a bunch of newscasters and announcers to find out which words they had...

www.river1037.com

river1037.com

Is Cadbury Passing Off Old Chocolate Easter Bunnies as Chocolate Santas?

There’s a big Christmas candy controversy in the news right now: It appears that some of Cadbury’s chocolate Santas might be old chocolate EASTER BUNNIES in disguise. A guy in Australia was in a store’s candy aisle, and noticed that Cadbury’s big chocolate Santas were more rabbit-shaped than Santa-shaped. So he bought one, opened the wrapper, and it DOES appear to be a chocolate bunny. (Here it is in the wrapper, out of the wrapper, and what the bunny version looks like.)
FOOD & DRINKS
river1037.com

Seven Starbucks Holiday Drinks Ranked from Healthiest to Least Healthy

Someone had nutritionists rank a bunch of Starbucks drinks that are popular in winter. Some are “official” holiday drinks, others aren’t. For example, you’d have to hack their Eggnog Latte this year. But here’s what they said. 1. Their new Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte got a B-plus. It’s...
FOOD & DRINKS
river1037.com

Official Oreo-Flavored Wine Goes on Sale Tomorrow

Here’s the newest thing that probably shouldn’t exist but does. Official Oreo-flavored WINE goes on sale tomorrow for a limited time. They teamed up with the budget winemaker Barefoot Wines to create a red wine with notes of cookies-and-cream with chocolate. It’s called the Barefoot Oreo Thins Red Blend. They’re selling it on Barefoot’s website tomorrow until it sells out.
DRINKS
river1037.com

Zoom Has a New “Feature” That Snitches on People Who Are Late to Join

Over the past two years, Zoom has become a crucial part of our pandemic lives by hosting digital gatherings for work, family, and friends. But now, it’s starting to act UNCOOL. Zoom just launched a feature called “Attendance Status.” It’s a tool that will easily allow the hosts and co-hosts...
TECHNOLOGY
river1037.com

Five Random Facts for Monday

Here are some random facts for you. 1. The inventor of Tickle Me Elmo was a Unabomber suspect. The FBI actually talked with him over six months, due to MANY coincidences that linked him to the Unabomber. He wasn’t cleared until Ted Kaczynski was arrested. 2. To keep kids from...
LIFESTYLE
river1037.com

The 10 Trendiest Delivery Foods of the Year

Every year, Grubhub releases their list of the “trendiest” delivery foods, based on the biggest jump in popularity from the previous year. 2019 was all about healthier “plant-based” foods, and in 2020, people threw healthy eating out the window, and went for unhealthy comfort foods. This...
FOOD & DRINKS
river1037.com

The Average Person Has Four “Small Wins” a Day

I think the reason this number is so high is because the bar they’ve set for it is fairly low. A new poll found the average American experiences 1,460 “small wins” a year, or about four a day. So what qualifies as a “small win”?
ECONOMY
river1037.com

Scientists May Have Found the Perfect Formula for Sticking to a Workout

The hardest part about getting in shape isn’t starting a workout, it’s sticking with it. But a new study may have found the perfect formula to make it happen. Researchers wanted to see if they could get people with gym memberships to go more often. So they designed a bunch of different programs that offered incentives. The ones that worked best all followed a “plan, remind, reward” model.
WORKOUTS
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products.
ECONOMY
Palm Beach Daily News

Pearl Harbor and the Capacity for Surprise

It’s a shame that the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor received so little public attention. We are living in an era that holds some unpleasant resemblances to the period before the Japanese attack. And we are losing the capacity for surprise that could help us anticipate or avert a similar catastrophe in the future. ...
MILITARY

