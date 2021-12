“So if these movies are so bad, why should we listen to you talk about them?”. Well we didn’t exactly say these movies are bad. We’ll just say that with titles like John Carter, Return To Oz, Treasure Planet and Around The World In 80 Days being discussed, our panel found this to be a particularly polarizing episode. Pick a side and tell us in the comments as you watch 7 Dingbats React to Disney’s Most EXPENSIVE Mistakes.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO