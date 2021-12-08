ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Large Fire Erupts In Everett At Schnitzer Scrap Metal Site

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VnkxD_0dHCsl1m00

EVERETT (CBS) — A large fire engulfed the building of a scrap metal recycling company in Everett on Wednesday morning. Schnitzer Steel Northeast, which is located on 69 Rover Street, is where the fire took place.

Thick black smoke was seen coming out of the building, which is near Encore Boston Harbor Casino.

“This is the first fire that I have responded to, like this, at a shredding facility,” said Vice President of Public Affairs for Schnitzer Steel Colin Kelly, who also described what the building does. “It is a big metal structure that actually shreds scrap metal. It breaks an automobile or a refrigerator or whatever goes in it into fist-sized pieces of scrap metal.”

Everybody that was in the building got out safely and is accounted for. Firefighters were still putting out the fire the rest of the morning.

“Once we responded here during the fighting of the fire, there were some secondary explosions. But unsure what caused them,” said Everett Fire Chief Scott Dalrymple.

Video from Local 143 shows the intense scene firefighters faced when they arrived.

A state hazmat team is also monitoring air quality to identify any potential toxins from the fire.

Kelly, who has worked for Schnitzer for 16 years, said he was thankful that everyone is safe.

“When I arrived this morning, I had just gotten the message that the head count had been done and everybody was safe. I saw fires driving in from my home. And yes, there was quite a sense of relief,” said Kelly.

He also added that the building is probably not going to be in use for a while.

“I’m sure that it is not going to be functional for a period of time. Unfortunately, until we get inside and evaluate what needs to be addressed, I can’t give you an idea of what that timeframe looks like,” he said.

The Everett Fire Department is asking people to avoid the areas of Robin, Dexter, and Mystic Street in the lsland End Industrial area as crews continue to work at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Truck hauling scrap metal rolls over on I-244

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire and Hazmat crews responded to a semi rollover on I-244 near 51st Street Wednesday afternoon. Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed all eastbound lanes, saying there was a lot of debris to clean up. Traffic was diverted onto I-44 eastbound as crews cleaned up the mess. No...
TULSA, OK
CBS Boston

Car Crash Into Wellesley Gas Station Leaves 1 Hurt

WELLESLEY (CBS) — Wellesley Police are investigating how a car crashed into a gas station on Route 9 overnight. It happened on the west side of the highway, at the Gulf Station before Cliff Road. One person was hurt and needed to be extricated by firefighters. A car crashed into a gas station in Wellesley overnight (Photo Via Wellesley Police) Police posted a picture of the severely damaged vehicle on Twitter. The front of the car was crush on impact while the top appears to have been ripped off. Traffic was not impacted, they said.
WELLESLEY, MA
CBS Denver

Tanker Truck Rolls Over In Snowy Conditions On C-470 Offramp

DENVER (CBS4) – A fuel tanker truck rolled over in snowy conditions on Friday morning after daybreak in the southern part of the Denver metro area. It happened on the westbound C-470 offramp to Santa Fe Drive. (credit: South Metro Fire) According to South Metro Fire, there was an “active diesel spill” after the rollover that had to be stopped, and fuel had to be cleaned up. (credit: South Metro Fire) No one was hurt in the crash. (credit: South Metro Fire) The offramp was shut down after the rollover and it remained closed at 11 a.m., several hours after the closure. Update: Fuel has been transferred out of the tanker and into other trucks. Firefighters are washing down the off ramp and all of the water/diesel will be vacuumed into an environmental clean up truck. @CSP_News and @ColoradoDOT will remain on scene for vehicle removal. pic.twitter.com/xexnC4m4Uj — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 10, 2021
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Everett, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Everett, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Everett, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
CBS Sacramento

Smoke From Large Cardboard Dumpster Fire Outside Sacramento Amazon Warehouse Prompts Evacuation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A large dumpster fire outside an Amazon warehouse in Sacramento prompted the building to evacuate Thursday morning. Workers evacuated after smoke started drifting in from the fire. Sacramento Fire officials say the incident was reported just after 6 a.m. Firefighters got to the scene and found a large dumpster full of cardboard had caught fire outside of the Amazon building along the 4900 block of W. Elkhorn Boulevard. With smoke drifting into the building, workers evacuated. No injuries have been reported. After some smoke removal work by fire companies, the warehouse is back in operation. Exactly what started the dumpster fire is unclear at this point.
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Firefighters Wash Diesel Off 2 Ducks After Fuel Tanker Rollover On C-470 Ramp

(CBS4) – Crews in the southern part of the Denver metro area tasked with cleaning up after a highway fuel spill on Friday found two ducks in a nearby stream that were covered with diesel. A tanker truck had rolled over in snowy morning conditions on the westbound C-470 offramp to Santa Fe Drive and the fuel it was carrying spilled out. The fuel leak continued for an extended period before it could be stopped. The ducks had to be washed off with soap and water. Firefighters were assisted by troopers from the Colorado State Patrol in that effort, and wildlife...
DENVER, CO
cleveland19.com

Firefighters battle large garage fire in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - At 10:17 a.m. this morning, fire crews from Mentor Fire Station 3, 1, and 5 were dispatched to a residential fire alarm at the 8000 block of Center Street. As police and fire crews were responding, Mentor Dispatch notified the Battalion Chief that the Communications Center...
MENTOR, OH
CBS Boston

23-Year-Old Pilot Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Merrimack River

BEDFORD, N.H (CBS) — Local police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating why a small plane crashed into the Merrimack River on Friday. It happened just outside the Manchester airport around 11:30 p.m. One person, a 23-year-old Linden, Michigan man tentatively identified as Emanuel Vomvolakis, was on board, Bedford Police said. He did not survive. A positive identification is pending an autopsy. According to the F.A.A., the Swearingen SA226 experienced engine failure as it approached the airport. Bedford Police said multiple people called 911 about the crash. By the time the first officers got to the scene, the plane was fully engulfed in flames. No houses or buildings were hit. The plane had taken off from Essex County Airport in Fairfield, New Jersey. Police said the plane was operated by Castle Air, based on Canton, Ohio, and was transporting medical supplies. The public is asked to avoid the area the Bedford Heritage Trail around 14 Technology Drive on Saturday. The National Transportation Safety Board will also be sending three people to investigate. A preliminary report will be released in a few weeks but the full investigation could take one-to-two years.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Chimney fire destroys large home on Monday evening

The Fairbanks Fire Department responded to a residential fire in a home along the Chena River on Monday afternoon after reports that an individual would not stay out of the building. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire, which began in a chimney at 955 Trident Drive, is unknown.
BBC

Telford fire: Crews battle large factory blaze

More than fifty firefighters have battled a large fire at an industrial area in Telford. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent 12 crews to the scene at Halesfield unit seven at 01:00 GMT and the blaze has now been brought under control. No-one was thought to have been inside the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Explosions#Automobile#Scrap Metal#Accident#Schnitzer Steel Northeast#Public Affairs For
onscene.tv

Fire Destroys Large Home, 8 Displaced | Phoenix

11.27.2021 | 12:00 AM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a large house fire near 53rd Lane and Thomas Road around 12 am Saturday morning. Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the residential structure. Flames quickly spread throughout the entire structure and spread to a commercial box out front. 8 people have been displaced. No injuries were reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
whdh.com

Fire in Everett casts huge plume of smoke over Boston area

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A huge fire burning at a recycling plant in Everett on Wednesday morning has cast a massive plume of smoke over the Boston area. The public is being urged to avoid the area of Robin and Dexter streets due to a fire incident in an industrial area, according to Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie.
cbslocal.com

Crews Knock Down Large Fire In North Minneapolis Home Under Renovation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis firefighters knocked down a large fire early Monday morning in a vacant home under renovation on the city’s north side. The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 3:20 a.m. to the two-and-a-half story home on 2327 James Avenue North, in the city’s Jordan neigbhorhood. Firefighters found heavy fire inside the home, which spread to the roof.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Recycling
wgbh.org

Four-alarm fire sweeps through Everett metal recycling yard

A four-alarm fire swept through a metal recycling yard in Everett, sending a billowing plume of black smoke into the air visible for miles. Here’s what we know about the fire. When did it start, and is anyone hurt?. The fire started around 8 a.m. Wednesday on the Rover...
EVERETT, MA
WDSU

WATCH: Fire erupts across 3 dumpsters on Toulouse Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department said it received a 911 call today reporting a fire at 100 Toulouse St. Firefighters reportedly arrived on the scene to find three dumpsters on fire and spreading to a high voltage substation and trees. The NOFD said the fire was quickly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wrcbtv.com

Scrap metal plant's dust collection system catches fire Wednesday morning

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to an industrial fire Wednesday morning on Sidney Street. There, they found a scrap metal plant's dust collection system had caught fire. The plant melts metal to make brake drums, and uses a dust collection system to keep smoke from venting into the atmosphere, according to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy