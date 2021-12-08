ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Boris Johnson reveals UK diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxBKm_0dHCHi8000

Boris Johnson has said there will “effectively be a diplomatic boycott” of the Winter Olympics in Beijing – revealing that no UK ministers and no British officials will attend the games.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith had urged the prime minister to follow the lead of the US by having a full diplomatic boycott of the games in China this February.

Mr Johnson told MPs in the Commons: “There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. No ministers are expected to attend and no officials.”

However, the prime minister also made clear at PMQs on Wednesday that the British government was not keen on any sporting boycott and Team GB would still take part in the games.

“What I can tell the House is I don’t think sporting boycotts are sensible and that remains the policy of the government,” said Mr Johnson.

The PM also said the government has no qualms about raising concerns over human rights abuses with Beijing. “The government has no hesitation in raising these issues with China, as I did with President Xi the last time I talked to him,” he added.

Labour had called on the government to announce a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing games back in July, arguing that a political response was needed to deny China a “PR coup” next year.

The opposition said ministers should boycott the 2022 games unless China allowed UN investigators into Xinjiang province to examine alleged human rights.

Beijing has strongly denied international claims about the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, despite reports that more than a million people have been arbitrarily detained.

The US, Australia and Lithuania have already announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games over China’s human rights record. New Zealand said it would not be sending ministers to the event, but the country’s diplomats may still attend.

China has vowed to react to Monday’s announcement by the White House with “firm counter-measures”.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that his country would be joining the US in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing games.

As well as citing human rights abuses, Mr Morrison said China had been very critical of Australia’s efforts to have a strong defence force in the region.

China responded furiously, saying no Australian officials had been invited to the Olympics and “no one would care about whether they come or not”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Boris Johnson pictured hosting Downing Street Christmas quiz ‘in clear breach of Covid rules’

Boris Johnson has been pictured hosting a Christmas quiz in Downing Steet last December in “a clear breach” of his own government’s Covid rules.An image obtained by the Sunday Mirror shows the prime minister sitting with two colleagues underneath a portrait of Margaret Thatcher as he reportedly read out questions to staff over video.Sources told the newspaper the quiz was held on 15 December, while London was under tier 2 restrictions which banned social mixing. Staff were invited to take part online but dozens reportedly chose to do so from No 10 instead.One insider told the Sunday Mirror that in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK and US join in warning of consequences for Russia over Ukraine

The UK and US have expressed “deep concern” that Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops at the Ukraine border, as the allies warned of consequences if there is an invasion.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss discussed the threat of a Russian incursion into Ukraine during talks with her US and German counterparts before a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool on Saturday.With US secretary of state Antony Blinken she agreed there would be “serious consequences” for Moscow if troops were sent across the border.According to US intelligence, Russia has stationed about 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Iain Duncan Smith
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer should go easy on Boris Johnson – exaggerated politeness is more politically effective

The most effective form of attack is courtesy. Many Labour supporters naturally want Keir Starmer to go over the top, with metaphorical bricks and bottles, to condemn the worst prime minister ever as a lying liar who lies all the time. They think it is not proper opposition if it doesn’t reflect their fury at what the bad person in No 10 is doing to the country.I think they are mistaken. Not for the Machiavellian reason that Boris Johnson is so useless that it is now in Labour’s interest to keep him in office. That kind of calculation is...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM facing largest rebellion of his premiership over Plan B Covid measures

Boris Johnson is facing what could prove to be the largest rebellion of his premiership, with more than 60 Conservative MPs said to be against the imposition of extra coronavirus measures. The Prime Minister announced on Wednesday he would be triggering his winter Plan B protocols in a bid to...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘facing cabinet revolt’ over Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson is reportedly facing a revolt within his own cabinet against the possible further tightening of Covid-19 restrictions as a wage of omicron variant infections looms.A report in the Sunday Telegraph claimed a number of senior ministers are planning to “resist” the imposition of potential “plan C” measures due to the lack of comprehensive data surrounding hospitalisation and death rates with regards to omicron.According to the newspaper, at least six cabinet ministers are said to have concerns that the government is looking to introduce harsher measures than those currently in place.It comes as Boris Johnson heads toward what...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Winter Olympics#British#Conservative#Commons#Team Gb#Labour#Pr#Un#Uyghur Muslims#The White House
The Independent

Standards adviser seeks clarification from Boris Johnson over flat investigation

Lord Geidt demanded clarification from No 10 after an Electoral Commission investigation into the refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s flat raised concerns the Prime Minister may have misled the standards adviser.Labour has called for the ministerial standards adviser to reopen his investigation into the funding of the lavish renovations over “inconsistencies” between his report and a damning ruling from the Electoral Commission.Downing Street did not deny suggestions Lord Geidt had been angered by the watchdog’s report raising doubts about the Prime Minister’s denial that he knew a Tory peer was behind donations for the works costing more than £112,500.But it was...
POLITICS
AFP

UK's Johnson accused of breaching own Covid rules

Boris Johnson on Sunday faced fresh questions about alleged government breaches of coronavirus restrictions after a photo emerged of him at a Christmas event last year.  The left-leaning Sunday Mirror said Johnson took part for up to 15 minutes and asked questions as quizmaster in one round.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson should not be rushing Covid passport rules through – they need due consideration

The Covid-19 vaccine passport has become something of a “zombie policy” for this government, killed off and then revived by this government whenever it has a moment of panic. It is appropriate, therefore, that its latest iteration comes in the form of a “dead cat”, thrown on the table by Boris Johnson in order to shock and redirect attention away from the lockdown parties held in Downing Street last Christmas.If the prime minister thinks he can get out of his scandal by distracting us with Covid ID cards, however, he is about to get a rude awakening.My party will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson to launch ‘national vaccination mission’ to head off omicron Covid variant with boosters

Boris Johnson is set to launch a “national vaccination mission” in a bid to head off the omicron variant of Covid-19.Addressing the nation on Sunday evening the prime minister is expected to warn that the more virulent strain of Covid will soon become the dominant one in the UK.The Independent understands Mr Johnson will set a target to give boosters to a large proportion of the population by Christmas. He is expected to say that the latest data around omicron's transmissibility and ability to evade vaccines is "deeply concerning".The PM will draw on the latest data, which suggests that booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Christmas quiz wasn’t a party as there was no alcohol, says Tory minister

A Cabinet minister has defended leaked images of Boris Johnson hosting a Christmas Quiz in Downing Street during lockdown– arguing that it was within the rules.Nazhim Zahawi, who was vaccines minister at the time of the event, said the gathering could not have been a party because no alcohol was present.In images reported by the Daily Mirror the prime minister can be seek flanked by colleagues covered in tinsel – but Mr Zahawi claimed the gathering broke no rules because "they work with him"."What do we see in that picture? We see a prime minister on a virtual quiz night...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Calls grow for new probe of PM’s luxury flat refurb amid Tory revolt over ‘plan B’

An ex-standards chief has joined opposition parties in calling for further investigations to be opened into Boris Johnson’s luxury revamp of his Downing Street flat.The move comes after the prime minister was accused of lying to his own ethics adviser, Christopher Geidt, about donations spent on the redecorations.A report by the Electoral Commission suggested that Mr Johnson had personally sought more funds for the project, despite later telling Lord Geidt that he was not aware of the payments.Sir Alistair Graham, a former chair of the committee of standards in public life, said the matter should be investigated, while Tory...
POLITICS
The Independent

Donaldson reiterates threat to collapse Stormont over Northern Ireland Protocol

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has written to DUP members reiterating his threat to collapse Stormont if the Irish Sea border is not removed.The DUP leader criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his lack of action on the issue, which he said was “not sustainable”.Sir Jeffrey also criticised Mr Johnson over alleged lockdown-breaking parties at No 10, saying “no-one is above the rules”.In the letter, seen by the PA news agency, Sir Jeffrey said: “Last Tuesday, I met with Lord Frost, the UK negotiator on the NI Protocol, and on Wednesday, I was challenging the Prime Minister in the House of Commons...
POLITICS
The Independent

US envoy conveys concerns to Cambodia about Myanmar, China

A U.S. State Department envoy conveyed concerns to top Cambodian officials on Friday about bilateral and regional issues, including the crisis in Myanmar and the construction of Chinese military facilities at a Cambodian naval base.The visit by Counselor Derek Chollet to Phnom Penh came days after the United States ordered an arms embargo on Cambodia, citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses in the Southeast Asian country.Chollet told journalists his discussions with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn involved issues related to Myanmar and China as well as the role Cambodia intends to play as the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

375K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy