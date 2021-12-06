Learning-based synthesis of robust linear time-invariant controllers

The ubiquity of implicit feedback makes it indispensable for building recommender systems. However, it does not actually reflect the actual satisfaction of users. For example, in E-commerce, a large portion of clicks do not translate to purchases, and many purchases end up with negative reviews. As such, it is of importance to account for the inevitable noises in implicit feedback. However, little work on recommendation has taken the noisy nature of implicit feedback into consideration. In this work, we explore the central theme of denoising implicit feedback for recommender learning, including training and inference. By observing the process of normal recommender training, we find that noisy feedback typically has large loss values in the early stages. Inspired by this observation, we propose a new training strategy named Adaptive Denoising Training (ADT), which adaptively prunes the noisy interactions by two paradigms (i.e., Truncated Loss and Reweighted Loss). Furthermore, we consider extra feedback (e.g., rating) as auxiliary signal and propose three strategies to incorporate extra feedback into ADT: finetuning, warm-up training, and colliding inference. We instantiate the two paradigms on the widely used binary cross-entropy loss and test them on three representative recommender models. Extensive experiments on three benchmarks demonstrate that ADT significantly improves the quality of recommendation over normal training without using extra feedback. Besides, the proposed three strategies for using extra feedback largely enhance the denoising ability of ADT.
Comments / 0