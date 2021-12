Make no mistake, the Toronto Maple Leafs deserved to lose last night’s game to the Winnipeg Jets. Furthermore, the 6-3 score makes the team look better than it played. Without rookie goalie Joseph Woll playing hold-the-fort against an elite set of Jets’ forwards, who can move the puck with the best in the NHL, the Jets might have even had a couple more goals. If you’re Maple Leafs’ fan who didn’t watch the game and reads a reviewer who critiques Woll’s game, don’t believe everything you read.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO