Celebrations

ALTON:The most wonderful time of the year

By Super User
Hartsville News Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach of us celebrates the holiday season in a different way, but sometimes the last-minute push and chaos of all the events can make what should be a wonderful time of year a time of stress and chaos. This can give way to unhealthy habits. The last thing we need if...

hartsvillenewsjournal.com

University Daily Kansan

Opinion: Holiday season is a wonderful time for reflection

The holidays symbolize a special time of year for many. It is a time that brings family and friends together to celebrate our gratitude for the past and what is to come in the future. For many, including myself, the holidays come with plenty of traditions each year. I think...
CELEBRATIONS
Kankakee Daily Journal

OVER EASY: A most wonderful Christmas

Tomorrow, my husband and I hope to get a Christmas tree. We will decorate it with a flock of fake red birds, some snowflakes that my grandmother crocheted long ago and a few tacky — but treasured — ornaments. For me, it doesn’t take much to make Christmas...
MUSIC
Sand Hills Express

Jim Gaffigan on that most COVID time of the year

I can hear it in the chatter of strangers on the sidewalks of New York City. It’s that time of the year. That’s right. It’s that season. It’s the most COVID time of the year. Well, supposedly. Legend has foretold that COVID will return when it’s cold outside, and we...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Nutrition
CBS Denver

Thornton Families Celebrate Holiday Season With Ugly Sweater Fun Run At Winterfest

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Families in Thornton dressed up in their wildest Christmas attire on Saturday for the city’s first-ever Ugly Sweater Family Fun Run. The event was part of Thornton’s Winterfest at Carpenter Park. (credit: CBS) Plenty of people donned their “ugliest” sweaters, hats, glasses and some face masks. While the run was not timed, there were gift card prizes for best dressed. “We’re trying to get to know who these people are, trying to find the kookiest outfit, i guess i don’t win,” said Shelly Shipley. The festival features crafts, skating and music. It all ends with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.
THORNTON, CO
Atlanta News

Children’s Museum of Atlanta celebrates the most wonderful time of the year with holiday activities all December long

Throughout the merry month of December, Children’s Museum of Atlanta invites families to celebrate a variety of holidays with its annual Celebrations in Light programming. Plus, Sockefeller Plaza returns for kids to grab their favorite pair of socks and skate the 200-square-foot rink! Friends and family will explore the holiday season with art, science, design and on-stage programming.
ATLANTA, GA
kiss951.com

13 Unique Gift Ideas For Someone Who Has Everything

If there's something here you decide you just have to have, we've provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission.
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Going to Bed in a Hotel Room, Expert Warns

When you check into a hotel for leisure, you expect (at the very least) a good night's sleep. After all, you might be on vacation and away from the challenges of work life, or even from the noise associated with your home environment. And if you're visiting a hotel for work, you truly need a good night's sleep: Maybe you're making a major presentation in the morning or you're going to be expected to come up with big ideas during an important day of meetings. Regardless, you want that night of sleep in a hotel bed to offer quality shuteye all night long. In order to make it count, here's what experts say you should always make sure to do before you hit the hay in a hotel room.
LIFESTYLE
countryliving.com

This is the exact date you should put up your Christmas decorations

The festive season is right around the corner, but what is the exact date Brits should be putting up their Christmas decorations?. According to electrical wholesaler ERF, most households will deck the halls on Sunday 28th November this year — exactly 27 days before Christmas day. It might seem early for some, but this fits in with traditions that decorations should be put up at the beginning of Advent (four weeks before Christmas).
LIFESTYLE
Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
SHOPPING
The Independent

The best kids’ toys of 2021: Fun for Christmas and beyond

The phrase “like a kid with a new toy” summarises that feeling you get when playing with something new. But selecting a toy for your child – or favourite small relative – is no easy feat.You want something imaginative and inspiring to look at that’s also educational and creative. But you also want it to be built to last, so it can potentially be passed on, or, dare we say it, shared with siblings.We also believe that a good toy shouldn’t be a five-minute wonder – it should be cherished and become a long-term companion. How we testedThese pointers have...
KIDS
SPY

Eat And Be Merry This Holiday Season With These Edible Gifts

Gifts are some of the best parts of the holiday season. But a gift that’s also a tasty treat? Now that’s really something to get extra excited about. Whether it’s stocking their pantry with their favorite spices and sauces or loading them up on holiday sweets and treats, edible gifts are a great way of telling a person you are thinking of them this holiday season. This is a great gift idea for anyone who loves to cook, but also just anyone who appreciates good food and the best ingredients. Whether you are looking for gifts under $50 or the best...
FOOD & DRINKS
chambanamoms.com

Champaign-Urbana Weekend Planner – The Most Wonderful Time

Holiday season is off and running and this weekend may have more holiday-themed events than we have ever seen in one weekend in Champaign-Urbana. Families can choose from a myriad of events and activities this weekend in Champaign-Urbana. We were blown away when we saw all the places jolly old...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

