LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Laurel Deppen) — Norton Healthcare Inc. will open its newest immediate care center and provider practice in a former Walmart Neighborhood Market. The facility, 3101 Poplar Level Road, will begin treating patients on Dec. 20. Norton bought the space in April 2019 for about $4 million. It planned to begin construction in early 2020, but with the onset of the pandemic it used the space for drive-thru Covid-19 testing instead.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO