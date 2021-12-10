Kim Potter trial day 1: Trial begins over fatal shooting of Daunte Wright

The trial of former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter charged in the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot during a traffic stop, began Wednesday.

Opening statements took place in the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.

Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 incident. She has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Court TV via AP, Pool - PHOTO: A screen grab from police video which shows the traffic stop during which Daunte Wright is fatally shot by Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter (not visible in this frame) in Minneapolis, Dec. 8, 2021.

Potter has said she meant to grab her stun gun, but accidentally shot her firearm instead when she and other officers were attempting to arrest Wright, who had escaped the officers' grip and was scuffling with them when he was shot.

Wright was initially pulled over for an expired registration tag on his car, but officers discovered he had an outstanding warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons charge and tried to detain him, according to former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon.

Jim Mone/AP - PHOTO: Signs stand on the south lawn, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis where jury selection begins for former police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed motorist Daunte Wright.

Hennepin County Sheriff via AP, FILE - PHOTO: This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim Potter, a former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer.

The maximum sentence for first-degree manslaughter is 15 years and a $30,000 fine and for second-degree manslaughter, it's 10 years and a $20,000 fine.

Wright's death reignited protests against racism and police brutality across the U.S., as the killing took place just outside of Minneapolis, where the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, was taking place.

Latest Developments

Dec 9, 8:40 AM

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that he is preparing the Minnesota National Guard to provide public safety assistance if necessary during Kim Potter's trial, as requested by Hennepin County and the city of Brooklyn Center.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are prepared to ask members of the Minnesota National Guard to be available to support local law enforcement with the mission of allowing for peaceful demonstrations, keeping the peace, and ensuring public safety," Walz said in a statement Wednesday evening.

A press release from Walz's press office stated that, "at this time, the Minnesota National Guard will not be proactively assuming posts throughout the Twin Cities." Guard members will only operate in support of local law enforcement "should they be needed," according to the press release.

Dec 8, 6:58 PM

New body-worn camera footage played in the courtroom while the prosecution questioned Brooklyn Center officer Anthony Luckey showed the moments after Kim Potter shot Daunte Wright.

In the video, taken from Luckey's body-worn camera, Potter can be seen falling to the curb.

"Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God," she said, before hyperventilating for several minutes with her face buried in the grass.

Luckey's and Sgt. Mychal Johnson's arms can be seen reaching down to Potter.

Court TV via AP, Pool - PHOTO: Officer Kim Potter reacts on the ground after the traffic stop of Daunte Wright on April 11, 2021 in this image taken from police video played during Potter's trial in Minneapolis, Dec. 8, 2021.

"Just breathe," Luckey can be heard saying.

"I'm going to go to prison," Potter said.

"No, you're not," Luckey said.

"Kim, that guy was trying to take off with me in the car!" Johnson said in the video.

Court TV via AP, Pool - PHOTO: Officer Kim Potter reacts on the ground after the traffic stop of Daunte Wright on April 11, 2021 in this image taken from police video played during Potter's trial in Minneapolis, Dec. 8, 2021.

Potter then sat up on the grass and repeatedly said, "Oh my God," as her colleagues waved traffic by and discussed shutting down the street.

Court has wrapped for the day and will resume at 9 a.m. local time Thursday.

-ABC News' Sasha Pezenik

Dec 8, 5:57 PM

Brooklyn Center officer Anthony Luckey said during his testimony that he was to the right of Kim Potter when she fatally shot Daunte Wright.

He said he was holding on to Wright when he heard Potter yell "Taser," several times.

Court TV via AP, Pool - PHOTO: Brooklyn Center police Officer Anthony Luckey, testifies in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, Minneapolis, Dec. 8, 2021.

"It was pretty much some intense thing when it happened," Luckey said. "When she yelled, 'Taser, Taser,' that's when I went back into the vehicle, realized that she said 'Taser, Taser' and right when I pulled back, that's when the round went off."

Then, he said he saw the flash of a gun and heard the bang. He said he was hit with a projectile.

Luckey said he did not know whose gun had gone off initially, but said he knew it wasn't a shot fired by Wright.

"I just knew that it wasn't Daunte's because I was able to see his hands," Luckey said.

Dec 8, 4:42 PM

Brooklyn Center officer Anthony Luckey, who was at the scene when Daunte Wright was fatally shot by former police officer Kim Potter, said Wright had given officers no reason to believe he had a gun, and said he was respectful and did not threaten officers.

The statement conflicts with the picture painted of Wright by the defense. In his opening statements, defense attorney Paul Engh told the jury about the potential for danger during the traffic stop, citing estimates that 40% of people in Brooklyn Center may be carrying guns in their cars.

Dec 8, 4:41 PM

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank questioned Brooklyn Center officer Anthony Luckey, who was at the fatal April 11 incident. He is the state's second witness and was questioned on handgun and stun gun training.

Court TV via AP, Pool - PHOTO: Brooklyn Center police Officer Anthony Luckey, testifies in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, Minneapolis, Dec. 8, 2021.

"The policy was: opposite side of your duty firearm," Luckey said about Brooklyn Center police training. "That way, officers do not get their firearms confused with their Tasers."

The prosecution focused heavily on Potter's experience and certifications in the department, particularly since Potter's defense is that she innocently and accidentally shot Wright with her firearm when she meant to shoot him with her stun gun.

Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. The second-degree charge alleges that Potter acted with “culpable negligence” in Wright’s death.

The first-degree charge alleges that Wright’s death while recklessly handling a gun, causing the death to be reasonably foreseeable. An intent to kill is not required in either charge.

He confirmed that officers practice drawing the stun guns, go through slideshow lessons and perform continuous hands-on training regarding their weapons. They also go through training as not to confuse their weapons.

Dec 8, 4:18 PM

Katie Wright, testifying under the name Katie Bryant, told jurors about the final call she had with her son. She recalled him saying that he had an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror and said he was stopped by police for it.

She told him to take it down and he said he already had.

He said that they were asking about insurance information, and she told him to hand the phone to the officer when he came to the window because the car was not protected by any insurance.

"He just sounded really nervous, but I reassured him that it would be okay," she said.

* *

She heard the police come back to the window, ask Daunte to step out of the vehicle and she heard him ask what he was in trouble for.

She heard a voice tell Daunte to put the phone down and hang up the phone, and heard Duante and the officers begin to scuffle. She said she was then disconnected.

"I was panicked. I called back, it seemed like 100 times but I believe was probably maybe four or five times and I kept calling so finally FaceTimed," Bryant said. "I don't know how much time lapsed, maybe a minute or two, and a female, [his girlfriend], answered the phone."

"She was screaming. I was like, 'what's wrong?' And she said that they shot him and she faced the phone toward the driver's seat. My son was laying there. He was unresponsive and I heard somebody say 'hang up the phone again,'" she tearfully recalled.

Dec 8, 2:54 PM

Katie Wright, testifying under the name of Katie Bryant, is the first witness to take the stand in the trial of Kim Potter who fatally shot her son, Daunte Wright.

Daunte was Katie and Aubrey Wright's first child together.

She recalled intimate details of Daunte's life: "He was funny, he was a jokester. He liked to make everybody laugh. He had a smile that lit up a room. He was amazing."

He had just enrolled in a trade school and planned on pursuing carpentry, she said, and that Daunte's son, Daunte Jr., is now two years old.

The jury is being shown photos of Daunte, his son and his family. Daunte was shown taking care of his son, who Katie said was born prematurely and was in the hospital for several months.

"He was very proud to be a father," Katie said. "He was also worried that just because he was premature about him sleeping and he could sleep a lot as a premature baby and he was really worried about that. He would play with him, he would do everything that a father needs to do for his child."

"He was an amazing dad," she added.

Dec 8, 2:34 PM

"All he has to do is stop and he would be with us," defense attorney Paul Engh told jurors. "She can't let him leave because he's going to kill her partner."

When Daunte Wright was being arrested, he freed himself from the officers' grip and tried to get back in his vehicle.

The defense argued that she meant to pull out and shoot her stun gun but instead, she accidentally pulled out her firearm.

Engh argued that Kim Potter was pulling out her stun gun with the intention of stopping Wright from driving away. He said that her partner, Sgt. Michael Johnson, was partially in the car. Engh said that Potter knew that if Wright drove away, Johnson would've been dragged alongside the vehicle.

Fleeing an officer is a "dangerous felony," Engh said. "It's a crime of violence."

Dec 8, 3:42 PM

The defense said it plans on introducing Dr. Laurence Miller, a psychologist, to testify about traumatic incidents, police work and action errors, which defense attorney Paul Engh said will be "about how it is that we do one thing while meaning to do another."

The defense is arguing that the fatal shooting was an accident and that Kim Potter meant to reach for her stun gun and not her firearm when she shot Daunte Wright in the chest.

Engh gave examples of common mistakes to the jury -- including writing the wrong date down or putting in an old password into a computer.

"They are ordinarily dismissible, but they become quite important when what happens is catastrophic," Engh said.

"Dr. Miller will tell you in times of chaos, acute stress decisions have to be made when there is no time for reflection," he added. "What happens in these high catastrophic instances is that the habits that are ingrained, the training that's ingrained takes over. In these chaotic situations, the historic training is applied and the newer training is discounted."

Engh said that stun guns have only been available in the last 10 years to the department and this is a brand new stun gun, "whereas, by comparison, Potter has 26 years of gun training. And an error can happen."

Dec 8, 1:26 PM

Defense attorney Paul Engh told the jury details about former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, who has pursued a career in law enforcement since she was a teenager in high school.

Engh said that Potter got a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and sociology, and started her career in 1995 as a patrol officer for Brooklyn Center Police Department.

The 26-year veteran to the BCPD, Engh said, "always wanted to be on the streets."

"She'll tell you one of the proudest days of her life was to have her dad pin the badge on her so that she can be a police officer," Engh said.

In particular, Engh said Potter wanted to help domestic abuse victims.

"As she became a part of Brooklyn Center domestic abuse task force … she shepherded women through the court system, became mentors, and made sure they were treated fairly," Engh said.