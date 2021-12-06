ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wastewater helps decipher the popularity of new synthetic drugs

By American Chemical Society (ACS)
Newswise
 6 days ago

Newswise — Over the years, hundreds of new synthetic drugs that mimic the effects of illegal and legal substances have emerged. The underground nature of each drug’s development and distribution makes its international popularity hard to track. Now, using wastewater from the days near the 2021 New Year holiday, researchers in...

MedicalXpress

New asthma drug helps kids, but price tag is high

Children with hard-to-control asthma may get relief from adding an injectable antibody drug to their standard treatment, a clinical trial has found. The drug, called dupilumab (Dupixent), has been available for several years to treat stubborn asthma in adults and teenagers. Based on the new findings, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently gave it the green light for children aged 6 to 11.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Toward more durable COVID vaccines

Newswise — HAMILTON, ON, Canada – A new company spawned by McMaster University innovation in the arena of vaccine manufacturing has received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Elarex Inc., based in Burlington, ON, has been awarded a $1.2M Cdn grant from the non-profit humanitarian...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Cosmos

COVID Booster: Infodemics, synthetic drugs and convalescent plasma

When SARS broke out in 2003, people coined the term ‘infodemic’ to describe the onslaught of misinformation that followed its announcement, exacerbated by the internet. It’s a term that’s felt highly appropriate to the current times, and a lot of valuable work has gone into studying and combating the rapid spread of misinformation. But an international team of researchers, including representatives from the World Health Organization, want to caution against studying infodemics like they’re a virus.
SCIENCE
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
wlsam.com

This strip of paper can help prevent a drug overdose

It’s a little strip of paper not much longer than 2 inches, and it has the potential to prevent a drug overdose. These strips can detect fentanyl, the deadliest drug in the United States, when it’s mixed with other drugs. Between April 2020 through May 2021, there were more than...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Newswise

New Center of Excellence Aims to Provide Alternatives to Synthetic Nitrogen Fertilizer

Newswise — ST. LOUIS, MO, November 29, 2021 — Synthetic nitrogen fertilizer is a major contributor to climate change and environmental pollution. Modern day agriculture was not developed to be highly nitrogen efficient and growers apply 22 million pounds of nitrogen fertilizer to crops in the U.S. annually, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Scientists at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center have established a new Subterranean Influences on Nitrogen and Carbon (SINC) Center of Excellence to address this global challenge. The SINC Center aims to develop technologies to decrease the use of nitrogen fertilizer, a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, by 12% without the loss of crop productivity. Such a reduction in the U.S. would be equivalent to taking 10 million cars off the road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
verywellmind.com

What Are Synthetic Drugs?

Synthetic drugs are chemical drugs made in laboratories. While some of them are produced for medicinal reasons, many have no medicinal use and only exist because of their psychedelic and psychoactive effects. Many synthetic drugs simulate the feeling you get when you use illegal drugs, such as cocaine or marijuana.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MyChesCo

FDA Approves New Imaging Drug to Help Identify Ovarian Cancer Lesions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week approved Cytalux (pafolacianine), an imaging drug intended to assist surgeons in identifying ovarian cancer lesions. The drug is designed to improve the ability to locate additional ovarian cancerous tissue that is normally difficult to detect during surgery. Cytalux is...
CANCER
CBS Sacramento

Researchers Analyze Sacramento Wastewater Finding Omicron Variant

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Omicron variant in our local wastewater is now a reality for the cities of Sacramento and Merced. Scientists confirmed the discovery this week and gave public health leaders a heads up. But what exactly does this mean? A team of scientists have been monitoring the wastewater for COVID and its variants across ten cities in Northern and Central California. They’ve been doing so every day for more than a year. “Over the past week in Sacramento, we have seen three days with low concentrations of markers that are specifically associated with Omicron,” said Dr. Marlene Wolff, one of the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Popular Diabetes Drugs Don’t Cause Bone Fractures, Study Says

They’re called sodium-glucose cotransporter-2, or SGLT2, inhibitors, and ever since they came on the market nearly a decade ago, they’ve proven to be one of the most effective and popular diabetes medications. Also known as gliflozins, this drug class includes empagliflozin (brand name Jardiance), canagliflozin (Invokana), ertugliflozin (Steglatro), and dapagliflozin (Farxiga). SGLT2 inhibitors lower blood sugar by stimulating the kidneys to remove sugar from the body through the urine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

New study investigates immune response and vaccine hesitancy among First Nations communities

Newswise — Hamilton, ON, December 7, 2021 – The COVID-19 Immunity Task Force (CITF) and the Vaccine Surveillance Reference Group (VSRG) are supporting a new study that will work with three First Nations communities to investigate vaccine hesitancy, the immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine and health outcomes after vaccination within those communities.
HEALTH
Newswise

Curio Genomics Joins the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium

Newswise — The International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium (IWGSC) is pleased to announce that the bioinformatics company Curio Genomics has joined the organization as a sponsoring partner. The IWGSC is an international, collaborative consortium of wheat growers, plant scientists, and public and private breeders dedicated to the development of genomic...
INDUSTRY
Newswise

OpenCell: proteome-scale endogenous tagging enables the cartography of human cellular organization

Elucidating the wiring diagram of the human cell is a central goal of the post-genomic era. We combined genome engineering, confocal live-cell imaging, mass spectrometry and data science to systematically map the localization and interactions of human proteins. Our approach provides a data-driven description of the molecular and spatial networks that organize the proteome. Unsupervised clustering of these networks delineates functional communities that facilitate biological discovery, and uncovers that RNA-binding proteins form a specific sub-group defined by unique interaction and localization properties. Furthermore, we discover that remarkably precise functional information can be derived from protein localization patterns, which often contain enough information to identify molecular interactions. Paired with a fully interactive website (opencell.czbiohub.org), we provide a resource for the quantitative cartography of human cellular organization.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
PBS NewsHour

Mysteries of omicron variant could take weeks to decipher

A pandemic-weary world faces weeks of confusing uncertainty as countries restrict travel and take other steps to halt the newest potentially risky coronavirus mutant before anyone knows just how dangerous omicron really is. Will it spread even faster than the already extra-contagious delta variant? Does it make people sicker? Does...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER

