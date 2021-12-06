Inconsistent Planning: When in doubt, toss a coin!
By Yuriy Dementiev, Fedor V. Fomin, Artur Ignatiev
7 days ago
One of the most widespread human behavioral biases is the present bias -- the tendency to overestimate current costs by a bias factor. Kleinberg and Oren (2014) introduced an elegant graph-theoretical model of inconsistent planning capturing the behavior of a present-biased...
Devising optimal interventions for constraining stochastic systems is a challenging endeavour that has to confront the interplay between randomness and nonlinearity. Existing methods for identifying the necessary dynamical adjustments resort either to space discretising solutions of ensuing partial differential equations, or to iterative stochastic path sampling schemes. Yet, both approaches become computationally demanding for increasing system dimension. Here, we propose a generally applicable and practically feasible non-iterative methodology for obtaining optimal dynamical interventions for diffusive nonlinear systems. We estimate the necessary controls from an interacting particle approximation to the logarithmic gradient of two forward probability flows evolved following deterministic particle dynamics. Applied to several biologically inspired models, we show that our method provides the necessary optimal controls in settings with terminal-, transient-, or generalised collective-state constraints and arbitrary system dynamics.
The structure of complex networks can be characterized by counting and analyzing network motifs. Motifs are small subgraphs that occur repeatedly in a network, such as triangles or chains. Recent work has generalized motifs to temporal and dynamic network data. However, existing techniques do not generalize to sequential or trajectory data, which represents entities moving through the nodes of a network, such as passengers moving through transportation networks. The unit of observation in these data is fundamentally different, since we analyze full observations of trajectories (e.g., a trip from airport A to airport C through airport B), rather than independent observations of edges or snapshots of graphs over time. In this work, we define sequential motifs in trajectory data, which are small, directed, and edge-weighted subgraphs corresponding to patterns in observed sequences. We draw a connection between counting and analysis of sequential motifs and Higher-Order Network (HON) models. We show that by mapping edges of a HON, specifically a $k$th-order DeBruijn graph, to sequential motifs, we can count and evaluate their importance in observed data. We test our methodology with two datasets: (1) passengers navigating an airport network and (2) people navigating the Wikipedia article network. We find that the most prevalent and important sequential motifs correspond to intuitive patterns of traversal in the real systems, and show empirically that the heterogeneity of edge weights in an observed higher-order DeBruijn graph has implications for the distributions of sequential motifs we expect to see across our null models.
We consider mixtures of $k\geq 2$ Gaussian components with unknown means and unknown covariance (identical for all components) that are well-separated, i.e., distinct components have statistical overlap at most $k^{-C}$ for a large enough constant $C\ge 1$. Previous statistical-query lower bounds [DKS17] give formal evidence that even distinguishing such mixtures from (pure) Gaussians may be exponentially hard (in $k$).
Contrastive learning has made considerable progress in computer vision, outperforming supervised pretraining on a range of downstream datasets. However, is contrastive learning the better choice in all situations? We demonstrate two cases where it is not. First, under sufficiently small pretraining budgets, supervised pretraining on ImageNet consistently outperforms a comparable contrastive model on eight diverse image classification datasets. This suggests that the common practice of comparing pretraining approaches at hundreds or thousands of epochs may not produce actionable insights for those with more limited compute budgets. Second, even with larger pretraining budgets we identify tasks where supervised learning prevails, perhaps because the object-centric bias of supervised pretraining makes the model more resilient to common corruptions and spurious foreground-background correlations. These results underscore the need to characterize tradeoffs of different pretraining objectives across a wider range of contexts and training regimes.
The objective of this paper is few-shot object detection (FSOD) -- the task of expanding an object detector for a new category given only a few instances for training. We introduce a simple pseudo-labelling method to source high-quality pseudo-annotations from the training set, for each new category, vastly increasing the number of training instances and reducing class imbalance; our method finds previously unlabelled instances. Naïvely training with model predictions yields sub-optimal performance; we present two novel methods to improve the precision of the pseudo-labelling process: first, we introduce a verification technique to remove candidate detections with incorrect class labels; second, we train a specialised model to correct poor quality bounding boxes. After these two novel steps, we obtain a large set of high-quality pseudo-annotations that allow our final detector to be trained end-to-end. Additionally, we demonstrate our method maintains base class performance, and the utility of simple augmentations in FSOD. While benchmarking on PASCAL VOC and MS-COCO, our method achieves state-of-the-art or second-best performance compared to existing approaches across all number of shots.
Gradient descent ascent (GDA), the simplest single-loop algorithm for nonconvex minimax optimization, is widely used in practical applications such as generative adversarial networks (GANs) and adversarial training. Albeit its desirable simplicity, recent work shows inferior convergence rates of GDA in theory even assuming strong concavity of the objective on one side. This paper establishes new convergence results for two alternative single-loop algorithms -- alternating GDA and smoothed GDA -- under the mild assumption that the objective satisfies the Polyak-Lojasiewicz (PL) condition about one variable. We prove that, to find an $\epsilon$-stationary point, (i) alternating GDA and its stochastic variant (without mini batch) respectively require $O(\kappa^{2} \epsilon^{-2})$ and $O(\kappa^{4} \epsilon^{-4})$ iterations, while (ii) smoothed GDA and its stochastic variant (without mini batch) respectively require $O(\kappa \epsilon^{-2})$ and $O(\kappa^{2} \epsilon^{-4})$ iterations. The latter greatly improves over the vanilla GDA and gives the hitherto best known complexity results among single-loop algorithms under similar settings. We further showcase the empirical efficiency of these algorithms in training GANs and robust nonlinear regression.
This paper proposes a new sequential model learning architecture to solve partially observable Markov decision problems. Rather than compressing sequential information at every timestep as in conventional recurrent neural network-based methods, the proposed architecture generates a latent variable in each data block with a length of multiple timesteps and passes the most relevant information to the next block for policy optimization. The proposed blockwise sequential model is implemented based on self-attention, making the model capable of detailed sequential learning in partial observable settings. The proposed model builds an additional learning network to efficiently implement gradient estimation by using self-normalized importance sampling, which does not require the complex blockwise input data reconstruction in the model learning. Numerical results show that the proposed method significantly outperforms previous methods in various partially observable environments.
New study shows the boundary between time moving forward and backward may blur in quantum mechanics. A team of physicists at the Universities of Bristol, Vienna, the Balearic Islands and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI-Vienna) has shown how quantum systems can simultaneously evolve along two opposite time arrows — both forward and backward in time.
Whether it exists or not, Planet Nine continues to lurk in the proverbial shadows. Now, the scientific community has a new line of investigation into the elusive space object. That's because astronomers might have unknowingly observed Planet Nine as far back as 1983, a report from Science Alert reveals. An...
Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems.
In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around.
Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
Oil and gas extraction can trigger small, slow-moving, longer-lasting earthquake tremors, which scientists have documented in Canadian fracking fields for the first time. A team of researchers from the Geological Survey of Canada documented a new type of earthquake event resulting from slow ruptures near an active gas well. This helps to explain how near-imperceptible tremors induced by oil and gas extraction processes can trigger seismic slips and larger earthquakes.
Dry riparian trees could be contributing between 2.2 to 3.6 million metric tons of methane a year, in addition to the 12.7 to 21.1 million metric tons of methane that inundated trees emit. gustavofrazao/Deposit PhotosWetlands have been identified as one of the most methane producing areas on the planet.
“Why is there something rather than nothing?” is perhaps the most interesting question that can be asked about the natural world. Physicists struggle even today to bring a logical and compelling answer. All matter in the Universe is distributed as atoms, and figuring out for sure how they came into existence is a major challenge in science. Sure, the Big Bang Theory is largely supported, but it still doesn’t bring irrefutable answers to fundamental questions such as “what existed before?”, “how did the laws of physics emerge?”, “why did the singularity expanded in the first place?”, and so on.
The vulnerability, dubbed ‘Log4Shell,’ was rated 10 on a scale of one to 10 the Apache Software Foundation, which oversees development of the software. Anyone with the exploit can obtain full access to an unpatched computer that uses the software.
According to experts, there is a new version of the Omicron variant out there and it’s even more of an issue than its original form!. This is because of its genetics that makes the virus harder to track!. This new lineage is called BA.2 and has been identified 7...
Ethereum has had a record-shattering year, reaching several all-time highs. Investing right now will mean buying at one of its highest prices of the year. There are a few things to consider to decide whether it's worth it to buy now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
There’s little in life more frustrating than slow internet, especially in the work from home age, so you may find yourself wondering how to increase internet speeds at your house. While some areas of the country wait for fiber lines, others still don’t have access to broadband speeds, leaving few options for faster, more reliable connections.
