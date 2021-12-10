ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Julianna Pena: ‘I’m not Nostradamus, but I predict a win against Amanda Nunes’

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGhjN_0dHA4CMO00

Each time Amanda Nunes prepares to defend one of her two UFC titles, her challenger explains why they will be the one to finally dethrone the Lioness. They explain why they will be the one to end the Brazilian’s winning streak.

Each time, so far, the gold has remained wrapped around Nunes’s waist. Each time, the win streak has been extended. It’s now at 12, with Nunes unbeaten in seven years.

So, what separates Julianna Pena from the rest, as the American attempts to pry the bantamweight belt from Nunes in the dual-weight champion’s first bantamweight defence in two years?

“I feel like I’m a different type of fighter,” third-ranked Pena tells The Independent ahead of her UFC 269 co-main event in Las Vegas. “What Amanda does is great, but my focus isn’t on what Amanda does. I feel like I bring something better [than past challengers]; I have fought former world champion after world champion.”

Indeed, Pena (10-4) fought Valentina Shevchenko, Nicco Montano and Germaine de Randamie in three straight bouts between 2017 and 2020. Pena, who is of Mexican and Venezuelan descent, was submitted by ex-featherweight champion De Randamie and eventual flyweight queen Shevchenko. She did, however, outpoint former featherweight champion Montano.

Pena, who is particularly well versed in kickboxing and jiu-jitsu, learned from that period in her career and believes she is more resilient as a result.

“I have visualised my worst nightmares and I have been comforted spiritually to not fear anything,” the 32-year-old says.

“If I have to die in the process in there, then I am ready and willing to die.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F51ww_0dHA4CMO00

It is common for fighters to visualise success, but rarer to hear of them visualising the opposite. The American insists, however, that she finds the appropriate balance.

“I absolutely look at both sides. The most important thing, I feel, is any way that I can get the victory [against Nunes] is how I’m gonna get the victory.

“I’m not Nostradamus, I can’t predict exactly how it’s going to happen, but I predict a win.

“If I knock her out with my pinky finger, are you going to tell me it’s wrong?”

Few would dare to, in such an eventuality, though it is unlikely that the aforementioned attack has been honed in the extra three months that Pena has had to prepare for the powerful, versatile Nunes.

A week before the pair were scheduled to fight in August, Nunes tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the postponement of the 33-year-old’s first bantamweight title defence in two years.

Pena is seemingly unfazed by the delay, and the patience she has shown is also part of her in-ring approach. “Physicality is only one part of the puzzle,” she says. “I feel like patience is sometimes better than pride, and I’m a very patient fighter.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326Asw_0dHA4CMO00

Some of Nunes’s opponents have arguably been too patient, failing to assert themselves or engage for fear of the consequences. Pena has secured seven of her 10 victories via stoppage, proving that she often picks her moments correctly. Meanwhile, 17 of Nunes’s 21 wins have come via knockout or submission. A finish seems likely this Saturday.

Should that be the case, there is one person above all others who will hope it goes in favour of the challenger. Pena’s daughter Isa, who turns four next month, will be in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena.

“She is very much aware of what it is that I do,” Pena says. “She’s excited [for this fight], she’s happy for me, we talk about it every day.

“She comes to my training sessions and her dad owns a jiu-jitsu academy, so she does the kids’ class a couple times a week.

“I absolutely want her to know how to defend herself; I absolutely don’t want her to be a fighter, but if that’s something that she shows passion for and wants to dedicate herself to, I’ll support her. I just want her to be happy at the end of the day.”

Pena adds that Isa is “a big ‘why’, as to why I want to acquire things in life. But even before I had her, my mind was made up on becoming a champion and fighting the best in the world.

“With that said, my end goal is to be a role model for young women and girls – for mums, for single mums, for Latinas and women of colour. It doesn’t matter what ethnicity you are, I want to stand in that limelight to let women know that we are strong and can achieve literally anything we set our minds to.

“That is my goal for my daughter and that is my goal for women everywhere.”

Comments / 2

Related
Bloody Elbow

Biggest upset ever! - Watch Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena full fight highlights from UFC 269

Amanda Nunes has been a dominant force in the UFC as of late, and coming into UFC 269, not many gave Julianna Pena much of a chance against the two-division champion. Peña did not care about the odds and shocked the world. She outstruck and stood toe to toe with Nunes, eventually hurting her, taking her down and getting a very quick submission.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 269 results: Julianna Pena shocks the world, taps out Amanda Nunes to become bantamweight champion

Julianna Pena promised she would shock the world at UFC 269 and that’s exactly what she delivered. The former Ultimate Fighter winner pulled off one of the most improbable upsets in the history of the sport after tapping out Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke in the second round to become the new bantamweight champion. It was an incredible display of heart and determination as Pena forced Nunes into a brawl, which allowed her to maximize the damage she was inflicting before taking the fight to the ground to wrap up the submission.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Nostradamus
ClutchPoints

Kayla Harrison drops massive Amanda Nunes UFC fight truth bomb

Former PFL women’s lightweight queen Kayla Harrison has opened up about her real thoughts on UFC star Amanda Nunes. Kayla Harrison is still a free agent but her recent link-up to the UFC has already got people buzzing about a potential fight against reigning UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Amanda Nunes rips ‘clown’ Julianna Pena for seeking attention, calls her ‘delusional’ about UFC 269 fight

It appears Julianna Pena has managed to awaken the beast inside Amanda Nunes. For the past few months, Pena has often said she’s the toughest stylistic matchup at bantamweight for Nunes as their title fight approaches at UFC 269. She’s also questioned why the reigning two-division UFC champion was forced out of their original meeting scheduled in August.
UFC
firstsportz.com

Amanda Nunes drops truth bomb over her relationship with Dustin Poirier

Some of the legends of the MMA world will take on each other in the UFC 269 which will start on Saturday, 11th of December and will go on for a week. The major fights will be Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena and Dustin Poirier vs Charles Oliviera. Brazilians, Nunes...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Julianna Pena: Amanda Nunes ‘can basically get away with murder, and everyone else has to eat it’

Julianna Pena is confident her bantamweight title fight booking with Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 will take place, but the two-division UFC champ certainly has tested her patience. Pena said Nunes agreed to fight her all the way back in 2016 after UFC 200, when she beat Cat Zingano and Nunes submitted Miesha Tate to capture the bantamweight crown. Since then, she said Nunes has gone out of her way to avoid a showdown.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Lioness#Brazilian#American#Mexican#Venezuelan
mmanews.com

Sonnen: Peña Can Beat Amanda Nunes & You Guys Are Not Seeing It

Chael Sonnen believes Julianna Peña has the style to give Amanda Nunes a lot of trouble. In the co-main event of UFC 269, Nunes is set to defend her bantamweight title against Peña. To no surprise, the champ is a heavy favorite, but Sonnen believes Peña’s style is a disaster for Nunes, which is why she can pull off the upset.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 269 video: Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena face off after heated press conference

LAS VEGAS – Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena were not playing games during their first faceoff for Saturday’s UFC 269 women’s bantamweight title fight. At the conclusion of Thursday’s pre-event press conference, where both ladies had a lot to say to each other, the champ-champ Nunes (21-4 MMA, 14-1 UFC) and “The Ultimate Fighter” winner Pena (10-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC) came face-to-face for the first staredown of fight week.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Julianna Pena submits Amanda Nunes at UFC 269

Tonight’s UFC 269 event was co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title featuring Amanda Nunes taking on challenger Julianna Pena. Pena (11-4 MMA), a former TUF winner, was returning to action for the first time since January’s UFC 257 event, where she earned a submission victory over Sara McMann.
UFC
TMZ.com

Julianna Peña Says Amanda Nunes Is Not Taking Her Seriously

Julianna Peña is less than a week away from the biggest fight of her life against Amanda Nunes ... and the "Venezuelan Vixen" has a message for the doubters, telling TMZ Sports she isn't satisfied just being here -- she's gunning to win. "I feel like a lot of people...
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC full fight video: Amanda Nunes makes history by demolishing Cris Cyborg in 51 seconds

Amanda Nunes was a 2-to-1 betting underdog when she strolled into UFC 232 with a chance to do the impossible and upset Cris Cyborg in a co-headlining bout. She left that night not only as the promotion’s first female two-division champion and the first woman to defeat Cyborg since 2005, but also as the greatest female fighter of all-time.
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

375K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy