Restaurants for Christmas Dining: All Your Options in One Place

Spend more time with your family and less time worrying about cooking this Christmas when you dine out or order a delicious meal to-go . Trying to figure out what restaurants are serving up something special for the holiday can be time-consuming, so we’ve put together a list of some of our favorite dining offerings around the Bay Area for Christmas dinner and Christmas brunch .

Christmas Dining

1412 E. 7th Ave., Tampa, FL 33605

This year, Chef is offering a delicious 4-course family style Christmas feast that is sure to delight you and your guests! Come join Flor Fina for a fantastic holiday dining experience! Adults are $75 per guest, children ages 6-12 years old are $25.

Christmas Eve dinner & Christmas Day buffet and dinner

148 Marina Plaza, Dunedin, FL 34698

Bon Appétit is pulling out all the stops to make sure this Christmas is extra special. They’re offering both a four-course plated dinner and a buffet option, so your family can choose the one that works best. The Four-Course Dinner features plenty of options, including escargot, slow-roasted Christmas goose, and pumpkin cheesecake.

If loading your plate up at the buffet is more your style, you’ll find a plethora of options including pan-seared Chilean seabass, roasted Carolina turkey with giblet gravy, and chilled mussels & clams in coconut Thai curry. Regardless of the option you choose, you’ll receive a complimentary champagne toast. They also have Christmas Eve offerings if you prefer to dine out before Santa arrives.

Cost: $89.95 per adult

5500 Gulf Blvd. St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Two restaurants at this beach resort will be serving Christmas dinner so you can get a tasty seasonal meal and great beach views this Christmas. RumFish Grill will be serving Christmas dinner from 2-10pm. The special menu includes crispy pork osso bucco, grilled halibut and cardamom tart. Palm Court Italian Grill will be open 1-9pm and serving roasted prime rib and blue crab-stuffed dover sole. Both are now accepting reservations.

Christmas Eve Dinner Only

400 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Spend the late hours of Christmas Eve wrapping presents instead of doing dishes by dining out. 400 Beach invites you to a luxurious 3-course Christmas Eve dinner to celebrate the night before Christmas. Reservations are being accepted now.

Cost: Adults $48, Children $20

4134 W Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607

Kona’s Christmas menu will be available for dine-in Dec. 23-25. Enjoy rich seasonal specialties like filet with lobster cream and macadamia nut turkey. Eat, drink and be merry!

Christmas Dessert

1601 W. Swann Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Make Christmas goody goody with some of the most famous pies in Tampa. Notorious for their signature Butterscotch pie, Goody Goody will be taking to-go orders for that plus their Chocolate Cream Pie, Coconut Cream Pie, Banana Cream Pie, and their seasonal Milk Chocolate Pecan Pie. They’re sure to be the perfect ending to your holiday meal! Orders must be placed online by December 21 at noon and can be picked up on December 23 or 24 from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Cost: $30-$40 per pie

Christmas Dinner

Tampa: 4011 W. Kennedy Blvd. Tampa, FL 336.9

St. Petersburg: 5250 4th St. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Metro Diner wants to make your holiday hosting as stress-free as possible. Whether you’re keeping it small or opening up your home to family and friends, their Holiday at Home Feast has options to work with any size crowd. Choices includes baked ham or roast turkey plus items such as mashed potatoes, sweet potato mash, green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and macaroni and cheese. Orders must be placed by December 23 at 8:00 p.m. for pickup on December 24.

Cost: $16.49 for one serving, $61.99 for four, $119.49 for eight.

Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach

Join Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach and four-diamond restaurant, Ocean Hai, on Christmas day from 10am to 3pm for an elevated buffet, featuring spectacular Gulf views and a delightful selection of your holiday favorites. Make grand memories with friends and family as you gather for an unforgettable Christmas. Admire the brightly decorated trees around the resort and participate in holiday festivities happening all day long. Reservations required, reserve your table today!

Cost: $57.00 per person



2425 N Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607

The Rusty Pelican is a staple for celebrating special occasions in Tampa Bay. Soak in stunning views of the bay from Rocky Point as you choose from a three-course brunch featuring items such as Pineapple & Cherry Glazed Ham, Steak & Eggs Benedict, Fried Chicken & Waffles, and Gingerbread Cheesecake, or an a la carte dinner with everything from raw oysters to decadent steaks. With a variety of special holiday menu items to choose from, we’re certain you won’t be disappointed!

Cost: Brunch – $79 per adult, $35 per child; Dinner – regular menu prices

