ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Restaurants for Christmas Dining: All Your Options in One Place

By Savannah Voci
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikAhW_0dH9gkSV00

Spend more time with your family and less time worrying about cooking this Christmas when you dine out or order a delicious meal to-go . Trying to figure out what restaurants are serving up something special for the holiday can be time-consuming, so we’ve put together a list of some of our favorite dining offerings around the Bay Area for Christmas dinner and Christmas brunch .

Christmas Dining

Restaurants Open for Christmas Dinner

Flor Fina at Hotel Haya

1412 E. 7th Ave., Tampa, FL 33605

This year, Chef is offering a delicious 4-course family style Christmas feast that is sure to delight you and your guests! Come join Flor Fina for a fantastic holiday dining experience! Adults are $75 per guest, children ages 6-12 years old are $25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfdnW_0dH9gkSV00

Image Credit: Flor Fina

Bon Appétit

Christmas Eve dinner & Christmas Day buffet and dinner

148 Marina Plaza, Dunedin, FL 34698

Bon Appétit is pulling out all the stops to make sure this Christmas is extra special. They’re offering both a four-course plated dinner and a buffet option, so your family can choose the one that works best. The Four-Course Dinner features plenty of options, including escargot, slow-roasted Christmas goose, and pumpkin cheesecake.

If loading your plate up at the buffet is more your style, you’ll find a plethora of options including pan-seared Chilean seabass, roasted Carolina turkey with giblet gravy, and chilled mussels & clams in coconut Thai curry. Regardless of the option you choose, you’ll receive a complimentary champagne toast. They also have Christmas Eve offerings if you prefer to dine out before Santa arrives.

Cost: $89.95 per adult

Island Grand Beach Resort

5500 Gulf Blvd. St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Two restaurants at this beach resort will be serving Christmas dinner so you can get a tasty seasonal meal and great beach views this Christmas. RumFish Grill will be serving Christmas dinner from 2-10pm. The special menu includes crispy pork osso bucco, grilled halibut and cardamom tart. Palm Court Italian Grill will be open 1-9pm and serving roasted prime rib and blue crab-stuffed dover sole. Both are now accepting reservations.

400 Beach Seafood

Christmas Eve Dinner Only

400 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Spend the late hours of Christmas Eve wrapping presents instead of doing dishes by dining out. 400 Beach invites you to a luxurious 3-course Christmas Eve dinner to celebrate the night before Christmas.  Reservations are being accepted now.

Cost: Adults $48, Children $20

Kona Grill

4134 W Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607

Kona’s Christmas menu will be available for dine-in Dec. 23-25. Enjoy rich seasonal specialties like filet with lobster cream and macadamia nut turkey. Eat, drink and be merry!

View the complete list in our guide to Restaurants Open for Christmas Dinner

Christmas Dinner To-Go

Goody Goody

Christmas Dessert

1601 W. Swann Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Make Christmas goody goody with some of the most famous pies in Tampa. Notorious for their signature Butterscotch pie, Goody Goody will be taking to-go orders for that plus their Chocolate Cream Pie, Coconut Cream Pie, Banana Cream Pie, and their seasonal Milk Chocolate Pecan Pie. They’re sure to be the perfect ending to your holiday meal! Orders must be placed online by December 21 at noon and can be picked up on December 23 or 24 from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Cost: $30-$40 per pie

Metro Diner

Christmas Dinner

Tampa: 4011 W. Kennedy Blvd. Tampa, FL 336.9
St. Petersburg: 5250 4th St. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Metro Diner wants to make your holiday hosting as stress-free as possible. Whether you’re keeping it small or opening up your home to family and friends, their Holiday at Home Feast has options to work with any size crowd. Choices includes baked ham or roast turkey plus items such as mashed potatoes, sweet potato mash, green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and macaroni and cheese. Orders must be placed by December 23 at 8:00 p.m. for pickup on December 24.

Cost: $16.49 for one serving, $61.99 for four, $119.49 for eight.

More options in our guide to Christmas Dinner To Go

Christmas Brunch

Christmas Buffet at Ocean Hai

Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach

Join Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach and four-diamond restaurant, Ocean Hai, on Christmas day from 10am to 3pm for an elevated buffet, featuring spectacular Gulf views and a delightful selection of your holiday favorites. Make grand memories with friends and family as you gather for an unforgettable Christmas. Admire the brightly decorated trees around the resort and participate in holiday festivities happening all day long. Reservations required, reserve your table today!
Cost: $57.00 per person
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fpiK_0dH9gkSV00

The Rusty Pelican

2425 N Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607

The Rusty Pelican is a staple for celebrating special occasions in Tampa Bay. Soak in stunning views of the bay from Rocky Point as you choose from a three-course brunch featuring items such as Pineapple & Cherry Glazed Ham, Steak & Eggs Benedict, Fried Chicken & Waffles, and Gingerbread Cheesecake, or an a la carte dinner with everything from raw oysters to decadent steaks. With a variety of special holiday menu items to choose from, we’re certain you won’t be disappointed!

Cost: Brunch – $79 per adult, $35 per child; Dinner – regular menu prices

Get more ideas in our guide to Christmas Brunch in Tampa Bay

The post Restaurants for Christmas Dining: All Your Options in One Place appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide .

The post Restaurants for Christmas Dining: All Your Options in One Place appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide .

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
232
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay area is packed with amazing experiences, activities, restaurants and events. It’s the reason why so many people of all ages are moving and visiting here every year! But whether you live here or are just visiting, chances are there’s more to explore that you ever imagined. This is where we come in! We curate the best of Tampa Bay, St. Pete, Clearwater and beyond for grown ups, making it easier to find fun things to do as a couple or with your best buds.

 https://tampabaydatenightguide.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy