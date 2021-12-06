ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Biggest health comms appointments and surprise departures of 2021

By Jonathan Owen
prweek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheila Mitchell had left Public Health England, where she had been marketing director for almost a decade, and took up a new role as a part time senior adviser at Freuds at the start of this year. She has a long-standing association with the agency, which counted PHE as one of...

www.prweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
prweek.com

New health agencies on the block in 2021

Every year agencies come and go, and 2021 was no exception. However, what was exceptional was the challenge setting up shop during an ongoing global pandemic. At the start of the year global healthcare comms network Ashfield Health merged three of its agencies – Pegasus, Ashfield Digital and Creative and Cambridge Biomarketing – to create Mind+Matter.
HEALTH SERVICES
prweek.com

Quorn appoints agency to promote health and environmental benefits

Evergreen PR will help communicate scientific research into the health and environmental benefits of Quorn’s mycoprotein-based products. Leigh Greenwood, founder and managing director of Evergreen PR, said: “We are so pleased to be working with Quorn Nutrition and to have such a fantastic brief. This work will allow us to play to our strategic and creative strengths while improving the health of people and the planet.
HEALTH
prweek.com

Brunswick hires JP Morgan sustainability leader for ESG role

Dan Lambeth will join Brunswick in January after a decade as executive director of sustainability at JP Morgan, where he led the firm’s sustainability agenda in Europe. He was previously head of regulatory policy and communication at the Royal Bank of Scotland and held senior roles at the London Stock Exchange and The Treasury.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health England#Comms#Glaxosmithkline#Phe#The Department Of Health#Pr#Bcw#Nhs E I#Brevia Consulting#The Association Of The Br
prweek.com

Dentons Global Advisors appoints five partners from Teneo, Kekst CNC and FTI

Jonathon Brill, a former partner at FTI Consulting, Harald Kinzler, a former partner at Kekst CNC, and Jennifer Walmsley, a former managing director at Teneo, will join Dentons Global Advisors’ London office as part of its senior regional team. They are joined by James Melville-Ross, also a former senior managing...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Eight healthcare campaigns we liked in 2021

Here are eight campaigns that grabbed PRWeek’s attention:. When in doubt, wheel a celebrity out – or, as in the case of the MS Society, gather several together. However, the charity’s Team Stop MS campaign to recruit supporters was not just another mundane celebrity-endorsed affair. Instead, the...
CELEBRITIES
prweek.com

UK Communicators of the Year 2021 (number 2) revealed by PRWeek

Read on for the penultimate installment of PRWeek's countdown of the UK's best communicators of 2021, compiled by the editorial team. PR professionals are excluded – our focus is individuals from other walks of life, whether that's politics, entertainment, business or something else. The list is, of course, entirely...
ECONOMY
FL Radio Group

Rochester Regional Health Appoints Richard “Chip” Davis, Ph.D. as CEO

Rochester Regional Health announced that its Board of Directors selected Richard “Chip” Davis, Ph.D., as the next CEO. Dr. Davis will assume his new role on March 7, 2022. The Board initiated a comprehensive national search after Eric Bieber, MD, announced his retirement more than six months ago. An internal selection committee was led by David Riedman, Chair, CEO Search Committee. The committee comprised of board members, medical and dental staff, and leadership, conducted a rigorous and inclusive interview process.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or who develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Sturgeon warns of ‘tsunami of infections’ from omicron and says ‘new Covid wave may be starting’

Scotland could see a “tsunami of infections” from the new Omicron variant, Nicola Sturgeon has said after it recorded 19 coronavirus-linked deaths and 5,018 cases in 24 hours.The First Minister told a coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh the Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure — of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days — now stands at 9,707. An evidence paper published by the Scottish government on Friday says the rate at which cases of the new variant double is between 2.16 days and 2.66 days.As of Thursday, 13.3% of all...
WORLD
AFP

Preliminary results positive for Moderna mRNA flu vaccine

US biotech company Moderna on Friday announced promising data from an early-stage human trial of its mRNA flu shot, based on the same technology used in its successful Covid-19 vaccine. The experimental flu shot was found to be safe, and successfully evoked high levels of antibodies in 180 people at all dosage levels, in both younger and older adults. "Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, approximately three million people died each year due to respiratory infections, and many more are hospitalized or become ill as a result of these viruses," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement hailing the result. Side effects were mild, and occurred more often in younger than older adults. The most common included pain and tenderness at the injection site, as well as headaches, muscle and joint aches, and tiredness.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy