ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Dining with Duria: Tortellini soup

By Angelica Duria
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - If you're looking for a quick, easy, and tasty meal, Angelica Duria shares the ingredients used in her tortellini soup with sausage and kale recipe. 1 can crushed tomatoes (14 oz) 2 tbsp tomato paste. 1...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
tasty.co

Creamy Potato Soup

Put potatoes and garlic cloves in a saucepan. Cover with boiling water and boil until soft. Once softened, blend into a puree, covering ⅔ of the potato/garlic mixture with water and blending until smooth. Add milk, salt, and pepper to taste and blend to desired consistency. Pour soup back into...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This Creamy Chicken & Rice Soup is a hearty and flavorful dinner that’s easy to make on a busy weeknight. The addition of rice and heavy cream makes for a delicious spin on a classic chicken soup recipe!
RECIPES
Portsmouth Times

Comforting chicken soup

As weather chills, that dip in temperature is often accompanied by cold and flu season. Many people are anxious to avoid feeling under the weather this time of year, and to help ward off many illnesses, one may only need to look to the kitchen stove. Chicken soups and other...
RECIPES
rachaelraymag.com

Spiced Pumpkin & Vegetable Soup

This article originally appeared in our Holiday 2021 issue. Get the magazine here. In a large pot, heat the EVOO, two turns of the pan, over medium-high. Add the carrots, onions, celery, and potato; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, 5 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger, harissa, cumin, nutmeg, cardamom, and cinnamon; stir until spices are aromatic and slightly darkened, 2 minutes. Add the stock, cover, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook until the veggies are softened, 5 minutes more. Stir in the pumpkin and cook until warmed through, 2 to 3 minutes. Puree with an immersion blender or cool slightly and puree in a regular blender in batches. Season with salt, if necessary.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Salt#Food Drink#Tortellini Soup#Italian Sausage Kale#Shaved Parmesan
tasty.co

Thai-Inspired Pumpkin Soup

Heat oil in a pot, add lemongrass and ginger cooking until fragrant. Add onions and garlic, stir, cook till translucent. Then, add chopped bell pepper and saute well. Reduce to low heat and add red Thai curry paste and stir quickly to coat all ingredients. Cook for another 2 minutes.
RECIPES
rachaelrayshow.com

How to Make Red and Green Tortellini Wreaths

Watch "pasta ninja" Linda Miller Nicholson show you how to make edible wreaths out of red + green tortellini. GET THE RECIPE: Colorful, Fun and Festive Pasta Wreaths That You Can Eat!
RECIPES
finehomesandliving.com

3 unusual tortellini recipes for a cosy night in

It’s extremely rare to find someone who doesn’t like tortellini. Why wouldn’t they? These stuffed parcels of goodness are a staple of many kitchens, whether it’s because of their decadent filling or simply because they’re an exciting alternative to good old-fashioned pasta. As the weather gets colder, though, tortellini can genuinely shine in some delicious, cozy, and super-quick dinners that will make you feel warm both inside and out. Regardless of your choice of size or flavor, all of these three recipes will ensure you’re having a fabulous fall and a welcoming winter.
RECIPES
bocaratonobserver.com

Vibrant Dining

Derek Mazer and Michael Jameson are bringing an “explosion of flavor” to the Delray Marketplace. The duo are co-founders of Dos Amigos Tacos, a 2,303-square-foot colorful restaurant designed by Pam Manhaus with a menu that features non-GMO vegetables and ethically raised meat. “We strongly believe that great food begins with...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wknofm.org

Freezer Veggie Soup

Did you eat too much over the Thanksgiving holiday like I did?. I find myself every year looking for quick, easy, and healthy meals to reset before the next holiday. A nourishing and steamy bowl of Freezer Vegetable Soup fits the bill. In addition to being low-calorie and nutritious, vegetable...
RECIPES
eatingbirdfood.com

Classic Minestrone Soup

This classic recipe for minestrone soup combines loads of fresh vegetables with beans and pasta in a delicious tomato broth. It’s healthy, hearty, comforting and sure to become a new family favorite! Skip the parmesan to make this recipe vegan. This classic minestrone soup recipe is perfect for a chilly...
RECIPES
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Recipe: Turkey & Barley Soup

- 2 medium carrots (diced, about 1 ½ cups) - 2 celery stalks (diced) - 2 cups cooked turkey breast (shredded or diced) 1. Add the olive oil to a soup pot over medium-high heat. 2. Add the onion, carrots, celery, and mushrooms to the pot. Sauté for 8 to...
RECIPES
paradisenewsfl.com

Dining: SPICE IS NICE

New American food is the biggest 2022 dining trend, which translates to signature dishes with unique flavors from multiple global and ethnic cuisines that define the U.S. today. Spice & Tea Exchange and Savory Spice feature popular international spices and hot sauce aficionados boast that it’s not just the sauce, it’s the ghost pepper that wows them.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
montanaseniornews.com

The Best Homemade Vegetable Soup

In the past I found that homemade vegetable soup had a bitter taste that I don’t care for. To become satisfied with this healthy food, I experimented with different ingredients, so my vegetable soup would take on a mellow but distinct vegetable flavor. This soup with crackers and some fruit is an economical, comfort food on a winter night, and it’s a good way to eat vegetables that we all need.
RECIPES
longislandadvance.net

And the winner is: a warming cup of soup

The soup was on this past Saturday as participants came to Main Street for the annual soup contest. Soups were judged blindly by participants who were only made aware of what category of soup they were eating: Block Island chowder, New England chowder, butternut squash, or split pea. This year’s winner was Avino’s Italian Table, who served up a potato and corn chowder.
BELLPORT, NY
wincountry.com

Dumpling Soup!

Hey guys! I told my wife this the other day…this is in your top 5 of all time best recipes! Another one that she found online! Couple of notes, be sure to use smaller dumplings…we went way too big. Also, we used cabbage instead of Bok Choy because we are making unstuffed cabbage later this week! Worked well! Finally, the recipe calls for noodles but with the dumplings I really don’t find them necessary, but that’s your choice if you want them or not! Check out the recipe here!
RECIPES
wypr.org

How to build an Italian soup

Here is an example of starting a basic Italian soup, and layering flavors. There are no quantities for most ingredients, since this is just an example of layering. “Heat 2 Tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Add 1 Tablespoon butter, to oil. Then add chopped or finely minced onions, green...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Hearty Tortilla Soups

'Tis the season for comfort food and Taco Del Mar is embracing it with the launch of a new seasonal menu item: Loaded Tortilla Soup. Just as the name suggests, the Loaded Tortilla Soup is big on toppings. The soup is made up of Mexican seasoned rice, your choice of either black or refried beans, and your choice of protein. The whole thing is then topped with fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and crunchy tortilla chip strips. Best of all, the soups is customizable, so it can easily be a vegetarian-friendly dish for consumers looking for a meat-free meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: Delightful Dishes to Dazzle Holiday Guests

(Family Features) Entertaining guests during the holidays isn’t just about the main course that calls all to the table. What often makes a festive gathering more fruitful is a spread of delicious appetizers, delightful drinks, and divine desserts that keep loved ones coming back to the kitchen for more. For appetizing dishes from the first […] The post SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: Delightful Dishes to Dazzle Holiday Guests appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy