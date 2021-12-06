Dining with Duria: Tortellini soup

Hey guys! I told my wife this the other day…this is in your top 5 of all time best recipes! Another one that she found online! Couple of notes, be sure to use smaller dumplings…we went way too big. Also, we used cabbage instead of Bok Choy because we are making unstuffed cabbage later this week! Worked well! Finally, the recipe calls for noodles but with the dumplings I really don’t find them necessary, but that’s your choice if you want them or not! Check out the recipe here!

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO