After a 2-0 start (and that was shaky on Sunday) to Big East play, Marquette women’s basketball wanders back out into non-conference action this week. This is the by product of the league going to a 20 game schedule and having the women’s conference tournament go the week before the men. That’s one less week to get games in, so the 20 Big East games have to go somewhere. As such, Marquette has to schedule their non-conference play around when the league says they play, and that’s how we get what we get.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO