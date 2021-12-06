Opinion: Max Verstappen only has himself to blame for yesterday’s penalty fiasco

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go head to head in Abu Dhabi this weekend with the 2021 Formula One world championship on the line.The pair have fought tooth and nail across 21 grands prix leading into Sunday’s final and are tied on 369.5 points at the top of the standings.Here, the PA news agency looks at the tale of the tape over their respective F1 careers ahead of the title showdown.Hamilton v Verstappen36 Age 24British Nationality Dutch287 Races 140McLaren, Mercedes Teams Toro Rosso Red Bull103 Poles 12103 Wins 19181 Podiums 594147.5 Points 1531.559 Fastest Laps 157 Championships 08 2021 Wins 915 2021 Podiums 17369.5 2021 points 369.5 Read More Crystal Palace cancelled Christmas party amid rising Covid fears, says Patrick VieiraEngland collapse is part of long-term issue in Test cricket, says Nasser HussainBurnley know from experience how to turn things around, says Sean DycheRafael Benitez wants ‘the right one’ if Everton hire new director of footballEddie Howe knows only wins will keep Newcastle in the Premier LeagueGiannis Antetokounmpo sets record as Milwaukee beat Houston

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO