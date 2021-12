In the lead-up to UFC 269, there has been talk of Dustin Poirier retiring should he win the belt, and his coach, Phil Daru says that could happen. Daru, Poirier’s strength and conditioning coach, says any decision “The Diamond” has made hasn’t been talked about. Instead, everyone in the camp knows Poirier could very well retire after UFC 269 but he hopes he decides to defend the belt or move up to welterweight. However, if he decides to retire, Daru says he won’t be mad at Poirier at all.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO