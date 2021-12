The teams line up, the whistle blows: the game is on. Every fan is laser focused on the action in the stadium. Well, maybe not every fan. Today, there is a growing number for whom the outcomes of a game play out in two places—one on the field and one on the screen of their phone. Whether you want to place a bet on football, basketball, soccer, or even professional ping-pong, if there’s a final score and a sanctioning body, you can probably use the internet to wager on it.

GAMBLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO