The world's most complete triceratops finds permanent home at Melbourne Museum

With all the naff joke presents, endless wrapping paper and mountains of leftovers, Christmas usually isn’t all that great for the planet. Make it a little bit more eco-friendly by shopping for gifts at ethical fashion brand Birdsong’s festive pop-up in Dalston, where you can meet the creators, try on pieces from the brand’s winter collection and browse with a complimentary drink in hand. Not only do Birdsong make their pieces to order using sustainably sourced natural fabrics and waste textiles, they also employ women from marginalised local communities to make their clothes, and pay them a living wage. So even if you only end up buying things for yourself, you can still feel great about it.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO