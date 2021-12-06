ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The world's most complete triceratops finds permanent home at Melbourne Museum

By Lacey-Jade Christie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorridus the Triceratops has landed at Melbourne Museum after a long journey from its site of discovery in Montana, USA. Horridus (named after its species Triceratops Horridus) weighs in at more than 1000kg and is comprised of 266 bones, making it the...

