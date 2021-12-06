ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

CROOKSTON CARE AND SHARE RECEIVES DONATIONS FROM PRESBYTERIAN WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION

kroxam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crookston Care and Share recently received donations from the Presbyterian Women’s...

www.kroxam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mining Journal

Women’s Center chosen for $5,000 donation from local Meijer team members

MARQUETTE – The Women’s Center/Harbor House recently announced that it will receive $5,000 through the Meijer Team Gives fall donation program. The organization is one of an estimated 500 nonprofits to receive a surprise donation after being selected by a diverse panel of Meijer team members at the Marquette Meijer Store.
MARQUETTE, MI
Reporter

Agencies receive donation for children’s programs from TruMark Financial Credit Union

TruMark Financial Credit Union recently donated tote bags filled with snacks to five local non-profit organizations that offer educational programs and social services to families experiencing difficult times as they transition back into the economic mainstream. TruMark Financial employees visited the organizations armed with goodie bags filled with fruit snacks, applesauce, cookies, juice, and granola bars. Organizations that received the bags included: Phoenixville Area Community Services, Chester County; Girls First, Montgomery County; Chester Eastside Inc., Delaware County; Families Forward, Philadelphia; and Bethanna, Bucks County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
midfloridanewspapers.com

Sharing & Caring seeking food, toy donations

LAKE PLACID — Eddie Mae Henderson’s Sharing & Caring will enter its 44th year of feeding and clothing people on Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge at 103 N. Main Ave. Sharing & Caring is a free community-wide Christmas dinner with all the fixings. Henderson expects to feed about 1,000 meals and that takes a veritable army of volunteers.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Crookston Care
froggyweb.com

Salvation Army receives $5,000 donation from anonymous person

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – An anonymous donor left a large cash donation to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign in Fargo on Wednesday. The Salvation Army said in a media release that a man came to the downtown office and left $5,000 in cash. Kristi Simmons, a volunteer...
FARGO, ND
wagmtv.com

ACAP Receives Donation from Versant Power

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP) is pleased to share a recent charitable donation of $15,000 from Versant Power to support the mission of keeping local residents warm in their homes over the coming long and cold Aroostook County winter. “Versant Power is pleased to support ACAP’s...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Women Who Care selected Peak to Peak Pickleball Club to receive this quarter’s donation

The Chaffee County Women Who Care philanthropic group has selected Peak to Peak Pickleball Club to receive this quarter’s donation. Composed of more than 100 local women, the Chaffee County Women Who Care gather four times a year to select a local nonprofit to financially support. Each member of the group donates $100 for a total of more than $10,000 per quarter. Since its inception in 2018, this group has donated more than $125,000 which has supported 12 Chaffee County organizations.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Hospice Receives Generous Donation From Poker Run / Memorial Ride

Prince Frederick, MD – The Poker Run/Memorial Ride for Calvert Hospice was held on September 25, 2021, and raised $12,616.00! There were over 100 participants which included 80 bike riders. The ride started at noon at ABC Liquors, and riders made stops at Seabreeze, Heavy Hitters, and The Tavern, and everyone ended the ride at […] The post Calvert Hospice Receives Generous Donation From Poker Run / Memorial Ride appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Newsbug.info

Veedersburg Food Pantry received $5,000 donation from foundation

The Southeast Fountain Community Foundation has recently awarded a $5,000 grant to the Veedersburg Food Pantry, located in the Church of God Ministry Center - 702 W. 2nd Street, according to information provided.   Dale White, chief executive officer of the Western Indiana Community Foundation states, “a well-organized group of Fountain...
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
Post Register

Champ's Heart receives donation from D.L. Evans Bank

Champ’s Heart recently received $7,000 from D.L. Evans Bank. Champ’s Heart is an “equine ministry program” that allows kids and veterans to have fun on horses “away from disabilities,” according to Larry Cudmore, who runs Champ’s Heart. Veterans or kids get to have “15 minutes of horse time,” and their...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Crescent-News

Lily Creek receives donation from Bryan VFW

Gary Feeney Bryan VFW Post 2489 donated $5,000 to Lily Creek Farms Therapeutic Riding Center for future and programs and building expansion. Pictured here, from right are: executive director of Lily Creek, Jami Young, therapy horse Simon, and commander of the Post 2489, Gary Feeney.
CHARITIES
kswo.com

School receives donation from Prince Hall Lodge #9

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help the local community, members of Prince Hall Lodge #9 handed out Christmas Baskets to 12 families and two teachers at Bishop Elementary School Wednesday. A monetary donation was also made to the school. The lodge said highlighting this donation can help them spread some...
LAWTON, OK
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

St. Anne Institute Receives $100k Donation from Business for Good

ALBANY — St. Anne Institute, an agency that has been providing therapeutic programs and services for young women, individuals, and families for over 100 years, has recently received a $100k donation from Business for Good. Founded by local philanthropists, Ed and Lisa Mitzen, Business for Good is a non-profit committed...
ALBANY, NY
Anniston Star

Presbyterian Home for Children accepts donations from Bible study classes

The Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega accepted donations from two of the community's men’s Bible study classes, according to president and CEO Doug Marshall. Marshall said he visited the Caravan Class on Sunday “to thank everyone for the very generous gift of $2,400 to help with the marker in loving memory of both Rev. Dr. Allen C. Jacobs and his son, Allen C. (Cleve) Jacobs, Jr., who both taught the Caravan Class.”
TALLADEGA, AL
Saipan Tribune

SBBPC receives $5K donation from Palauan community

The Saipan-Belau Bai Project Committee, which is planning to build a bai, a traditional meeting house in Palau, recently received a donation of more than $5,000 from the Palauan Committee Association. The donation was presented to the Saipan-Belau Bai Project Committee last Oct. 10, 2021, by association president Clinton Ngiraked...
CHARITIES
Central Illinois Proud

Neighborhood House receives donation from Sewa Diwali Drive

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands of dollars and pounds of food were donated to the Neighborhood House on Monday, Dec. 6 from the Hindu community in Peoria. As part of the Indian holiday, Diwali, the Hindu community believes in the philosophy of Sewa, or selfless service, giving the Pattekar family the idea to create the Sewa Diwali Drive.
PEORIA, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Ivy Tech Receives Gift from Trans-Care Ambulance

A gift from Indianapolis-based Trans-Care Ambulance will allow Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute to complete phase two of its campus renovation. Ivy Tech says with the $108,000 donation, it will begin construction on the campus’ new Paramedic Science and Respiratory Therapy labs. Ivy Tech Terre Haute Chancellor Dr. Lea...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Ledger

‘A Dress for Every Girl’ receives donation from Spoon River Garden Club

CANTON—The Spoon River Garden Club recently donated a portion of the proceeds of their annual Spring plant sale to the Temple Baptist Church program ‘A Dress for Every Girl’. Participating in the presentation were: Becky Eyman, Club Treasurer; Janice Reneau, Club President; Lisa Bergiven, Dress Program Coordinator, Pastor Will Furguson and Janice Reneau, Club member.
CANTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy