CROOKSTON CARE AND SHARE RECEIVES DONATIONS FROM PRESBYTERIAN WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION

The Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega accepted donations from two of the community's men’s Bible study classes, according to president and CEO Doug Marshall. Marshall said he visited the Caravan Class on Sunday “to thank everyone for the very generous gift of $2,400 to help with the marker in loving memory of both Rev. Dr. Allen C. Jacobs and his son, Allen C. (Cleve) Jacobs, Jr., who both taught the Caravan Class.”

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO