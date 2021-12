Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will try to make a move in the AFC North when they square off Sunday as part of the Week 12 NFL schedule. The Bengals improved to 6-4 with a blowout win over the Raiders last week, while Pittsburgh fell to 5-4-1 in a loss to the Chargers. Baltimore continues to lead the division with its 7-3 record and will try to maintain its lead when it faces Cleveland on Sunday night. The Bengals are 4.5-point favorites over the Steelers in the latest Week 12 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which team can cover one of the larger NFL spreads of the week?

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO