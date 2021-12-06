ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

“There's Nothing Wrong With You”: Pain-Related Stigma in Adolescents With Chronic Pain

J Pediatr Psychol. 2021 Dec 6:jsab122. doi: 10.1093/jpepsy/jsab122. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Adolescents with chronic pain often experience symptom disbelief and social rejection by others secondary to “medically unexplained” symptoms. Although chronic pain is common in adolescents, limited research has conceptualized these social experiences as pain-related stigma in this population....

