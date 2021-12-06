ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sex-Specific Association Between Socioeconomic Status, Lifestyle, and the Risk of Frailty Among the Elderly in China

Front Med (Lausanne). 2021 Nov 18;8:775518. doi: 10.3389/fmed.2021.775518. eCollection 2021. Background: Lifestyle contributors to frailty among the elderly were previously reported in the developed Western countries, while evidence from the less developed East Asian regions was still lacking. Due to the well-acknowledged sex-based disparity of frailty and sex-difference of socioeconomic status...

Related
2minutemedicine.com

Socioeconomic and ethnic inequalities are associated with greater risks for adverse pregnancy outcomes

1. Risk of stillbirth, preterm birth and fetal growth restriction was significantly greater in the most socioeconomically deprived group compared to the least deprived group. 2. Black and south Asian women experienced significantly worse pregnancy outcomes compared to White women. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Poor socioeconomic status...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Inequality in Social Support Associated With Mild Cognitive Impairment: A Cross-Sectional Study of Older (≥60 Years) Residents in Shanghai, China

Front Public Health. 2021 Nov 23;9:706322. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.706322. eCollection 2021. Objective: Social support plays a critical role in the detection and management of mild cognitive impairment (MCI). However, socioeconomic inequalities exist in both social support and health care services. Our study aimed to compare the level of social support received by MCI patients in comparison with those without MCI and to determine its link with income. Methods: Secondary data analyses were performed. Social support was measured using the Duke Social Support Index (DSSI) and satisfaction ratings. Multivariate logistic regression models were constructed to determine the associations of personal income and MCI with social support after adjustment for variations in the sociodemographic and health characteristics of the respondents. The multiplicative and additive interaction effects of income and MCI were further examined through introducing the MCI*Income variable to the regression models and using the relative excess risk due to interaction (RERI) analysis, respectively. Results: The logistic regression models showed that the respondents with MCI had significantly lower social support as measured by the DSSI scores (AOR = 33.03, p < 0.001) and satisfaction ratings (AOR = 7.48, p < 0.001) compared with those without MCI. Similarly, social support decreased with lower personal income (p < 0.001). There existed a significant multiplicative interaction effect between personal income and MCI on social support (AOR = 0.30-0.32, p < 0.01). The gap in social support between those with and without MCI was higher in the higher income group compared with the lower income group (p < 0.001). No significant additive interaction effects on social support were found between MCI and income. Conclusions: There are significant disparities in social support between people living with and without MCI. Such a gap is more profound in people with higher income. The inequality in social support associated with MCI may present a significant challenge to the successful implementation of community MCI detection and management.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

The Association Between Veteran Status and Obesity Differs Across Race/Ethnicity

Am J Health Promot. 2021 Dec 3:8901171211052994. doi: 10.1177/08901171211052994. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: This study aims to evaluate the interaction between veteran status and race/ethnicity on obesity status. DESIGN: Cross-sectional survey. SETTING: The 2013-2017 National Health Interview Survey. SAMPLE: A total of 151,765 adults (8.62% veterans and 91.38 nonveterans)...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Associations between predicted vitamin D status, vitamin D intake, and risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and Coronavirus Disease 2019 severity

Am J Clin Nutr. 2021 Dec 3:nqab389. doi: 10.1093/ajcn/nqab389. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Vitamin D may have a role in immune responses to viral infections. However, data on the association between vitamin D and SARS-CoV-2 infection and Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) severity have been limited and inconsistent. OBJECTIVE: We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Physical Health of Older Canadians: Do Intersections Between Immigrant and Refugee Status, Racialized Status, and Socioeconomic Position Matter?

Int J Aging Hum Dev. 2021 Dec 6:914150211065408. doi: 10.1177/00914150211065408. Online ahead of print. It is unclear whether racial or nativity health disparities exist among older Canadians and what social and economic disadvantages may contribute to these differences. Secondary analysis of data collected from respondents aged 55 and older in the Canadian General Social Survey 27 was performed. The outcome variable was self-reported physical health. Compared to racialized immigrants, white immigrant and Canadian-born respondents had approximately 35% higher odds of good health. Among racialized older adults, the odds of good health were better if they were younger than 75, more affluent, better educated, had a confidant, had not experienced discrimination in the past five years, and were more acculturated. Racialized immigrants are at a health disadvantage compared to white groups in Canada; however, greater acculturation, social support, and lower experiences of discrimination contribute to better health among racialized older adults.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Geographic Disparity in Asthma Hospitalizations: The Role of Race/Ethnicity, Socioeconomic Status, and Other Factors

Cureus. 2021 Nov 29;13(11):e20015. doi: 10.7759/cureus.20015. eCollection 2021 Nov. Background In the United States, asthma is the most common chronic disease in children, and is associated with low sociodemographic, economic, and environmental factors. Objective To investigate geographic disparities in asthma hospitalizations and the roles that race/ethnicity, health insurance, and other environmental factors played on these disparities in Lubbock County, Texas. Methods Data were obtained from the Texas Inpatient Public Use Data File for the years 1999-2018. International classification of disease codes were used to identify primary diagnoses of asthma among all severe inpatient admissions. Logistic regression was used to estimate odds ratios (ORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). Results Of the 248,768 patients admitted for severe conditions, 4,224 had a primary diagnosis of asthma. In multivariable-adjusted models, the odds of asthma hospitalizations varied across geographic regions of Lubbock with the Northeast having the highest age-adjusted prevalence (7.17 per 1,000) and ORs for asthma hospitalizations (OR: 1.25, CI: 1.12-1.40). Data suggested that non-Hispanic Blacks using federal insurance in the Northeast region had the highest odds for asthma hospitalizations (OR: 4.88, CI: 3.06-7.79; p-interaction = 0.001). Across all regions, a 1 μg/m3 increase in particulate matter 2.5 was associated with a 27% higher likelihood of asthma hospitalization (OR: 1.27, 95% CI: 1.23-1.31). Conclusion In this study, geographic disparities in asthma hospitalizations were observed within Lubbock County and were significantly influenced by a disparate distribution of socioeconomic factors related to health insurance and race/ethnicity. The potential contributory role of particulate matter needs further investigation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Association Between Time Spent Outdoors and Risk of Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Dec 8:10.1212/WNL.0000000000013045. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000013045. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: This study aims to determine the contributions of sun exposure and ultraviolet radiation (UVR) exposure to risk of paediatric-onset multiple sclerosis (MS). METHODS: Children with MS and controls recruited from multiple centres in the USA were matched on sex...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 symptoms at time of testing and association with positivity among outpatients tested for SARS-CoV-2

PLoS One. 2021 Dec 10;16(12):e0260879. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0260879. eCollection 2021. INTRODUCTION: Symptoms associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection remain incompletely understood, especially among ambulatory, non-hospitalized individuals. With host factors, symptoms predictive of SARS-CoV-2 could be used to guide testing and intervention strategies. METHODS: Between March 16 and September 3, 2020, we examined the...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A Qualitative Exploration in Causes of Water Insecurity Experiences, and Gender and Nutritional Consequences in South-Punjab, Pakistan

Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Nov 28;18(23):12534. doi: 10.3390/ijerph182312534. Although water insecurity has been discussed in general, its impacts on mothers’ physical and mental health, and infants’ and young children’s feeding (IYCF), has largely been ignored. This study explores household water insecurity experiences and their association with optimal health and nutrition of women and children in the Rajanpur district of Punjab Province. Using focus group discussions (FGDs) and key informants (KIIs) interviews from an area with high maternal-child malnutrition prevalence, a qualitative study was conducted to describe local experiences of water acquirement and arrangement, and of the consequences of water insecurity. The findings highlight that rural Western marginalized populations of the Rajanpur district rely on brackish, canal, or flood surface water as the water supply is absent, which intensifies mothers’ work burden and stress, and often makes them victims of violence, stigma, and sickness. Water fetching impacts women in unforeseen ways, impacting the psychosocial and physical health of mothers engaged in maternal breastfeeding. Water insecurity, originally rooted in regional disparities, compounds with gender inequities, which leads to maternal stress and child sickness. Justice in water resources is imperative and urgent in the deprived South of Punjab province for improving public health nutrition.
WORLD
endocrinologynetwork.com

Delayed Visits Associated with Increases in TSH Levels Among Patients Using Levothyroxine

An analysis of more than 25k patients using levothyroxine demonstrates the impact of appointment delays on TSH levels among these patients. A recent study from the Ito Hospital in Japan is providing endocrinologists and other clinicians with insight into the effects of delaying visits on thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) among patients using levothyroxine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
SB Nation

12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels. Yet this isn't so. Any person can suffer from this and may not notice the harm being done to nerves, blood vessels, and organs. I sure that in order to prevent complications, it's important to recognize worrying symptoms in time and take appropriate measures.
NUTRITION
Nature.com

Prevalence and risk factors of hypertension among college freshmen in China

Hypertension is the leading single contributor to all-cause death and disability worldwide. However, there is scarce evidence on the prevalence and risk factors of hypertension for Chinese youth. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of hypertension among Chinese college freshmen and to identify the influencing factors. We conducted a cross-sectional study of all freshmen from 2015 to 2017 at a university in Wuhan, China by physical examination and standard-structured questionnaire. The Pearson chi-square test was used to compare categorical variables. Forward stepwise logistic regression method was used in the multivariate analysis to identify independent predictors of hypertension in youth. A total of 12,849 participants were included, and the prevalence of hypertension of Chinese college freshmen was 4.3% (7.9% in men and 1.6% in women). Men had a higher risk of hypertension than women (odds ratio [OR]: 5.358, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 4.345"“6.607, P"‰<"‰0.001). Obese people were more likely to develop hypertension than those with normal body mass index (OR: 10.465, 95% CI: 8.448"“12.964, P"‰<"‰0.001). People with elevated resting heart rate (RHR) had a higher prevalence of hypertension (OR: 4.987, 95% CI: 3.641"“6.832, P"‰<"‰0.001). Staying up late (OR: 2.957, 95% CI: 2.482"“3.523, P"‰<"‰0.001), physical inactivity (OR: 4.973, 95% CI: 4.141"“5.972, P"‰<"‰0.001), living in urban district (OR: 1.864, 95% CI: 1.493"“2.329, P"‰<"‰0.001) and family history of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) (OR: 2.685, 95% CI: 2.108"“3.421, P"‰<"‰0.001) were related to higher prevalence of hypertension in youth. Male, obesity, elevated RHR, physical inactivity and family history of CVDs were identified as important risk factors of hypertension in youth. These risk factors should be given more attention when designing and implementing the interventional programs.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Persistence of racial/ethnic and socioeconomic status disparities among non-institutionalized patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut, July to December 2020

Influenza Other Respir Viruses. 2021 Dec 6. doi: 10.1111/irv.12945. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: COVID-19 hospitalizations of non-institutionalized persons during the first COVID-19 wave in Connecticut disproportionately affected the elderly, communities of color, and individuals of low socioeconomic status (SES). Whether the magnitude of these disparities changed after the initial lockdown and before vaccine rollout is not well documented.
CONNECTICUT STATE
docwirenews.com

Asian American/Pacific Islander and Hispanic ethnic enclaves, neighborhood socioeconomic status, and hepatocellular carcinoma incidence in California: An update

Cancer Epidemiol Biomarkers Prev. 2021 Nov 30:cebp.1035.2021. doi: 10.1158/1055-9965.EPI-21-1035. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Using more recent cancer registry data, we analyzed disparities in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) incidence by ethnic enclave and neighborhood socioeconomic status (nSES) among Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) and Hispanic populations in California. METHODS: Primary, invasive HCC...
CALIFORNIA STATE

