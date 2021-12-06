ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Association Between Antenatal Antimicrobial Therapy and Autism Spectrum Disorder-A Nested Case-Control Study

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Front Psychiatry. 2021 Nov 19;12:771232. doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2021.771232. eCollection 2021. Background: Multiple prenatal factors have been associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) risk. However, current data about the association between antimicrobial use during pregnancy and ASD is limited. Methods: A nested matched case-control study of children with ASD (cases), and children without...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiitelegraph.com

Youth with autism spectrum disorder should be screened for cholesterol levels: Study

Baltimore [US], December 8 (ANI): According to the physicians at Kennedy Krieger Institute, children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) should be screened for abnormally high or low cholesterol levels at least once during their childhood. The study has been published in the 'Translational Psychiatry Journal'. The recommendation resulted from a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

The relationship between gastroesophageal reflux disease and autism spectrum disorder in adult patients in the United States

Neurogastroenterol Motil. 2021 Dec 3:e14295. doi: 10.1111/nmo.14295. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) has been associated with psychiatric and neurocognitive disorders. Those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are prone to gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, but most research has been done on children. Our aim was to determine the relationship between GERD and autism in adults and assess GERD-related complications in those with autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

The association between cytokines and psychomotor speed in a spectrum of psychotic disorders: A longitudinal study

Brain Behav Immun Health. 2021 Nov 23;18:100392. doi: 10.1016/j.bbih.2021.100392. eCollection 2021 Dec. BACKGROUND: In schizophrenia, impaired psychomotor speed is a common symptom predicting worse functional outcome. Inflammation causes changes in white matter integrity, which may lead to reduced psychomotor speed. Therefore, we wanted to investigate if peripheral inflammation assessed with cytokines affected performance on psychomotor speed in patients with a spectrum of psychotic disorders.
SCIENCE
arcamax.com

Autism spectrum disorder prevalence in children is climbing--here's what to know

Autism spectrum disorder prevalence in children is climbingheres what to know. Determining the cause requires investigating multiple factors—from cold, hard statistics to social, biological, and environmental influences. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a common disorder, affecting 1 in 54 U.S. children per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Common...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antimicrobial#Antenatal#Nested#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Genetic Disorders#Ci#Jewish#Bedouin#Aor#Pmid#Pmc
docwirenews.com

Gestational Diabetes and Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy by Maternal Birthplace

Am J Prev Med. 2021 Dec 7:S0749-3797(21)00564-X. doi: 10.1016/j.amepre.2021.10.007. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Gestational diabetes mellitus and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy increase the risk for future adverse health outcomes in the pregnant woman and baby, and disparities exist in the rates of gestational diabetes mellitus and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy by race/ethnicity. The objective of this study is to identify the differences in gestational diabetes mellitus and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy rates by maternal place of birth within race/ethnicity groups.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Press

Cannformatics Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study Identifying Cannabis-Responsive™ Biomarkers in Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Study results indicate the potential of Cannabis-Responsive biomarkers as a powerful tool in quantifying, at the metabolic level, the benefits of successful medical cannabis treatment in children with ASD. Study results also show the potential of Cannabis-Responsive biomarkers to provide insights into the mechanism of action of medical cannabis treatment,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
fsu.edu

Research shows crucial intervention period for infants with autism spectrum disorder

New research from the Florida State University College of Medicine found that infants with autism spectrum disorder demonstrate social-communication differences with their peers by nine months. The research, which was published in Child Development, showed three unique patterns of social-communication development in infants with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and points...
FLORIDA STATE
technologynetworks.com

Maternal Inflammation Could Link Autism and Gut Problems, Suggests Mouse Study

Though many people with autism spectrum disorders also experience unusual gastrointestinal inflammation, scientists have not established how those conditions might be linked. Now Harvard Medical School and MIT researchers, working with mouse models, may have found the connection: When a mother experiences an infection during pregnancy and her immune system produces elevated levels of the molecule Interleukin-17a (IL-17a), that can not only alter brain development in her fetus, but also alter her microbiome such that after birth the newborn’s immune system can become primed for future inflammatory attacks.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
docwirenews.com

Diagnostic value of aquaporin-4-IgG live cell based assay in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Nov 26;7(4):20552173211052656. doi: 10.1177/20552173211052656. eCollection 2021 Oct. OBJECTIVE: Determine the utility of aquaporin 4 IgG (AQP4-IgG) testing (live cell-based assay) for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders (NMOSD). METHODS: We included Mayo Clinic patients (1/1/2018-12/31/2019) tested for serum AQP4-IgG by live cell-based flow-cytometric assay. Medical...
SCIENCE
northeastern.edu

Landmark study into genetic disorder offers clues into links between metabolism and mental health

Landmark study into genetic disorder offers clues into links between metabolism and mental health. Researchers at Northeastern and neighboring colleges say they’ve made a landmark discovery that takes a deeper look at the metabolic and biochemical origins of a debilitating genetic disease known to cause a range of symptoms and health problems.
MENTAL HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Depression, anxiety and stress among Australian nursing and midwifery undergraduate students during the COVID-19 pandemic: a cross-sectional study

Int J Nurs Educ Scholarsh. 2021 Dec 10;18(1). doi: 10.1515/ijnes-2021-0060. OBJECTIVES: To assess depression, anxiety and stress among undergraduate nursing and midwifery students during the COVID-19 pandemic, and identify socio-demographic and educational characteristics associated with higher depression, anxiety and stress scores. METHODS: Cross-sectional study during August-September 2020, using an anonymous,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theaggie.org

Study reveals how telehealth can be utilized to bridge gap between early social communication development differences and autism diagnosis

Researchers’ TEDI protocol has promising results from both examiners and caregivers. In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers at the UC Davis MIND Institute began researching how infants with early social communication delays develop and how researchers can support families looking for resources related to their infants’ early development.
DAVIS, CA
Nature.com

Refining oxytocin therapy for autism: context is key

A recent clinical trial found no effect of chronic intranasal oxytocin on social behaviour in children with autism spectrum disorders. The result is not surprising, as oxytocin facilitates social learning but does not directly cause prosocial behaviour. In future trials, oxytocin should be paired with behavioural therapy to enhance learning and improve social behaviour.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy