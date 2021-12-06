Association Between Antenatal Antimicrobial Therapy and Autism Spectrum Disorder-A Nested Case-Control Study
Front Psychiatry. 2021 Nov 19;12:771232. doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2021.771232. eCollection 2021. Background: Multiple prenatal factors have been associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) risk. However, current data about the association between antimicrobial use during pregnancy and ASD is limited. Methods: A nested matched case-control study of children with ASD (cases), and children without...www.docwirenews.com
Comments / 0