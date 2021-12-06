Building a Networked Improvement Community: Lessons in Organizing to Promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics
Front Psychol. 2021 Nov 18;12:732347. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2021.732347. eCollection 2021. In 2016, 10 universities launched a Networked Improvement Community (NIC) aimed at increasing the number of scholars from Alliances for Graduate Education and the Professoriate (AGEP) populations entering science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) faculty careers. NICs bring together stakeholders focused on...www.docwirenews.com
