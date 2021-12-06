Building a Networked Improvement Community: Lessons in Organizing to Promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

This is the first in a series of stories detailing the actions students, faculty and staff in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) have taken over the past year to make our community a more diverse, equitable and inclusive place for everyone. Here, we highlight some of our student-led efforts – these emerging leaders, often through sheer labors of love, emphasize inclusive excellence and are motivated by a desire to make the path more equitable for those who will follow.

