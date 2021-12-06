ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Cardiorespiratory fitness and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity in older adults with multiple sclerosis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Nov 23;7(4):20552173211057514. doi: 10.1177/20552173211057514. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: Cardiorespiratory fitness (VO2peak) may be a modifiable indicator of health status and well-being in older adults with multiple sclerosis. PURPOSE: We examined differences in VO2peak and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity between older adults with multiple...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Neuroscience News

Treadmill Exercise Training Shows Promise for Managing Cognitive Effects of Multiple Sclerosis

Summary: Walking exercise on a treadmill improves cognitive abilities, including learning and memory, and preserves hippocampal volume in people with relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis. Source: Kessler Foundation. A pilot study by a team of multiple sclerosis (MS) researchers showed that treadmill walking exercise training may be an effective approach to managing...
FITNESS
docwirenews.com

Barriers to physical activity for adults in rural and urban Canada: A cross-sectional comparison

SSM Popul Health. 2021 Nov 12;16:100964. doi: 10.1016/j.ssmph.2021.100964. eCollection 2021 Dec. BACKGROUND: Individual differences in physical activity behavior are associated with a collection of individual and environmental factors manifesting as barriers to participation. Understanding how barriers to physical activity differ based on sociodemographic characteristics can support identification and elimination of health inequities.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Study associates regular vigorous physical activity with improved cardiac response to exercise in people with COPD

A new study has found that people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) experience cardiac autonomic dysfunction, meaning that the heart's ability to speed up during exercise and recover afterwards is limited, regardless of disease severity. The study, published in Annals of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine, was led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation.
FITNESS
docwirenews.com

Association Between Time Spent Outdoors and Risk of Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Dec 8:10.1212/WNL.0000000000013045. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000013045. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: This study aims to determine the contributions of sun exposure and ultraviolet radiation (UVR) exposure to risk of paediatric-onset multiple sclerosis (MS). METHODS: Children with MS and controls recruited from multiple centres in the USA were matched on sex...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Cardiorespiratory Fitness#Physical Activity#In Step#Mediator#Baron#Group#Pmid#Pmc8640293
docwirenews.com

Coping Strategies and Their Impact on Quality of Life and Physical Disability of People with Multiple Sclerosis

J Clin Med. 2021 Nov 29;10(23):5607. doi: 10.3390/jcm10235607. The aim of the study is to investigate the impact of coping strategies on Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) and physical disability assessed with the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) of people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS). PwMS were asked to focus on “MS diagnosis” as the core stressor. One hundred eight pwMS completed the Coping Responses Inventory-Adult form (CRI-Adult), the Multiple Sclerosis Quality of Life-29 (MSQoL-29), and the Depression Anxiety Stress Scale-21 (DASS-21). Multiple regression analyses (first block: EDSS, disease duration, and DASS-21) revealed that physical MSQoL-29 was positively associated with Alternative Rewards and negatively with Resigned Acceptance of the CRI-Adult. The mental MSQoL-29 was positively associated with Problem-Solving and negatively with Emotional Discharge. The Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS; first block: disease duration and general distress) was negatively associated with Positive Reappraisal. The Analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) revealed that pwMS with lower physical disability showed higher scores in Positive Reappraisal and lower scores in Emotional Discharge than pwMS with a higher physical disability. Coping strategies can play a role on HRQoL and physical disability in pwMS above and beyond EDSS, disease duration, and general distress. Psychological interventions should be considered in pwMS since the time of diagnosis to promote engagement in adaptive coping strategies and contrast the maladaptive ones.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
buffalonynews.net

Sunshine may protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Washington [US], December 9 (ANI): A new study has found that exposure to UV rays boost vitamin D, which may protect against auto-immune disease. The findings of the study were published in the online issue of 'Neurology', the journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study follows previous work...
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Millennials With Multiple Sclerosis: Are They Different or Has Medicine Evolved?

On this episode of Managed Care Cast, hear from a multiple sclerosis (MS) specialist about how millennial patients are different (or not) in how they approach their disease. Are millennial patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) different from older patients? If they are different, is it partly because the MS field has benefitted from new therapeutic options and increased knowledge about the role of diet and exercise and modifiable behaviors, such as smoking?
SMYRNA, GA
docwirenews.com

Immune signature of multiple sclerosis-associated depression

Brain Behav Immun. 2021 Dec 1:S0889-1591(21)00625-5. doi: 10.1016/j.bbi.2021.11.022. Online ahead of print. Multiple neurobiological pathways have been implicated in the pathobiology of major depressive disorder (MDD). The identification of reliable biological substrates across the entire MDD spectrum, however, is hampered by a vast heterogeneity in the clinical presentation, presumably as a consequence of heterogeneous pathobiology. One way to overcome this limitation could be to explore disease subtypes based on biological similarity such as “inflammatory depression”. As such a subtype may be particularly enriched in depressed patients with an underlying inflammatory condition, multiple sclerosis (MS) could provide an informative disease context for this approach. Few studies have explored immune markers of MS-associated depression and replications are missing. To address this, we analyzed data from two independent case-control studies on immune signatures of MS-associated depression, conducted at two different academic MS centers (overall sample size of n=132). Using a stepwise data-driven approach, we identified CD4+CCR7lowTCM cell frequencies as a robust correlate of depression in MS. This signature was associated with core symptoms of depression and depression severity (but not MS severity per se) and linked to neuroinflammation as determined by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Furthermore, exploratory analyses of T cell polarization revealed this was largely driven by cells with a TH1-like phenotype. Our findings suggest (neuro)immune pathways linked to affective symptoms of autoimmune disorders such as MS, with potential relevance for the understanding of “inflammatory” subtypes of depression.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
docwirenews.com

Pet Ownership and Multiple Sclerosis during COVID-19

Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Dec 1;18(23):12683. doi: 10.3390/ijerph182312683. Background: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is associated with lower quality of life, reduced social participation, and decreased self-efficacy. The COVID-19 pandemic has had documented effects on the health and wellbeing of people with and without MS. Previous research has demonstrated the positive impact pets can have for people living with long-term conditions. Objectives: To explore the rates of pet ownership and pet attachment in people living with MS and pet ownership associations with quality of life, satisfaction with social roles, and self-efficacy scores; and to explore the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on people’s perceived relationships with their pets. Materials and Methods: A postal questionnaire was distributed to members of a local MS Register and a control group of people without MS. The questionnaire assessed quality of life, satisfaction with social roles, self-efficacy, the perceived roles of pets, and pet-related concerns experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Results: No apparent difference in attachment to pets was found between the patient and control groups. Pet ownership and level of attachment were not associated with differences in quality of life or self-efficacy scores in people living with MS. Using multiple regression analysis, pet ownership was associated with a decrease in satisfaction with participation in social roles, but with the estimated effect being small compared to having a diagnosis of MS or being unemployed. Most participants reported that pets had positive roles during the pandemic, and the most reported pet-related concern was access to veterinary treatment. Conclusion: Pet owners both with and without MS reported subjective benefits to their wellbeing from pet ownership during COVID-19, although analysis suggested that pet ownership was associated with a reduction in satisfaction with social roles. The study had several limitations and suggestions are made for future work.
PETS
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
docwirenews.com

The gut microbiota in pediatric multiple sclerosis and demyelinating syndromes

Ann Clin Transl Neurol. 2021 Dec 9. doi: 10.1002/acn3.51476. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To examine the gut microbiota in individuals with and without pediatric-onset multiple sclerosis (MS). METHODS: We compared stool-derived microbiota of Canadian Pediatric Demyelinating Disease Network study participants ≤21 years old, with MS (disease-modifying drug [DMD] exposed...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

2 Supplements That Double Weight Loss

Taking the two supplements lead to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. Calcium supplementation combined with vitamin D can help weight loss, research finds. Taking the two supplements led to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. One study...
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Rethinking aerobic exercise intensity prescription in adults with spinal cord injury: time to end the use of "moderate to vigorous" intensity?

To investigate and critique different methods for aerobic exercise intensity prescription in adults with spinal cord injury (SCI). University laboratory in Loughborough, UK. Trained athletes were split into those with paraplegia (PARA; n"‰="‰47), tetraplegia (TETRA; n"‰="‰20) or alternate health condition (NON-SCI; n"‰="‰67). Participants completed a submaximal step test with 3"‰min stages, followed by graded exercise test to exhaustion. Handcycling, arm crank ergometry or wheelchair propulsion were performed depending on the sport of the participant. Oxygen uptake (VÌ‡O2), heart rate (HR), blood lactate concentration ([BLa]) and ratings of perceived exertion (RPE) on Borg's RPE scale were measured throughout. Lactate thresholds were identified according to log-VÌ‡O2 plotted against log-[BLa] (LT1) and 1.5"‰mmol"‰Lâˆ’1 greater than LT1 (LT2). These were used to demarcate moderate (<LT1), heavy (>LT1,"‰<"‰LT2) and severe (>LT2) exercise intensity domains.
WORKOUTS
verywellhealth.com

Psoriatic Arthritis vs. Multiple Sclerosis: What Are the Differences?

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and multiple sclerosis (MS) are both autoimmune diseases. They occur when the immune system malfunctions and attacks healthy cells and tissue. With PsA, the immune system attacks the skin and joints. With MS, attacks focus on the protective coverings of nerve cells of the brain, spinal cord, and eyes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Incidence of malignancy in multiple sclerosis: A cohort study in the Danish Multiple Sclerosis Registry

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Nov 23;7(4):20552173211053939. doi: 10.1177/20552173211053939. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: The association between multiple sclerosis and malignancy is controversial and a current appraisal is needed. OBJECTIVE: To determine the incidence of malignancy in patients with multiple sclerosis compared with the general population and in relation...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Natalizumab administration in multiple sclerosis patients during active SARS-CoV-2 infection: a case series

BMC Neurol. 2021 Nov 29;21(1):462. doi: 10.1186/s12883-021-02421-3. BACKGROUND: The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the new Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has become a pandemic, affecting the therapeutic management for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Any decision regarding the discontinuation of high-potency agents for moderate and highly active MS should be carefully evaluated, taking into account the potential risk of rebound of the disease. In particular, no data about clinical outcome of patients with MS receiving Natalizumab (NTZ) during active COVID-19 infection have been reported yet.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Recovery From COVID-19 in Multiple Sclerosis: A Prospective and Longitudinal Cohort Study of the United Kingdom Multiple Sclerosis Register

Neurol Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm. 2021 Nov 30;9(1):e1118. doi: 10.1212/NXI.0000000000001118. Print 2022 Jan. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: To understand the course of recovery from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and to determine its predictors, including patients’ pre-COVID-19 physical and mental health status. METHODS: This prospective and longitudinal cohort...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

MRI-derived g-ratio and lesion severity in newly diagnosed multiple sclerosis

Brain Commun. 2021 Nov 3;3(4):fcab249. doi: 10.1093/braincomms/fcab249. eCollection 2021. Myelin loss is associated with axonal damage in established multiple sclerosis. This relationship is challenging to study in vivo in early disease. Here, we ask whether myelin loss is associated with axonal damage at diagnosis by combining non-invasive neuroimaging and blood biomarkers. We performed quantitative microstructural MRI and single-molecule ELISA plasma neurofilament measurement in 73 patients with newly diagnosed, immunotherapy naïve relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. Myelin integrity was evaluated using aggregate g-ratios, derived from magnetization transfer saturation and neurite orientation dispersion and density imaging diffusion data. We found significantly higher g-ratios within cerebral white matter lesions (suggesting myelin loss) compared with normal-appearing white matter (0.61 versus 0.57, difference 0.036, 95% CI: 0.029-0.043, P < 0.001). Lesion volume (Spearman’s rho rs= 0.38, P < 0.001) and g-ratio (rs= 0.24, P < 0.05) correlated independently with plasma neurofilament. In patients with substantial lesion load (n = 38), those with higher g-ratio (defined as greater than median) were more likely to have abnormally elevated plasma neurofilament than those with normal g-ratio (defined as less than median) [11/23 (48%) versus 2/15 (13%), P < 0.05]. These data suggest that, even at multiple sclerosis diagnosis, reduced myelin integrity is associated with axonal damage. MRI-derived g-ratio may provide useful additional information regarding lesion severity and help to identify individuals with a high degree of axonal damage at disease onset.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

CSF Kappa Free Light Chains: Cutoff Validation for Diagnosing Multiple Sclerosis

Mayo Clin Proc. 2021 Dec 7:S0025-6196(21)00710-2. doi: 10.1016/j.mayocp.2021.09.014. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To determine and validate a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) κ (KCSF) value statistically comparable to detection of CSF-specific oligoclonal bands (OCB) to support the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS). PATIENTS AND METHODS: A total of 702 retrospective...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy