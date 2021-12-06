ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The relationship between musculoskeletal health literacy and upper extremity patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) in the setting of atraumatic shoulder pain

Orthop Traumatol Surg Res. 2021 Dec 3:103165. doi: 10.1016/j.otsr.2021.103165. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: D Patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) are commonly utilized to assess patient-derived orthopaedic health status and function. The prevalence of limited musculoskeletal health literacy (MHL) has been demonstrated to be high within the orthopaedic literature. The purpose of...

