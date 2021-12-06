ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Evaluation of short-term safety of COVID-19 vaccines in patients with multiple sclerosis from Latin America

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Nov 29;7(4):20552173211061543. doi: 10.1177/20552173211061543. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: To date, there are no data available on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in Latin American patients with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). OBJECTIVE: Characterize safety of COVID-19 vaccines in Latin...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

