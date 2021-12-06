ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etiological research in pediatric multiple sclerosis: A tool to assess environmental exposures (PEDiatric Italian Genetic and enviRonment ExposurE Questionnaire)

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Dec 1;7(4):20552173211059048. doi: 10.1177/20552173211059048. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: The etiology of pediatric-onset multiple sclerosis is unknown although putative genetic and environmental factors appear to be involved. Among children multiple sclerosis onset occurs closer to the susceptibility window thank in adults...

Nature.com

Proximal and distal effects of genetic susceptibility to multiple sclerosis on the T cell epigenome

Identifying the effects of genetic variation on the epigenome in disease-relevant cell types can help advance our understanding of the first molecular contributions of genetic susceptibility to disease onset. Here, we establish a genome-wide map of DNA methylation quantitative trait loci in CD4+ T-cells isolated from multiple sclerosis patients. Utilizing this map in a colocalization analysis, we identify 19 loci where the same haplotype drives both multiple sclerosis susceptibility and local DNA methylation. We also identify two distant methylation effects of multiple sclerosis susceptibility loci: a chromosome 16 locus affects PRDM8 methylation (a chromosome 4 region not previously associated with multiple sclerosis), and the aggregate effect of multiple sclerosis-associated variants in the major histocompatibility complex influences DNA methylation near PRKCA (chromosome 17). Overall, we present a new resource for a key cell type in inflammatory disease research and uncover new gene targets for the study of predisposition to multiple sclerosis.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Genetic Links Between Schizophrenia, CVD Explored

Evidence suggests that liability to schizophrenia causally increases the risk of heart failure and early repolarization pattern, but a shared genetic etiology seems not to underlie the association between schizophrenia and cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Schizophrenia Bulletin. Rada R. Veeneman, from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Incidence of malignancy in multiple sclerosis: A cohort study in the Danish Multiple Sclerosis Registry

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Nov 23;7(4):20552173211053939. doi: 10.1177/20552173211053939. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: The association between multiple sclerosis and malignancy is controversial and a current appraisal is needed. OBJECTIVE: To determine the incidence of malignancy in patients with multiple sclerosis compared with the general population and in relation...
SCIENCE
uky.edu

Research Supports Multidisciplinary Approach for Pediatric Diabetes Management

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 30, 2021) — Recently published research from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and UK HealthCare Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center found high rates of traumatic exposure and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms in a group of pediatric patients living with Type 1 diabetes. Psychiatric factors are known to negatively affect glycemic control and self-management of diabetes in children and adolescents. However, not much is known about how trauma exposure and PTSD may impact Type 1 diabetes.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
docwirenews.com

Validation of the DYALS (dysphagia in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) questionnaire for the evaluation of dysphagia in ALS patients

Neurol Sci. 2021 Dec 1. doi: 10.1007/s10072-021-05775-1. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Dysphagia is a common symptom during the trajectory of ALS, and it can significantly impact on the quality of life and prognosis of patients. Nowadays, no specific tool for the screening of dysphagia in ALS is validated, and the approach is heterogeneous across the Italian centres.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Assessment of automatic decision-support systems for detecting active T2 lesions in multiple sclerosis patients

BACKGROUND: Active (new/enlarging) T2 lesion counts are routinely used in the clinical management of multiple sclerosis. Thus, automated tools able to accurately identify active T2 lesions would be of high interest to neuroradiologists for assisting in their clinical activity. OBJECTIVE: To compare the accuracy in detecting active T2 lesions and...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Communicating incidental and reportable findings from research MRIs: considering factors beyond the findings in an underrepresented pediatric population

BMC Med Res Methodol. 2021 Dec 5;21(1):275. doi: 10.1186/s12874-021-01459-8. BACKGROUND: The application of advanced imaging in pediatric research trials introduces the challenge of how to effectively handle and communicate incidental and reportable findings. This challenge is amplified in underserved populations that experience disparities in access to healthcare as recommendations for follow-up care may be difficult to coordinate. Therefore, the purpose of the present report is to describe the process for identifying and communicating findings from a research MRI to low-income Latino children and families.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Passive immune therapies: another tool against COVID-19

Hematology Am Soc Hematol Educ Program. 2021 Dec 10;2021(1):628-641. doi: 10.1182/hematology.2021000299. Passive immune therapy consists of several different therapies, convalescent plasma, hyperimmune globulin, and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) neutralizing monoclonal antibodies. Although these treatments were not part of any pandemic planning prior to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), due to the absence of high-quality evidence demonstrating benefit in other severe respiratory infections, a large amount of research has now been performed to demonstrate their benefit or lack of benefit in different patient groups. This review summarizes the evidence up to July 2021 on their use and also when they should not be used or when additional data are required. Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 is the most important method of preventing severe and fatal COVID-19 in people who have an intact immune system. Passive immune therapy should only be considered for patients at high risk of severe or fatal COVID-19. The only therapy that has received full regulatory approval is the casirivimab/imdevimab monoclonal cocktail; all other treatments are being used under emergency use authorizations. In Japan, it has been licensed to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, and in the United Kingdom, it has also been licensed to prevent infection.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Diseases & Treatments
docwirenews.com

CDKN1A/p21(WAF1), RB1, ARID1A, FLG, and HRNR mutation patterns provide insights into urinary tract environmental exposure carcinogenesis and potential treatment strategies

Am J Cancer Res. 2021 Nov 15;11(11):5452-5471. eCollection 2021. Bladder carcinoma has a 6% 5-year survival-rate for metastatic disease, with poorly understood links between genetic and environmental drivers of disease development, progression, and treatment response. Rhode Island has among the highest annual age-adjusted incidence rate of bladder cancer at 26.0/100,000, compared to 20.0 in the US, with a paucity of known driver genes for targeted therapies or predictive biomarkers. Bladder carcinomas have the highest frequency of alterations in CDKN1A/p21WAF1 (10%) across all cancer types analyzed in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) PanCancer Atlas Studies, displaying a predominance of truncating mutations (86%). We found that lung carcinomas lack CDKN1A truncating mutations, despite the shared role of tobacco as a risk factor for bladder cancer. Bladder carcinomas also have the highest frequency of RB1 alterations in TCGA (25%). We find that chromophobe renal cell carcinomas with CDKN1A and RB1 mutations are 100% truncating. Analysis of 1,868 bladder tumors demonstrated that truncating CDKN1A mutations co-occur with truncating RB1 mutations, suggesting an environmental exposure signature. Moreover, we found that HRNR and FLG mutations are enriched in tumors with CDKN1A alteration, suggesting potential novel roles in promoting bladder tumorigenesis. Association of HRNR with AKT activation offers possible therapeutic avenues, and FLG may provide insight into carcinogen exposure within the bladder. We suggest that because APOBEC mutations largely shape the bladder cancer mutational landscape, these events likely contribute to dysfunctional DNA repair genes, leading to frameshifts and the predominance of truncations in CDKN1A, RB1, ARID1A, or other drivers. We propose that patients with co-occurrence of CDKN1A and RB1 truncations may display enhanced responsiveness to targeted therapies combining cisplatin with ATR, ATM, CHK1, and CHK2 inhibitors, expanding therapeutic options for patients in need of improved precision treatments.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Cardiovascular Impact of Race and Ethnicity in Patients With Diabetes and Obesity: JACC Focus Seminar 2/9

J Am Coll Cardiol. 2021 Dec 14;78(24):2471-2482. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2021.06.020. Obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus are highly prevalent and increasing in the United States among racial/ethnic minority groups. Type 2 diabetes mellitus, which is driven by many factors including elevated levels of adiposity, is an exemplar health disparities disease. Pervasive disparities exist at every level from risk factors through outcomes for U.S. racial/ethnic minority groups, including African American, Hispanic/LatinX American, and Asian American populations. Disparities in clinical care exist including hemoglobin A1c control, lower prescription rates of newer antihyperglycemic medications, along with greater rates of complications postbariatric surgery. Underpinning these disparities are the social determinants of health affecting provider-patient interactions, access to resources, and healthy built environments. We review the best practices to address cardiometabolic disparities in the current cardiovascular guidelines and describe recommendations for cross-cutting strategies to advance equity in obesity and type 2 diabetes across U.S. racial/ethnic groups.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 symptoms at time of testing and association with positivity among outpatients tested for SARS-CoV-2

PLoS One. 2021 Dec 10;16(12):e0260879. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0260879. eCollection 2021. INTRODUCTION: Symptoms associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection remain incompletely understood, especially among ambulatory, non-hospitalized individuals. With host factors, symptoms predictive of SARS-CoV-2 could be used to guide testing and intervention strategies. METHODS: Between March 16 and September 3, 2020, we examined the...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The gut microbiota in pediatric multiple sclerosis and demyelinating syndromes

Ann Clin Transl Neurol. 2021 Dec 9. doi: 10.1002/acn3.51476. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To examine the gut microbiota in individuals with and without pediatric-onset multiple sclerosis (MS). METHODS: We compared stool-derived microbiota of Canadian Pediatric Demyelinating Disease Network study participants ≤21 years old, with MS (disease-modifying drug [DMD] exposed...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Therapeutic Effects of Physical Exercise and the Mesenchymal Stem Cell Secretome by Modulating Neuroinflammatory Response in Multiple Sclerosis

Curr Stem Cell Res Ther. 2021 Dec 9. doi: 10.2174/1574888X16666211209155333. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a neurodegenerative, demyelinating, and chronic inflammatory disease characterized by central nervous system (CNS) lesions that lead to high levels of disability and severe physical and cognitive disturbances. Conventional therapies are not enough to control the neuroinflammatory process in MS and are not able to inhibit ongoing damage to the CNS. Thus, the secretome of mesenchymal stem cells (MSC-S) has been postulated as a potential therapy that could mitigate symptoms and disease progression. We considered that its combination with physical exercise (EX) could induce superior effects and increase the MSC-S effectiveness in this condition. Recent studies have revealed that both EX and MSC-S share similar mechanisms of action that mitigate auto-reactive T cell infiltration, regulate the local inflammatory response, modulate the proinflammatory profile of glial cells, and reduce neuronal damage. Clinical and experimental studies have reported that these treatments in an isolated way also improve myelination, regeneration, promote the release of neurotrophic factors, and increase the recruitment of endogenous stem cells. Together, these effects reduce disease progression and improve patient functionality. Despite these results, the combination of these methods has not yet been studied in MS. In this review, we focus on molecular elements and cellular responses induced by these treatments in a separate way, showing their beneficial effects in the control of symptoms and disease progression in MS, as well as indicating their contribution in clinical fields. In addition, we propose the combined use of EX and MSC-S as a strategy to boost their reparative and immunomodulatory effects in this condition, combining their benefits on synaptogenesis, neurogenesis, remyelination, and neuroinflammatory response. The findings here reported are based on the scientific evidence and our professional experience that will bring significant progress to regenerative medicine to deal with this condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Lesion detection in 18F-sodium fluoride bone imaging: a comparison of attenuation-corrected versus nonattenuation-corrected PET reconstructions from modern PET-CT systems

Nucl Med Commun. 2022 Jan 1;43(1):78-85. doi: 10.1097/MNM.0000000000001487. OBJECTIVES: An earlier study demonstrated comparable lesion detection between attenuation-corrected (AC) and nonattenuation-corrected (NAC) 18F-sodium fluoride (NaF) PET images, which is relevant for computed tomography (CT) radiation dose-saving. However, this finding may not be applicable to newer systems. The aim was to compare lesion detection between AC and NAC NaF PET images on modern PET-CT systems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

An interpretable machine learning model to explain the interplay between brain lesions and cortical atrophy in multiple sclerosis

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:3757-3760. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9629526. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is the most common cause, (after trauma) of neurological disability in young adults in Western countries. While several Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) studies have demonstrated a strong association between the presence of cortical grey matter atrophy and the progression of neurological impairment in MS patients, the neurobiological substrates of cortical atrophy in MS, and in particular its relationship with white matter (WM) and cortical lesions, remain unknown. The aim of this study was to investigate the interplay between cortical atrophy and different types of lesions at Ultra-High Field (UHF) 7 T MRI, including cortical lesions and lesions with a susceptibility rim (a feature which histopathological studies have associated with impaired remyelination and progressive tissue destruction). We combined lesion characterization with a recent machine learning (ML) framework which includes explainability, and we were able to predict cortical atrophy in MS from a handful of lesion-related features extracted from 7 T MR imaging. This highlights not only the importance of UHF MRI for accurately evaluating intracortical and rim lesion load, but also the differential contributions that these types of lesions may bring to determine disease evolution and severity. Also, we found that a small subset of features [WM lesion volume (not considering rim lesions), patient age and WM lesion count (not considering rim lesions), intracortical lesion volume] carried most of the prediction power. Interestingly, an almost opposite pattern emerged when contrasting cortical with WM lesion load: WM lesion load is most important when it is small, whereas cortical lesion load behaves in the opposite way.Clinical Relevance- Our results suggest that disconnection and axonal degeneration due to WM lesions and local cortical demyelination are the main factors determining cortical thinning. These findings further elucidate the complexity of MS pathology across the whole brain and the need for both statistical and mechanistic approaches to understanding the etiopathogenesis of lesions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Stem Cell Treatment for Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) occurs when your immune system wrongly attacks the fatty tissue (myelin) that covers nerve fibers within your brain and spinal cord. When myelin is damaged, nerve signals are interrupted, leading to a variety of symptoms like numbness and weakness. Current MS disease-modifying drugs help reduce relapses or...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Coping Strategies and Their Impact on Quality of Life and Physical Disability of People with Multiple Sclerosis

J Clin Med. 2021 Nov 29;10(23):5607. doi: 10.3390/jcm10235607. The aim of the study is to investigate the impact of coping strategies on Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) and physical disability assessed with the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) of people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS). PwMS were asked to focus on “MS diagnosis” as the core stressor. One hundred eight pwMS completed the Coping Responses Inventory-Adult form (CRI-Adult), the Multiple Sclerosis Quality of Life-29 (MSQoL-29), and the Depression Anxiety Stress Scale-21 (DASS-21). Multiple regression analyses (first block: EDSS, disease duration, and DASS-21) revealed that physical MSQoL-29 was positively associated with Alternative Rewards and negatively with Resigned Acceptance of the CRI-Adult. The mental MSQoL-29 was positively associated with Problem-Solving and negatively with Emotional Discharge. The Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS; first block: disease duration and general distress) was negatively associated with Positive Reappraisal. The Analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) revealed that pwMS with lower physical disability showed higher scores in Positive Reappraisal and lower scores in Emotional Discharge than pwMS with a higher physical disability. Coping strategies can play a role on HRQoL and physical disability in pwMS above and beyond EDSS, disease duration, and general distress. Psychological interventions should be considered in pwMS since the time of diagnosis to promote engagement in adaptive coping strategies and contrast the maladaptive ones.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Race, Ethnicity, Hypertension, and Heart Disease: JACC Focus Seminar 1/9

J Am Coll Cardiol. 2021 Dec 14;78(24):2460-2470. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2021.06.017. Hypertension is the leading cause of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality globally. In the United States, the prevalence of hypertension (blood pressure ≥130/80 mm Hg) among adults is approximately 45%. Racial/ethnic disparities in hypertension prevalence are well documented, especially among Black adults who are disproportionately affected and have one of the highest rates of hypertension globally. Hypertension control remains a persistent public health crisis. Recently published data indicate suboptimal hypertension control rates, particularly for racial/ethnic minority groups in the United States. This requires urgent action because of the significant health care burden from cardiovascular- and stroke-related morbidity and mortality. This clinical review delineates racial/ethnic disparities in the epidemiology of hypertension, and the impact of social determinants of health on the quality of cardiovascular care and outcomes. Clinical practice guideline recommendations and various national programs targeted toward hypertension control and proposed solutions to eliminate these disparities are discussed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Bacterial neurotoxic metabolites in multiple sclerosis cerebrospinal fluid and plasma

Brain. 2021 Dec 11:awab320. doi: 10.1093/brain/awab320. Online ahead of print. The identification of intestinal dysbiosis in patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders has highlighted the importance of gut-brain communication and yet, the question regarding the identity of the components responsible for this cross talk remains open. We previously reported that relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis patients (RRMS) treated with dimethyl fumarate have a prominent depletion of the gut microbiota, thereby suggesting that studying the composition of plasma and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples from these patients may help to identify microbially derived metabolites. We used a functional xenogeneic assay consisting of cultured rat neurons exposed to CSF samples collected from multiple sclerosis patients before and after dimethyl fumarate treatment to assess neurotoxicity and then conducted a metabolomic analysis of plasma and CSF samples to identify metabolites with differential abundance. A weighted correlation network analysis, allowed us to identify groups of metabolites, present in plasma and CSF samples, whose abundance correlated with the neurotoxic potential of the CSF. This analysis identified the presence of phenol and indole group metabolites of bacterial origin (e.g. p-cresol-sulfate, indoxyl-sulfate and N-phenylacetylglutamine) as potentially neurotoxic and decreased by treatment. Chronic exposure of cultured neurons to these metabolites impaired their firing rate and induced axonal damage, independent from mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress, thereby identifying a novel pathway of neurotoxicity. Clinical, radiological and cognitive test metrics were also collected in treated patients at follow-up visits. Improved MRI metrics, disability and cognition were only detected in dimethyl fumarate -treated RRMS patients. The levels of the identified metabolites of bacterial origin (p-cresol-sulfate, indoxyl-sulfate and N-phenyl-acetyl-glutamine) were inversely correlated to MRI measurements of cortical volume and directly correlated to the levels of neurofilament light chain, an established biomarker of neurodegeneration. Our data suggest that phenol and indole derivatives from the catabolism of tryptophan and phenylalanine are microbially derived metabolites, which may mediate gut-brain communication and induce neurotoxicity in multiple sclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

