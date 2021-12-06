ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A multisite randomized controlled trial of two group education programs for fatigue in multiple sclerosis: Very long term (5-6 year) follow-up at one site

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Nov 25;7(4):20552173211054454. doi: 10.1177/20552173211054454. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: A multicomponent group MS fatigue self-management program reduced fatigue...



