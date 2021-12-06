ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Accelerating adolescent HIV research in low-income and middle-income countries: evidence from a research consortium

AIDS. 2021 Dec 1;35(15):2503-2511. doi: 10.1097/QAD.0000000000003049. OBJECTIVE: Many adolescents and young adults (AYA) have unmet HIV prevention needs. We describe the Prevention and Treatment through a Comprehensive Care Continuum for HIV-affected Adolescents in Resource Constrained Settings (PATC3H) consortium organization, transition milestones, and youth engagement strategies. The PATC3H consortium focuses on reducing...

atlanticcitynews.net

Global HIV viral suppression rates too low among children, adolescents: Study

Kensington [Australia], December 1 (ANI): According to a recent research by UNSW Sydney's Kirby Institute and the global IeDEA consortium, HIV is virally suppressed in 59 per cent of children and adolescents on treatment. The findings of this research have been published in 'The Lancet HIV Journal'. Viral suppression for...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop model for treating HIV/AIDS, depression

Today, people living with HIV/AIDS can remain healthy if they are able to engage in routine care and take the medicines that reduce their virus to undetectable levels. But for people with HIV who are also struggling with depression, that's often an insurmountable challenge, especially in South Africa, home to the highest number of cases in the world and a significant shortage of mental health professionals.
MIAMI, FL
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 symptoms at time of testing and association with positivity among outpatients tested for SARS-CoV-2

PLoS One. 2021 Dec 10;16(12):e0260879. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0260879. eCollection 2021. INTRODUCTION: Symptoms associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection remain incompletely understood, especially among ambulatory, non-hospitalized individuals. With host factors, symptoms predictive of SARS-CoV-2 could be used to guide testing and intervention strategies. METHODS: Between March 16 and September 3, 2020, we examined the...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Preventing Multimorbidity with Lifestyle Interventions in Sub-Saharan Africa: A New Challenge for Public Health in Low and Middle-Income Countries

Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Nov 26;18(23):12449. doi: 10.3390/ijerph182312449. OBJECTIVES: Low and Middle-Income Countries are experiencing a fast-paced epidemiological rise in clusters of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, forming an imminent rise in multimorbidity. However, preventing multimorbidity has received little attention in LMICs, especially in Sub-Saharan African Countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consortium#Child Health#Hiv Prevention#Nichd#Patc3h#Aya Hiv#Nih
docwirenews.com

Cardiovascular Impact of Race and Ethnicity in Patients With Diabetes and Obesity: JACC Focus Seminar 2/9

J Am Coll Cardiol. 2021 Dec 14;78(24):2471-2482. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2021.06.020. Obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus are highly prevalent and increasing in the United States among racial/ethnic minority groups. Type 2 diabetes mellitus, which is driven by many factors including elevated levels of adiposity, is an exemplar health disparities disease. Pervasive disparities exist at every level from risk factors through outcomes for U.S. racial/ethnic minority groups, including African American, Hispanic/LatinX American, and Asian American populations. Disparities in clinical care exist including hemoglobin A1c control, lower prescription rates of newer antihyperglycemic medications, along with greater rates of complications postbariatric surgery. Underpinning these disparities are the social determinants of health affecting provider-patient interactions, access to resources, and healthy built environments. We review the best practices to address cardiometabolic disparities in the current cardiovascular guidelines and describe recommendations for cross-cutting strategies to advance equity in obesity and type 2 diabetes across U.S. racial/ethnic groups.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Epidemics, Lockdown Measures and Vulnerable Populations: A Mixed-Methods Systematic Review of the Evidence of Impacts on Mother and Child Health in Low-and Lower-Middle-Income Countries

Int J Health Policy Manag. 2021 Nov 7. doi: 10.34172/ijhpm.2021.155. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The aim of this research was to synthetise the existing evidence on the impact of epidemic-related lockdown measures on women and children’s health in low- and lower-middle-income countries (LLMICs). METHODS: A mixed-methods systematic review...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Sequential delivery of LAIV and SARS-CoV-2 in the ferret model can reduce SARS-CoV-2 shedding and does not result in enhanced lung pathology

J Infect Dis. 2021 Dec 11:jiab594. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiab594. Online ahead of print. Co-circulation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses could pose unpredictable risks to health systems globally, with recent studies suggesting more severe disease outcomes in co-infected patients. The initial lack of a readily available COVID-19 vaccine has reinforced the importance of influenza vaccine programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine (LAIV) is an important tool in protecting against influenza, particularly in children. However, it is unknown whether LAIV administration influences the outcomes of acute SARS-CoV-2 infection or disease. To investigate this, quadrivalent LAIV was administered to ferrets 3 days pre- or post-SARS-CoV-2 infection. LAIV administration did not exacerbate SARS-CoV-2 disease course or lung pathology with either regimen. Additionally, LAIV administered prior to SARS-CoV-2 infection significantly reduced SARS-CoV-2 replication and shedding in the upper respiratory tract. This study demonstrated that LAIV administration in close proximity to SARS-CoV-2 infection does not exacerbate mild disease and can reduce SARS-CoV-2 shedding.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Examining access to care in clinical genomic research and medicine: Experiences from the CSER Consortium

J Clin Transl Sci. 2021 Sep 14;5(1):e193. doi: 10.1017/cts.2021.855. eCollection 2021. INTRODUCTION: Ensuring equitable access to health care is a widely agreed-upon goal in medicine, yet access to care is a multidimensional concept that is difficult to measure. Although frameworks exist to evaluate access to care generally, the concept of “access to genomic medicine” is largely unexplored and a clear framework for studying and addressing major dimensions is lacking.
HEALTH SERVICES
docwirenews.com

MPN and thrombosis was hard enough . . . now there's COVID-19 thrombosis too

Hematology Am Soc Hematol Educ Program. 2021 Dec 10;2021(1):710-717. doi: 10.1182/hematology.2021000315. Both myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are characterized by an intrinsic thrombotic risk. Little is known about the incidence and the outcome of thrombotic events in patients with MPN infected by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), but common mechanisms of coagulation activation, typical of both disorders, suggest that these patients can be at particularly high risk. To define the best thromboprophylaxis and treatment regimens in both MPN and COVID-19, individual- and disease-specific thrombotic risk factors, bleeding risk, and concomitant specific treatments need to be considered. In this case-based review, an individualized approach is presented in a case of SARS-CoV-2 infection occurring in a man with polycythemia vera (PV). A primary anticoagulant thromboprophylaxis strategy and adjustment of his PV treatment were implemented. However, during the hospital stay, he experienced pulmonary embolism and therapeutic anticoagulation had to be set. Then his condition improved, and discharge was planned. Postdischarge decisions had to be made about the type and duration of venous thromboembolism treatment as well as the management of PV-specific drugs. The steps of our decisions and recommendations are presented.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Proteomic profiling of MIS-C patients indicates heterogeneity relating to interferon gamma dysregulation and vascular endothelial dysfunction

Nat Commun. 2021 Dec 10;12(1):7222. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-27544-6. Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is a major complication of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in pediatric patients. Weeks after an often mild or asymptomatic initial infection with SARS-CoV-2 children may present with a severe shock-like picture and marked inflammation. Children with MIS-C present with varying degrees of cardiovascular and hyperinflammatory symptoms. Here we perform a comprehensive analysis of the plasma proteome of more than 1400 proteins in children with SARS-CoV-2. We hypothesize that the proteome would reflect heterogeneity in hyperinflammation and vascular injury, and further identify pathogenic mediators of disease. We show that protein signatures demonstrate overlap between MIS-C, and the inflammatory syndromes macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) and thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA). We demonstrate that PLA2G2A is an important marker of MIS-C that associates with TMA. We find that IFNγ responses are dysregulated in MIS-C patients, and that IFNγ levels delineate clinical heterogeneity.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Clinical outcomes and cardiac rehabilitation in underrepresented groups after percutaneous coronary intervention: an observational study

Eur J Prev Cardiol. 2021 Dec 11:zwab204. doi: 10.1093/eurjpc/zwab204. Online ahead of print. AIMS: Underrepresentation of migrants, women, and older adults in cardiovascular disease (CVD) trials may contribute to disparate care and survival. Among patients who underwent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), we aimed to investigate the associations of (i) underrepresented groups with major adverse cardiac events (MACE), CVD mortality, and non-CVD mortality, (ii) underrepresented groups with cardiac rehabilitation (CR) uptake, and (iii) CR uptake with outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Biosensing epidemic and pandemic respiratory viruses: Internet of things with gaussian noise channel algorithmic model

Biotechnol Appl Biochem. 2021 Dec 11. doi: 10.1002/bab.2300. Online ahead of print. The current world condition is dire due to epidemics and pandemics as a result of novel viruses, such as influenza and the coronavirus, causing acute respiratory syndrome. To overcome these critical situations, the current research seeks to generate a common surveillance system with the assistance of a controlled Internet of Things operated under a Gaussian noise channel. To create the model system, a study with an analysis of H1N1 influenza virus determination on an interdigitated electrode sensor was validated by current-volt measurements. The preliminary data were generated using hemagglutinin as the target against gold-conjugated aptamer/antibody as the probe, with the transmission pattern showing consistency with the Gaussian noise channel algorithm. A good fit with the algorithmic values was found, displaying a similar pattern to that output from the interdigitated electrode, indicating reliability. This study can be a model for the surveillance of varied pathogens, including the emergence and re-emergence of novel strains. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Using Gender Analysis Matrixes to Integrate a Gender Lens Into Infectious Diseases Outbreaks Research

Health Policy Plan. 2021 Dec 11:czab149. doi: 10.1093/heapol/czab149. Online ahead of print. Evidence shows that infectious disease outbreaks are not gender-neutral, meaning that women, men, and gender minorities are differentially affected. This evidence affirms the need to better incorporate a gender lens into infectious disease outbreaks. Despite this evidence, there has been a historic neglect of gender-based analysis in health, including during health crises. Recognizing the lack of available evidence on gender and pandemics, in early 2020 the [Name retracted] project set out to use a gender analysis matrix to conduct rapid, real-time analyses while the pandemic was unfolding to examine the gendered effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This paper reports on what a gender analysis matrix is, how it can be used to systematically conduct a gender analysis, how it was implemented within the study, ways in which the findings from the matrix were applied and built upon, and challenges encountered when using the matrix methodology.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

In silico study on radiobiological efficacy of Ac-225 and Lu-177 for PSMA-guided radiotherapy

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:4497-4500. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9630297. The good efficacy of radioligand therapy (RLT) targeting prostate specific-membrane antigen (PSMA) for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) has been recently demonstrated in several clinical studies. However, the treatment effect of 177Lu-PSMA-ligands is still suboptimal for a significant fraction of patients. In contrast to external beam radiotherapy, the radiation dose distribution itself is strongly influenced by the heterogeneous tumour microenvironment. Although microdosimetry is critical for RLT treatment outcome, it is difficult to clinically or experimentally establish the quantitative relation. We propose an in silico approach to quantitatively investigate the microdosimetry and its influence on treatment outcome for PSMA-directed RLT of two different radioisotopes 177Lu and 225 Ac. The ultimate goal is optimize the combined 177 Lu and 225 Ac-PSMA therapy and maximize the anti-tumour effect, while minimizing irradiation of off-target tissues.Clinical relevance- With the proposed hybrid model we show that 177Lu-PSMA-ligands treatment assures a more homogeneously distributed dose and a lower dependency of the treatment outcome on the domain vascularisation. On the other hand, the 225Ac-PSMA-ligands treatment shows a much stronger efficacy in killing tumor cells with an equivalent mean dose distribution even in an hypoxic environment.
CANCER
Phys.org

How to drive energy efficiency in low-income countries

Credit market failures could slow energy efficiency adoption in low-income countries, according to a new research paper titled "Credit, Attention, and Externalities in the Adoption of Energy Efficient Technologies by Low-Income Households." Low-income households face credit constraints in adopting energy efficient technologies, which policymakers may address with financing programs and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Dallas News

Omicron shows why it’s critical to share COVID vaccines with low-income countries

The World Health Organization’s declaration that omicron is a “Variant of Concern” delivers another stark reminder that severely unequal access to COVID-19 vaccines poses grave danger to the world’s population. The pandemic has laid bare the dangers of having manufacturing capacity for life-saving vaccines concentrated in a few countries where...
PHARMACEUTICALS
News On 6

New Research Could Change Treatment For HIV/AIDS

Today, December 1, is World AIDS Day and there's new hope for a treatment. Treatment right now consists of a daily drug cocktail to treat the virus, but researchers at Queen Mary University of London have developed a way to replace some of those pills with an injection six times a year.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

