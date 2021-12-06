ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Microbiome Methods in Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Curr Protoc. 2021 Dec;1(12):e314. doi: 10.1002/cpz1.314. Microbiome composition studies are increasingly shedding light on animal models of disease. This paper describes a protocol for analyzing the gut microbiome composition prior to and after the...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Breakthrough treatment discovered for autoimmune diseases

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Our immune system typically fights off anything harmful entering the body in order to preserve our health. However, it can sometimes confuse proteins which help save the body for viruses and attack them. This is the case for autoimmune conditions such as hemophilia A and Pompe disease, where the immune system rejects the protein doctors give to help save the body. Now, a recent study has found a new treatment to better prepare the immune system for these added proteins.
BUFFALO, NY
pharmacytimes.com

Relationship Between Gut Microbiome, C. Diff Infection

Teena Chopra, MD, MPH, professor of infectious diseases at Wayne State University, addressed the relationship between gut microbiome and C. diff infection. Pharmacy Times interviewed Teena Chopra, MD, MPH, professor of infectious diseases at Wayne State University, on her presentation at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists 2021 Midyear Clinical Meeting on whether the power of the microbiome can be unlocked to break the cycle of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Gut Microbiome Linked With Incident Type 2 Diabetes

Four species from the Lachnospiraceae family of bacteria that are common in the gut microbiome among healthy Finnish adults were associated with incident type 2 diabetes during long-term follow-up. Researchers found the association in two geographically and genetically separate regions of Finland. This unprecedented finding requires validation in different cohorts.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autoimmune Disease#Microbiome#Animal Models#Eae#Pmid
Phys.org

Study highlights diversity of the gorilla gut microbiome

A new study led by North Carolina State University and the Denver Zoo sheds light on the gut microbiome of gorillas, moving researchers closer to developing tools that can use the microbiome to diagnose potential health challenges for gorillas in human care. Specifically, the study found significant diversity among gorilla microbiomes, suggesting that what constitutes a "healthy" microbiome can vary between individuals.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 infection can be inhibited by elements of the human microbiome

In the human microbiome, researchers have identified metabolites (intermediate or end products of metabolism) that inhibit COVID-19 infection in cell-based models of the virus. The finding, reported this week in the journal mSphere, an open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology, is yet another example of the wealth of information that can be gained by studying the human microbiome, the collection of microbes, bacteria, fungi and viruses that live on and inside the human body. The finding may also help in the development of new therapeutics that can battle COVID-19 infections.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Plant pathogen evades immune system by targeting the microbiome

A team of biologists has identified that the pathogenic fungus Verticillium dahliae, responsible for wilt disease in many crops, secretes an 'effector' molecule to target the microbiome of plants to promote infection. The research was performed by the team of Alexander von Humboldt Professor Dr. Bart Thomma at the University of Cologne (UoC) within the framework of the Cluster of Excellence on Plant Sciences (CEPLAS) in collaboration with the team of Dr. Michael Seidl at the Theoretical Biology & Bioinformatics group of Utrecht University in the Netherlands. The study "An ancient antimicrobial protein co-opted by a fungal plant pathogen for in planta mycobiome manipulation' has appeared in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
WILDLIFE
healthing.ca

McMaster researchers track gut microbiome in babies

The study said there is considerable interest in how antibiotic use, breastfeeding and other early-life events influence the development of the infant gut microbiome in the first year of life. A more diverse diet in babies transitioning to solid food leads to a more varied gut microbiome at a key...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
nutraingredients-usa.com

Study confirms correlation between microbiome and glycemic response

US scientists have shown for the first time that an individual’s gut microbiome activity will influence their glycemic response to foods. “We set out to study postprandial glycemic response variation based on individual differences, focusing on differences in gut microbiome activity, and we were the first to accomplish this using the metatranscriptome,” ​wrote the researchers from Viome Research Institute, in the journal Diabetes Therapy.​
SCIENCE
Futurity

At-home COVID-19 spit tests capture oral microbiome snapshot

COVID-19 saliva testing kits that include a novel preservative can also measure microscopic organisms in the mouth, according to a new study. This allows researchers to study the relationship between mouth and lung microbes and the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and may allow for the development of new treatments. The study, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nutraingredients-usa.com

One week to go: NIU’s ‘Microbiome modulation to improve sleep’ webinar

There is still time to register for next week’s FREE webinar exploring how microbiome modulation may improve sleep to create novel opportunities in the booming natural sleep aid category. The scientific literature shows that partial sleep deprivation may change the microbiota, while jet lag and shift work can also produce...
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Understanding How Disruption of the Gut Microbiome Leads to CDI

James A. McKinnell, MD: I want to get a little nerdier. I’m being specific to talk about the disruption in the gut microbiome that leads to C difficile [Clostridioides difficile]. It’s a huge topic. I understand that. We’ll see what we think, but I’ll turn to you, Kelly, to see if you have a thought.
SCIENCE
Discover Mag

Is Your Modern Lifestyle Destroying Your Gut Microbiome?

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Processed foods, the frequent use of antibiotics, and our increasing obsession for cleaning and disinfectants, among others, are taking their toll on our gut microbiome. Probiotics like Lactobacillus reuteri, known for their...
FITNESS
themountvernongrapevine.com

NIH Scientists Discover New B Cell That Tempers Autoimmunity

Findings in mice point to potential therapies for blinding eye disease uveitis and multiple sclerosis. Researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI) have identified, isolated, and characterized a unique population of B cells that tamps down the immune system, reducing chronic inflammation. Infusions of purified IL-27 regulatory B cells (I27-Breg ) reduced symptoms in mouse models of multiple sclerosis (MS) and the eye disease autoimmune uveitis. The research suggests the cells may play a role in future human therapies. NEI is part of the National Institutes of Health.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Is Genome Editing the Microbiome Just Around the Corner?

To date, CRISPR enzymes have been used to edit the genomes of one type of cell at a time: They cut, delete or add genes to a specific kind of cell within a tissue or organ, for example, or to one kind of microbe growing in a test tube. Now,...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A Brief Journey through Protein Misfolding in Transthyretin Amyloidosis (ATTR Amyloidosis)

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Dec 6;22(23):13158. doi: 10.3390/ijms222313158. Transthyretin (TTR) amyloidogenesis involves the formation, aggregation, and deposition of amyloid fibrils from tetrameric TTR in different organs and tissues. While the result of amyloidoses is the accumulation of amyloid fibrils resulting in end-organ damage, the nature, and sequence of the molecular causes leading to amyloidosis may differ between the different variants. In addition, fibril accumulation and toxicity vary between different mutations. Structural changes in amyloidogenic TTR have been difficult to identify through X-ray crystallography; but nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy has revealed different chemical shifts in the backbone structure of mutated and wild-type TTR, resulting in diverse responses to the cellular conditions or proteolytic stress. Toxic mechanisms of TTR amyloidosis have different effects on different tissues. Therapeutic approaches have evolved from orthotopic liver transplants to novel disease-modifying therapies that stabilize TTR tetramers and gene-silencing agents like small interfering RNA and antisense oligonucleotide therapies. The underlying molecular mechanisms of the different TTR variants could be responsible for the tropisms to specific organs, the age at onset, treatment responses, or disparities in the prognosis.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

100 years of RNA. The Diamond Jubilee of Information RNA

Postepy Biochem. 2021 Jul 16;67(3):212-222. doi: 10.18388/pb.2021_393. Print 2021 Sep 30. The year 2021 marks not only 60 years since the discovery of messenger RNA and the genetic code. Already 100 yaers passed since RNA was discovered. On the occasion of this special anniversary, we would like to recall the most important events in the history of nucleic acids that led to the above discoveries. We remind the beginning of a new era in science caused by the isolation of nuclein and then nucleic acid, whose components and properties were gradually learned, often by little-known researchers. The distinction of RNA and DNA and the analysis of their occurrence in cells made it possible to formulate the first conclusions about the functions of these compounds. Conclusions on the ratio of nitrogenous bases in DNA led to the knowledge of the structure of the double helix, triggering an avalanche of questions about the essence of transmission of genetic information. Answers began to emerge with the discovery of mRNA, and knowledge of the first three nucleotides encoding an amino acid caused a race to decipher the genetic code. The above discoveries are the foundation of molecular biology. The diamond jubilee coincided with the development of an mRNA-based vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Unpicking the Complexities of the Cancer Microbiome

Understanding the relationship between cancer and the microbes that call our bodies home could transform the way the disease is managed in the future. The human microbiota is composed of trillions of microorganisms that live in and on our bodies – including the skin, gut and oral cavity. These communities – which include bacteria, eukaryotes, viruses and archaea – are extremely diverse and vary enormously from person to person. They are also unstable and can change in response to environmental factors, such as diet or drugs.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Passive immune therapies: another tool against COVID-19

Hematology Am Soc Hematol Educ Program. 2021 Dec 10;2021(1):628-641. doi: 10.1182/hematology.2021000299. Passive immune therapy consists of several different therapies, convalescent plasma, hyperimmune globulin, and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) neutralizing monoclonal antibodies. Although these treatments were not part of any pandemic planning prior to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), due to the absence of high-quality evidence demonstrating benefit in other severe respiratory infections, a large amount of research has now been performed to demonstrate their benefit or lack of benefit in different patient groups. This review summarizes the evidence up to July 2021 on their use and also when they should not be used or when additional data are required. Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 is the most important method of preventing severe and fatal COVID-19 in people who have an intact immune system. Passive immune therapy should only be considered for patients at high risk of severe or fatal COVID-19. The only therapy that has received full regulatory approval is the casirivimab/imdevimab monoclonal cocktail; all other treatments are being used under emergency use authorizations. In Japan, it has been licensed to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, and in the United Kingdom, it has also been licensed to prevent infection.
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy