Microbiome Methods in Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis

Postepy Biochem. 2021 Jul 16;67(3):212-222. doi: 10.18388/pb.2021_393. Print 2021 Sep 30. The year 2021 marks not only 60 years since the discovery of messenger RNA and the genetic code. Already 100 yaers passed since RNA was discovered. On the occasion of this special anniversary, we would like to recall the most important events in the history of nucleic acids that led to the above discoveries. We remind the beginning of a new era in science caused by the isolation of nuclein and then nucleic acid, whose components and properties were gradually learned, often by little-known researchers. The distinction of RNA and DNA and the analysis of their occurrence in cells made it possible to formulate the first conclusions about the functions of these compounds. Conclusions on the ratio of nitrogenous bases in DNA led to the knowledge of the structure of the double helix, triggering an avalanche of questions about the essence of transmission of genetic information. Answers began to emerge with the discovery of mRNA, and knowledge of the first three nucleotides encoding an amino acid caused a race to decipher the genetic code. The above discoveries are the foundation of molecular biology. The diamond jubilee coincided with the development of an mRNA-based vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2.

