Diagnostic value of aquaporin-4-IgG live cell based assay in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 7 days ago

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Nov 26;7(4):20552173211052656. doi: 10.1177/20552173211052656. eCollection 2021 Oct. OBJECTIVE: Determine the utility of aquaporin 4 IgG (AQP4-IgG) testing (live...

Related
Genetic Engineering News

Interrogating the Links between Genetics and Psychiatric Disorders with High Throughput Assays

The conversion of genomic data into actionable knowledge is imperative to develop advanced molecular techniques, diagnostics, and therapeutics aimed at ultimately improving lives. As such, many investigators are turning their attention to massively parallel reporter assays (MPRAs), a technique employed to interrogate the activity of multiple candidate genetic regulatory elements. MPRA’s apply the elements of a traditional reporter assay, albeit at a massive scale, allowing researchers to study several thousand different genetic regulatory aspects at once and often in a single cell. In this GENcast, our distinguished guest Dr. Joseph Dougherty will dive into how his laboratory utilizes tools like MPRAs to better understand the genetic and cellular underpinnings of normal behavior and psychiatric disorders, like autism and depression. Take a listen!
Predicting Infectivity: Comparing Four PCR-based Assays to Detect Culturable SARS-CoV-2 in Clinical Samples

EMBO Mol Med. 2021 Dec 3:e15290. doi: 10.15252/emmm.202115290. Online ahead of print. With the COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 now in its second year, there remains an urgent need for diagnostic testing that can identify infected individuals, particularly those who harbor infectious virus. Various RT-PCR strategies have been proposed to identify specific viral RNA species that may predict the presence of infectious virus, including detection of transcriptional intermediates (e.g. subgenomic RNA [sgRNA]) and replicative intermediates (e.g. negative-strand RNA species). Using a novel primer/probe set for detection of subgenomic (sg)E transcripts, we successfully identified 100% of specimens containing culturable SARS-CoV-2 from a set of 126 clinical samples (total sgE CT values ranging from 12.3-37.5). This assay showed superior performance compared to a previously published sgRNA assay and to a negative-strand RNA assay, both of which failed to detect target RNA in a subset of samples from which we isolated live virus. In addition, total levels of viral RNA (genome, negative-strand, and sgE) detected with the WHO/Charité primer-probe set correlated closely with levels of infectious virus. Specifically, infectious virus was not detected in samples with a CT above 31.0. Clinical samples with higher levels of viral RNA also displayed cytopathic effect (CPE) more quickly than those with lower levels of viral RNA. Finally, we found that the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 samples is significantly dependent on the cell type used for viral isolation, as Vero E6 cells expressing TMRPSS2 extended the analytical sensitivity of isolation by more than 3 CT compared to parental Vero E6 cells and resulted in faster isolation. Our work shows that using a total viral RNA Ct cut-off of >31 or specifically testing for sgRNA can serve as an effective rule-out test for the presence of culturable virus.
Frequency of New Silent MRI Lesions in Myelin Oligodendrocyte Glycoprotein Antibody Disease and Aquaporin-4 Antibody Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Dec 1;4(12):e2137833. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.37833. IMPORTANCE: In multiple sclerosis, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) new silent lesions contribute to the diagnostic criteria, have prognostic value, and are used in treatment monitoring; but in aquaporin-4 antibody neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (AQP4-NMOSD), they are rare between attacks. Their frequency and their association with relapses in adults with myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody disease (MOGAD) are still unclear.
Virus-inspired hollow mesoporous gadolinium-bismuth nanotheranostics for magnetic resonance imaging-guided synergistic photodynamic-radiotherapy

Adv Healthc Mater. 2021 Dec 10:e2102060. doi: 10.1002/adhm.202102060. Online ahead of print. The anti-tumor efficacy of single photodynamic therapy (PDT) and radiotherapy (RT) has been greatly affected by inadequate tumor uptake of photo/radiation sensitizers, limited laser penetration depth, and radiation sickness caused by high doses of X-rays. Here, we report a biomimetic coronavirus-inspired hollow mesoporous gadolinium/bismuth nanocarrier loaded with a new NIR photosensitizer HB (referred to as [email protected]HMBi-Gd) for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided synergistic photodynamic-RT. [email protected] displayed a faster cellular uptake rate than the conventional spherical HMBi-Gd loaded with HB ([email protected]) because of the rough surface-enhanced adhesion. After intravenous injection, [email protected] was efficiently delivered to the tumor and rapidly invaded the tumor cells by surface spikes. Interestingly, lysosomal acidity could trigger the degradation of VHMBi-Gd to produce ultrasmall nanoparticles to amplify the X-ray attenuation ability and enhance MRI contrast and radiosensitization. Under laser and X-ray irradiation, [email protected] significantly enhanced 1 O2 generation from HB to induce activation of caspase 9/3 and inhibition of C-myc, while enhancing hydroxyl radical generation from Bi2 O3 to induce intense DNA breakage. By synergistically inducing cell apoptosis by distinct reactive oxygen species (ROS), [email protected] exhibited superior anticancer efficacy with ∼90% tumor inhibition. We envision that biomimetic virus-inspired hollow hybrid metal nanoparticles could provide a promising strategy for imaging-guided synergistic photodynamic-RT. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
#Assay#Diagnostic#Doi#Aquaporin 4 Igg#Mayo Clinic#Nmosd#Mog#Pmid
Using imputation to provide harmonized longitudinal measures of cognition across AIBL and ADNI

Sci Rep. 2021 Dec 10;11(1):23788. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-02827-6. To improve understanding of Alzheimer’s disease, large observational studies are needed to increase power for more nuanced analyses. Combining data across existing observational studies represents one solution. However, the disparity of such datasets makes this a non-trivial task. Here, a machine learning approach was applied to impute longitudinal neuropsychological test scores across two observational studies, namely the Australian Imaging, Biomarkers and Lifestyle Study (AIBL) and the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) providing an overall harmonised dataset. MissForest, a machine learning algorithm, capitalises on the underlying structure and relationships of data to impute test scores not measured in one study aligning it to the other study. Results demonstrated that simulated missing values from one dataset could be accurately imputed, and that imputation of actual missing data in one dataset showed comparable discrimination (p < 0.001) for clinical classification to measured data in the other dataset. Further, the increased power of the overall harmonised dataset was demonstrated by observing a significant association between CVLT-II test scores (imputed for ADNI) with PET Amyloid-β in MCI APOE-ε4 homozygotes in the imputed data (N = 65) but not for the original AIBL dataset (N = 11). These results suggest that MissForest can provide a practical solution for data harmonization using imputation across studies to improve power for more nuanced analyses.
Geometry Factor Determination for Tetrapolar Impedance Sensor Probes

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:6800-6805. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9629757. Even after successful tumor resection, cancer recurrence remains an important issue for bladder tumors. Intra-operative tissue differentiation can help for diagnostic purposes as well as for ensuring that all cancerous cells are completely removed, therefore, decreasing the risk of recurrence. It has been shown that the electrical properties of tumors differ from healthy tissue due to an altered physiology. This work investigates three sensor configurations to measure the impedance of tissue. Each relies on a four terminal measurement and has a distinct electrode arrangement either inline or as a square. Analytical expressions to calculate the geometry factor of each sensor based on Laplace’s equation are derived. The results are verified experimentally and in a finite element simulation. Furthermore, several measurements on pig bladders, both fresh and from frozen storage, are carried out with each sensor.It is shown that the calculated and simulated geometry factors yield the same results and are suitable and uncomplicated methods to determine the geometry factor without an experimental setup. These methods also allow for sensor optimization by knowing the measured potentials before the actual fabrication of the sensor. Moreover, conductivity values close to listed data are obtained for pig bladders, which validates the sensors. Ultimately, the square electrode configuration turns out to be a valid option for minimally invasive sensors, which are necessary for the envisaged application of transurethral bladder cancer diagnostics and surgery. This arrangement both assures reliable data and allows for easier miniaturization than the inline electrode placement.
COVID-19 symptoms at time of testing and association with positivity among outpatients tested for SARS-CoV-2

PLoS One. 2021 Dec 10;16(12):e0260879. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0260879. eCollection 2021. INTRODUCTION: Symptoms associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection remain incompletely understood, especially among ambulatory, non-hospitalized individuals. With host factors, symptoms predictive of SARS-CoV-2 could be used to guide testing and intervention strategies. METHODS: Between March 16 and September 3, 2020, we examined the...
SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in patients with systemic sclerosis: Impact of disease subtype and therapy

Rheumatology (Oxford). 2021 Dec 11:keab886. doi: 10.1093/rheumatology/keab886. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To analyse the safety, immunogenicity and factors affecting antibody response to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus-2(SARS-CoV-2) vaccination in patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc). METHODS: This is a phase 4 prospective study within a larger trial of two doses of...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Proteomic profiling of MIS-C patients indicates heterogeneity relating to interferon gamma dysregulation and vascular endothelial dysfunction

Nat Commun. 2021 Dec 10;12(1):7222. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-27544-6. Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is a major complication of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in pediatric patients. Weeks after an often mild or asymptomatic initial infection with SARS-CoV-2 children may present with a severe shock-like picture and marked inflammation. Children with MIS-C present with varying degrees of cardiovascular and hyperinflammatory symptoms. Here we perform a comprehensive analysis of the plasma proteome of more than 1400 proteins in children with SARS-CoV-2. We hypothesize that the proteome would reflect heterogeneity in hyperinflammation and vascular injury, and further identify pathogenic mediators of disease. We show that protein signatures demonstrate overlap between MIS-C, and the inflammatory syndromes macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) and thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA). We demonstrate that PLA2G2A is an important marker of MIS-C that associates with TMA. We find that IFNγ responses are dysregulated in MIS-C patients, and that IFNγ levels delineate clinical heterogeneity.
Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen and Esterase Dual Responsive Camptothecin-Oligopeptide Self-Assembled Nanoparticles for Efficient Anticancer Drug Delivery

Int J Nanomedicine. 2021 Dec 3;16:7959-7974. doi: 10.2147/IJN.S331060. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: The clinical utility of camptothecin (CPT) is restricted by poor aqueous solubility, high lipophilicity, active lactone ring instability, and off-targeted toxicities. We report here a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and esterase dual responsive self-assembled nanoparticles (CPT-WT-H NPs) for highly efficient CPT delivery and effective cancer therapy.
Circulating ubiquitous RNA, a highly predictive and prognostic biomarker in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Clin Infect Dis. 2021 Dec 11:ciab997. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciab997. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Approximately 15-30% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients develop acute respiratory distress syndrome, systemic tissue injury, and/or multi-organ failure leading to death in around 45% of cases. There is a clear need for biomarkers which quantify tissue injury, predict clinical outcomes and guide the clinical management of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Sequential delivery of LAIV and SARS-CoV-2 in the ferret model can reduce SARS-CoV-2 shedding and does not result in enhanced lung pathology

J Infect Dis. 2021 Dec 11:jiab594. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiab594. Online ahead of print. Co-circulation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses could pose unpredictable risks to health systems globally, with recent studies suggesting more severe disease outcomes in co-infected patients. The initial lack of a readily available COVID-19 vaccine has reinforced the importance of influenza vaccine programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine (LAIV) is an important tool in protecting against influenza, particularly in children. However, it is unknown whether LAIV administration influences the outcomes of acute SARS-CoV-2 infection or disease. To investigate this, quadrivalent LAIV was administered to ferrets 3 days pre- or post-SARS-CoV-2 infection. LAIV administration did not exacerbate SARS-CoV-2 disease course or lung pathology with either regimen. Additionally, LAIV administered prior to SARS-CoV-2 infection significantly reduced SARS-CoV-2 replication and shedding in the upper respiratory tract. This study demonstrated that LAIV administration in close proximity to SARS-CoV-2 infection does not exacerbate mild disease and can reduce SARS-CoV-2 shedding.
Radiation Dosimetry in 177Lu-PSMA-617 Therapy

Semin Nucl Med. 2021 Dec 7:S0001-2998(21)00090-8. doi: 10.1053/j.semnuclmed.2021.11.003. Online ahead of print. Radionuclide therapy using the small molecule PSMA bound to the beta-emitting radionuclide, Lutetium-177 (177Lu-PSMA) has demonstrated efficacy and survival benefit castrate resistant metastatic disease and represents a novel new line of therapy. Whilst dosimetry was critical for early development, it was not incorporated into either the TheraP or VISION randomized studies, highlighting the difficulty of adopting dosimetry in routine clinical practice. Accumulated clinical experience has also shown that the common (and generally low grade) toxicities such as nausea, xerostomia, and cytopenias are not readily predicted on the basis of dosimetry estimates. The majority of dosimetry and clinical literature deals with the radiopharmaceutical 177Lu-PSMA-617 which displays relatively consistent patterns of retention among normal tissues and high specificity for metastatic prostate cancer phenotypes. Population dosimetry incorporating estimates to the kidneys, salivary glands, and bone marrow have been widely reported the typical range of doses is becoming well established. There is growing interest on tumor dosimetry in 177Lu-PSMA-617 therapy as an overall modest side-effect profile from primary organ retention has been observed. A focus away from normal organ dosimetry to whole body tumor dosimetry may enable early prediction of treatment failure. Given the safety of 177Lu-PSMA there is also potential to escalate administered radioactivity to further improve outcomes. Importantly, the variability of uptake between individuals, both to tumor and normal organs, has also been highlighted which provides some rationale for the utility of personalized radiation analysis to optimize treatment based on potential toxicity thresholds or tumor control. Methods to perform dosimetry using serial post treatment imaging may incorporate planar, 3D SPECT, or hybrid datasets. Reliable measurements may be obtained through either method, however, continued developments in computational analysis are better suited to fully 3D imaging; particularly in conjunction with volumetric CT to assist with alignment and contouring. Dose analysis over sequential treatment cycles is vital to understand the radiobiology of these treatments which is unique compared to external beam therapy due to dose rate, fractionation scheme, and potential for intratumoral nonuniformity.
CSF Kappa Free Light Chains: Cutoff Validation for Diagnosing Multiple Sclerosis

Mayo Clin Proc. 2021 Dec 7:S0025-6196(21)00710-2. doi: 10.1016/j.mayocp.2021.09.014. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To determine and validate a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) κ (KCSF) value statistically comparable to detection of CSF-specific oligoclonal bands (OCB) to support the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS). PATIENTS AND METHODS: A total of 702 retrospective...
In silico study on radiobiological efficacy of Ac-225 and Lu-177 for PSMA-guided radiotherapy

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:4497-4500. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9630297. The good efficacy of radioligand therapy (RLT) targeting prostate specific-membrane antigen (PSMA) for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) has been recently demonstrated in several clinical studies. However, the treatment effect of 177Lu-PSMA-ligands is still suboptimal for a significant fraction of patients. In contrast to external beam radiotherapy, the radiation dose distribution itself is strongly influenced by the heterogeneous tumour microenvironment. Although microdosimetry is critical for RLT treatment outcome, it is difficult to clinically or experimentally establish the quantitative relation. We propose an in silico approach to quantitatively investigate the microdosimetry and its influence on treatment outcome for PSMA-directed RLT of two different radioisotopes 177Lu and 225 Ac. The ultimate goal is optimize the combined 177 Lu and 225 Ac-PSMA therapy and maximize the anti-tumour effect, while minimizing irradiation of off-target tissues.Clinical relevance- With the proposed hybrid model we show that 177Lu-PSMA-ligands treatment assures a more homogeneously distributed dose and a lower dependency of the treatment outcome on the domain vascularisation. On the other hand, the 225Ac-PSMA-ligands treatment shows a much stronger efficacy in killing tumor cells with an equivalent mean dose distribution even in an hypoxic environment.
UPI News

Study: Blood plasma effective treatment for COVID-19 when used correctly

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Blood plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 works well as a treatment for those who develop serious symptoms from the virus, a study published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine found. To be most effective, however, the plasma, administered via transfusion, must be initiated...
Genetic Engineering News

AI-Based MuSIC Reveals Previously Unknown Cell Components

The structure of the cell, and its components, have largely been explored through methods such as protein fluorescent imaging and protein biophysical association. Now, researchers have combined microscopy, biochemistry, and artificial intelligence techniques to advance the understanding of the cell by revealing previously unknown cell components. The researchers integrated immunofluorescence images in the Human Protein Atlas with affinity purifications in BioPlex to create a unified hierarchical map of human cell architecture. In doing so, they have taken what they think may turn out to be a significant leap forward in the understanding of human cells.
Evaluation of the quality of the care pathway for patients with multiple sclerosis in France: Results of an original study of a cohort of 700 patients

Rev Neurol (Paris). 2021 Dec 7:S0035-3787(21)00766-9. doi: 10.1016/j.neurol.2021.09.008. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Evaluating the quality of the care pathway for patients with chronic diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), is an important issue. Process indicators are a recognized method for evaluating professional practices. However, these tools have been little developed in the field of MS, and few data are available. The aim of this study was to describe, retrospectively, with validated indicators, the quality of the care pathway in a population-based cohort of 700 patients with the first manifestations of the disease occurring between January 1, 2000 and December 31, 2001 and during the first 10 years of disease.
