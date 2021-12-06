Oregon Recruiting Notebook: Clackamas (Ore.)

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. During his recent trip to cover Kansas State football at Texas, Fitz was reminded that Texas has been doing Spanish-language radio broadcasts for many years. As he points out, with the changing demographics in western Kansas, as well as all across the United States, it may be time for Kansas State to consider doing their own Spanish-language radio broadcasts for at least football. After all, those young people growing up in Spanish-speaking homes someday may want to go to college so trying to turn them into K-State fans seems like a good plan.

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO