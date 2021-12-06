ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Recruiting Notebook: Clackamas (Ore.)

By Brandon Huffman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article247Sports was on the road this fall visiting a number of schools in Oregon. One of those schools we stopped by was Clackamas (Ore.) Here are some recruiting notes from that visit. --- 2023 RB Luke Ash. The 5-9, 165-pounder is looking for his first offer. But Montana State...

Pac-12 football: Player rankings released for 2021 season

The 2021 college football regular season is in the books, and its was one that won't be forgotten anytime soon. From coast to coast, there was drama each and every Saturday, both on and off the field. And that's not to mention that we still have bowl season to go.
How to Watch: No. 13 Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro

After a long week on the road, Tennessee basketball is back home Saturday, hosting UNC Greensboro in a 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time start at Thompson-Boling Arena on SEC Network. Roy Philpott and Mark Wise will have the call on SEC Network. The radio broadcast can be heard on The Vol Network’s local affiliates across the state of Tennessee. The game is also available on satellite radio, on Sirius Channel 135 and XM Channel 191.
IU gets transfer commitment from Auburn RB Shaun Shivers

After having a couple running backs leave the program and enter the transfer portal during the 2021 season the Indiana staff was looking to add experience at that spot for 2022, and they were able to do that with the addition of Shaun Shivers. The 5-foot-7, 189-pound running back from Auburn announced today that he has decided to finish his college career with the Hoosiers. Shivers is ranked as the number one athlete and the 17th best player overall in the 247Sports transfer rankings.
Two Badgers to miss Ohio State game

The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers will get two players back for their matchup against No. 21 Ohio State, but they'll still be shorthanded. Sophomore forward Carter Gilmore and freshman guard Lorne Bowman will miss the contest with non-COVID-related illnesses. Meanwhile, junior guard Jahcobi Neath and freshman forward Markus Ilver have returned from illnesses that sidelined them Wednesday night.
Colorado Buffaloes seeking beauty, but battle for another win

BOULDER — I love basketball. When it’s played with passion and execution, there are few things better than the creative game of jumbo chess taking place on the hardwood. I won’t be the guy that says, ‘so it’s times like this when the game is played so poorly that makes the beauty shine brighter when at full sparkle.’ You don’t need to look at plumbing to appreciate a 14er or the Sistine Chapel; it’s inherent.
Battle In The Bluff: Cason Wallace pushes for top-five status

BARTLETT, Tenn. -- Five-star guard Cason Wallace looked the part as a top-five prospect in the senior class on Friday night at Showtime Basketball's Battle in the Bluff event. The Kentucky bound prospect leads national basketball analyst Brandon Jenkins' takeaways in an event filled with national talent:. CASON WALLACE CONTINUES...
Where do the scholarship numbers stand right now? (UPDATED: 12/11)

With the 2021 season now done, Washington's 2022 recruiting class is starting to take shape. But that's only part of the story, mainly because it's a whole new crew running the ship. Under the leadership of Jimmy Lake, following the blueprint originally set out by Chris Petersen, the strategy employed...
White needs Castleton to continue to go hard against Maryland

The Florida Gators (7-2) will fly to New York this weekend to take on the Maryland Terrapins (5-4) in the Hall of Fame Invitational. The two teams square off on Sunday at 4:30 pm and when they do, Florida head coach Mike White needs star big man Colin Castleton to show up and play as hard and as effective as he did in the last game out, a win over North Florida.
Heisman Trophy: Top 10 vote-getters for 2021 award

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be revealed Saturday night, signaling another name being etched into college football immortality. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett are the four finalists for the annual honor, which is the most coveted player-award the sports has to offer.
Daily Delivery: It's time Kansas State explore Spanish-language football broadcasts

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. During his recent trip to cover Kansas State football at Texas, Fitz was reminded that Texas has been doing Spanish-language radio broadcasts for many years. As he points out, with the changing demographics in western Kansas, as well as all across the United States, it may be time for Kansas State to consider doing their own Spanish-language radio broadcasts for at least football. After all, those young people growing up in Spanish-speaking homes someday may want to go to college so trying to turn them into K-State fans seems like a good plan.
