Various Iowa football players spoke about their upcoming battle against Michigan for the Big 10 Championship. They shared their perspectives from each side of the ball. To start, running back Tyler Goodson touched on how the running game will dictate the outcome. He understands Michigan boasts a strong front seven on defense. While he knows what they’re up against, he and his teammates are not backing down. The junior ball carrier believes Iowa is being underestimated. He will look to make an impact while playing with a chip on his shoulder.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO